Lady Gaga Chromatica Ball Miami CANCELED Mid-Show: Pop Star in Tears! [WATCH]
The final show of Lady Gaga's summer stadium tour "Chromatica Ball" has finally come to an end and many fans did not expect the finale to be a real-life disaster as the singer and her team were forced to cancel the event during the show due to a valid reason.
Grimes 'Did Something Crazy', Teases Fans With Post-Surgery Pic: Does She Finally Have Elf Ears?
About a month ago, Grimes shared her interest in going under the knife for a pair of elf ears, and it seems like she finally got what she's been asking for. Over the weekend, the Canadian singer posted a picture of herself post-operation, her head wrapped in bandages, which caused quite a ruckus on the Internet.
Lil Nas X 'Accidentally' Fell In Love With A Protester At His Concert After Offering Them Pizza: 'This Is Really Good Promo!'
In one of his stops for the Long Live Montero Tour, Lil Nas X encountered a group of protesters outside the MGM Music Hall at Fenway. They were wearing Christian-themed shirts and holding up signs. A fan took a video of the protesters and tweeted it, "Christians are reportedly protesting...
Kanye West's Ventures Outside Yeezy Revealed: New Products Dropping Soon?
Kanye West might be successful in the field of music because of his years-long music catalog as well as in business due to his fashion brand Yeezy, but it seems like he's ready to venture out into more opportunities as revealed by his company's recent trademarks; what would be his future products?
Rebecca Ferguson 'Abused' By Music Industry: 5 Scary Incidents + How Elton John Helped
Rebecca Ferguson has provided an astonishing description of the alleged abuse she endured in the music industry, stating in not so many words that her life became a living hell following a dispute with two powerful men. She did not disclose who they were - a sign that indeed, they are quite powerful.
What Happened to Lady Gaga's Chromatica Ball in Miami? Cancellation, Thunderstorms, More!
Little Monsters are in chaos after Lady Gaga's Chromatic Ball in Miami was recently canceled-mid performance due to unfavorable weather conditions in the area. Gaga broke down in tears in a subsequent video posted on her Instagram account, explaining their decision to finish the show more than halfway through the entire set.
Tory Lanez: Los Angeles DA’s Office investigating alleged assault of August Alsina
The Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office has said it is investigating claims that Tory Lanez assaulted August Alsina last September.Alsina claimed on Instagram that the alleged assault took place after Alsina declined to shake his hand when the pair met in Chicago.A video allegedly showing the aftermath of the incident was shared by US news website TMZ. In the footage, Lanez can be seen appearing to celebrate, high-fiving others on the scene.Alsina shared a post to Instagram in which he was pictured with a bloodied mouth and damage to his skin, claiming that Lanez and his team have footage...
Lil Nas X New Song 2022: Release Date Amid Successful 'Montero' Tour Revealed
Lil Nas X has taken over the world of music over the past two years because of the success of his debut album "MONTERO" and it seems like he's not stopping anytime soon as he's set to release a new song while being on tour. Taking to his social media...
Adam Levine Cheating On Behati Prinsloo? Instagram Model Reveals 'DMs' From Singer + 'Baby' Plans!
A few days after announcing that they are finally having another child, Adam Levine once again is in the headlines, but for different reasons. An Instagram model came forward, alleging that she had an affair with the Maroon 5 singer for about a year. Instagram model Sumner Stroh went on...
Post Malone Suffers Fall Onstage During Performance; Reveals Details About Mishap
Post Malone gave an update following his stage fall during a recent show in St. Louis. Fans of Post Malone gathered on Saturday night in St. Louis at the Enterprise Center where the rapper held his latest concert. However, halfway through the show, he suffered a nasty fall that left him with an injury.
