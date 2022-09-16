Read full article on original website
Woman criminally charged for clash with Brooklyn Bishop Lamor Whitehead during church live stream
A woman who confronted Brooklyn Bishop Lamor Whitehead in the middle of his sermon has been charged, police said Monday. Tarsha Howard is charged with trespassing and disrupting a religious service after the Sunday clash that erupted after Whitehead told her to stop videotaping the service, police said. Howard, 47, was awaiting arraignment in Brooklyn Criminal Court Monday. Whitehead was also ...
4 people shot, 1 fatally outside market in Queens
The shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. on 41st Ave near Warren outside a corner market in Elmhurst. The entire area was roped off for investigation.
NYPD: Suspects wanted for stealing $28,000 in Brooklyn burglaries
NEW YORK - Police are searching for up to three men accused in a string of burglaries across Brooklyn. Investigators said the suspects hit at least six businesses, including restaurants and nightclubs, in Bay Ridge. The last crime happened on Sept. 5 when, according to police, the suspects broke into two restaurants and a grocery store overnight. In all, the suspects have gotten away with nearly $28,000 in cash, the NYPD said. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
Tourist shot after refusing to give money to man on UWS: NYPD
UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A tourist from Denmark was shot in the back on the Upper West Side early Sunday after refusing to give money to the shooter, police said. The 31-year-old man had just left a party and was walking by West 103rd Street and West End Avenue at around 3:30 a.m. […]
NBC New York
Subway Groper Sought in Attack on Busy Manhattan Platform
Cops are looking for a man who allegedly groped a woman on one of Manhattan's busiest subway platforms right at the start of rush hour earlier this week. The attack happened at 3:50 p.m. Thursday at the 47th-50th/Rockefeller Center station. According to cops, a 29-year-old woman was waiting for a northbound B train when a man walked up to her, grabbed her buttocks over her clothes and then fled onto a northbound train.
NBC New York
Most-Complained-About NYPD Cop Retires, Avoiding Penalties
This article was originally published on Sep 19 5:00am EDT by THE CITY. An NYPD lieutenant who had been facing discipline for 52 substantiated allegations of misconduct is retiring instead — avoiding penalties in three cases and getting docked 64 vacation days in five others, THE CITY has learned.
Man, 19, fatally stabbed in the neck on Bronx street
A 19-year-old man was fatally stabbed in the neck on a Bronx street, police said Sunday. Armani McDonald was knifed on Briggs Ave. near E. Kingsbridge Road in Fordham Heights at about 5 p.m. Saturday, cops said. Medics rushed McDonald to St. Barnabas Hospital, but he couldn’t be saved. He lived in Mount Vernon, Westchester County, according to cops. Police recovered two knives from the scene ...
nypressnews.com
NYC Republican Senate candidate slams borough he wants to represent: ‘I hate f—ing Brooklyn’
ALBANY — A Republican ex-cop running to represent parts of south Brooklyn in the state Senate prefers Cape Cod to Kensington. GOP hopeful Vito LaBella had some choice words for his home borough in a video posted online last year showing off a landscaping project at his Massachusetts summer house.
Teen fatally stabbed near Bronx library
The stabbing happened on a side street in Fordham Manor near East Kingsbridge Road. The knife used in the attack lay on the ground as police investigated the crime.
boropark24.com
ANOTHER HATE INCIDENT: Person Arrested for Harassing and Assaulting Chasidic Jew on Shabbos
A female was arrested on Motze Shabbos after cursing at a Chasidic Jew and throwing off his Shtreimel just hours earlier on 11th Avenue and 45th Street. Video of the incident shows the female suspect approach the Jew from behind, saying a few words and then knocking off his Shtreimel at around 7:00pm.
Man, 35, robbed at knifepoint in Central Park by trio of teens: report
A 35-year-old man was robbed by a trio of teens at knifepoint in Central Park early Sunday.
Cluck! Woman Crashes Car Through Fried Chicken Restaurant in New York
There may be a shortage of chicken at this particular spot. An elderly woman claimed her breaks malfunctioned, as police say the black Honda CRV she was driving ended up sailing through the front window of a resteraunt Friday morning. Offcials say a man who was eating at the establishment at the time was left seriously injured after this grandma's folly.
cityandstateny.com
Advocates raise concerns about NYPD’s enhanced use of pedestrian stops to tamp down on guns
New York City Mayor Eric Adams has made the removal of nearly 5,000 guns from the street this year an early hallmark of his tenure, repeatedly touting the stat when discussing his policing strategies. At the same time, pedestrian stops have also surged this year, prompting advocates to raise concerns that the New York City Police Department is prioritizing a historically discriminatory – and ineffective – stop-and-frisk tactic in search of illegal weapons.
New York City man terrorizes McDonald's customers in axe-wielding rampage
A man was captured on video in a New York City McDonald’s terrorizing patrons and chasing them around with an ax after being pummeled by a group of men following a verbal altercation. The New York Police Department confirmed to Fox News Digital that a 31-year-old male, identified as...
Loved ones hold funeral for 1 of 3 children drowned in Coney Island
Friends and family gathered at Caribe Funeral Home for 4-year-old Liliana Merdy's funeral, one of three siblings police believe were drowned by their mother exactly one week ago.
2 men shot in Brooklyn while trying to rent car: NYPD
EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man died and another man was injured in a shooting in Brooklyn, police said on Saturday. The men, ages 24 and 29, were on Glenwood Road near Brooklyn Avenue to rent a car to someone at around 2:40 a.m., police said. Two men approached them and fired multiple rounds, […]
Boy, 12, missing from Brooklyn home: NYPD
BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 12-year-old Brooklyn boy has been missing since early Saturday, police said. Tyler Sanois was last seen leaving his Rockaway Avenue home, located near the intersection with Pacific Street, around 12:35 a.m. on Saturday, police said. Police asked for help finding the missing child. He’s about 5 feet, 8 inches tall […]
NYC woman nabbed at JFK airport for role in Harlem murder
A woman wanted by authorities for her role in a revenge murder in Harlem was nabbed at JFK Airport, police said Friday. Tynika Johnson, 30, played a part in the Feb. 27 shooting death of Charles Buckner, 38, who was behind the wheel of a parked silver Mercedes-Benz at Fifth Ave. near W. 138th when he was struck down in a hail of bullets, according to the NYPD. She was charged with murder and ...
bronx.com
NYPD School Safety Agent, Kimberly Bennett, 50, Arrested
On Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at 1826 hours, the following 50-year-old female New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 103rd Precinct in Queens. Arrested:. Kimberly Bennett. NYPD School Safety Agent. Charges:. aggravated harassment. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all...
Vigil held in Brooklyn to honor construction worker shot on lunch break
Ronnie Ortiz was killed in East New York on Wednesday as he took a lunch break. Friday would have been his 31st birthday. Now, his family wants justice.
