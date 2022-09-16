NEW YORK - Police are searching for up to three men accused in a string of burglaries across Brooklyn. Investigators said the suspects hit at least six businesses, including restaurants and nightclubs, in Bay Ridge. The last crime happened on Sept. 5 when, according to police, the suspects broke into two restaurants and a grocery store overnight. In all, the suspects have gotten away with nearly $28,000 in cash, the NYPD said. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO