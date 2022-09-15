The Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office has said it is investigating claims that Tory Lanez assaulted August Alsina last September.Alsina claimed on Instagram that the alleged assault took place after Alsina declined to shake his hand when the pair met in Chicago.A video allegedly showing the aftermath of the incident was shared by US news website TMZ. In the footage, Lanez can be seen appearing to celebrate, high-fiving others on the scene.Alsina shared a post to Instagram in which he was pictured with a bloodied mouth and damage to his skin, claiming that Lanez and his team have footage...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 25 MINUTES AGO