Marvel fans shocked to discover why Warner Bros. passed on making an ‘Iron Man’ movie

Looking at how comic book adaptations have been Hollywood’s bread-and-butter for over 20 years and counting, it’s very easy to forget that plenty of powerful producers and major studios has exceedingly little interest in superhero cinema prior to the post-millennium boom. Even Iron Man, which ultimately changed the industry forever, failed to escape development hell for years.
A massively underrated historical action epic gets put back under the spotlight

When it comes to discussing the best historical epics of the modern era, the conversation tends to revolve around the same few movies, which is completely fair when a great deal of them weren’t of a particularly high standard. Despite both being one of the best and most successful, though, The Last Samurai has never really gotten its due.
Take that, Marvel: Martin Scorsese reveals himself as a huge fan of ‘Pearl’

Movies from Marvel still move millions at the box office, but occasionally, others still get to break through. Pearl in the X franchise is one. The prequel has not only received praise, it’s apparently director Martin Scorsese’s cup of cinematic-violence tea. The 79-year-old makes his view known in...
Did Jennifer Coolidge’s spray tan for ‘The White Lotus’ really send her to the emergency room?

Jennifer Coolidge clearly put her all into HBO’s The White Lotus. The role of the entitled and oblivious Tanya McQuoid, who traveled to the exclusive Hawaiian resort to grieve her mother, earned Coolidge her much-deserved first major acting award at the 2022 Emmys for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie.
Who has Rhaenyra married in ‘House of the Dragon’ episode five?

Warning: the following article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon season one, episode five, “We Light the Way.“. Since the beginning of House of the Dragon, there’s been uncertainty about Princess Rhaenyra’s claim to the throne and whom she will marry. Milly Alcock plays he rule-breaking Targaryen with her eye on Iron Throne, and it hasn’t been an easy road for her.
A silent but deadly thriller haunts from beyond the grave on Netflix

The world of horror has changed so much since the early days of Universal’s monsters, but one of them made a surprise comeback in recent years, and is still looking to haunt audiences. The Invisible Man stunned many in 2020 when it came out, and ended up breaking the...
A crime story jam-packed with future stars ignites gang warfare on the streaming Top 10

Even though it was directed by one of the greatest of all-time in Francis Ford Coppola, and found reasonable success at the box office after recouping its $10 million budget at the box office three times over and then some, a very strong point can be made that the longest-lasting legacy of The Outsiders is what became of the young cast, most of whom were young and unproven at the time.
Why doesn’t Michael Myers talk in the ‘Halloween’ movies?

Among a slew of recognizable horror villains that have obtained a spotlight in pop culture, Halloween’s Michael Myers is undoubtedly the most popular killer that the massive slasher genre has to offer. Through multifarious timelines, remakes, sequels, and reboots, one constant has remained the same: The Shape is a fire-breathing, merciless, psychopathic killer that never utters a word during his vicious warpath. While there are a handful of memorable horror villains that refuse to speak at the most gruesome times, Myers unequivocally harbors a glaring intrigue that keeps fans coming back for more.
Bloodsucking horror fans sharpen their fangs to celebrate the best vampire movies ever

It’s been one hundred years since the German silent classic Nosferatu was released and vampires of all varieties have entranced fans of horror cinema ever since. Over the years they’ve taken on very different looks, but have only recently begun to recover from the Twilight Saga sparkly street cred hit. Reddit’s home of horror is currently entangled in discussion over the greatest vampire films of all time, and there are some absolute classics in the conversation.
Horror diehards rally around the James Wan movie nobody ever talks about

The name James Wan has become synonymous with spine-chilling horror franchises, namely The Conjuring, Insidious and a complete departure from the supernatural, Saw. The 45-year-old Australian made his directorial debut in 2004 with the first Saw film, which went on to become a globally successful and critically acclaimed biological horror saga comprising nine feature films. From there, Wan co-created Insidious with Leigh Whannell and single-handedly formed The Conjuring universe — consisting of The Conjuring trilogy, the Annabelle trilogy, and several spin-offs.
Disney and Pixar’s ‘Elio’ cast, release, and plot: what we know so far

Disney and Pixar fans, get ready; Elio is on its way, and it’s bound to delight audiences across the globe. At this year’s D23 Expo, various upcoming movies were announced to the public, with main character designs, concepts, and main casts being revealed. Among those movies was Elio, which according to Disney, is about “a boy who finds himself transported across the galaxy and mistaken for the intergalactic ambassador for our planet Earth.”
Diego Luna justifies the reasons why ‘Andor’ needs to exist

It might sound hugely cynical, but on a surface level, there’s really no need for upcoming Star Wars series Andor to exist. After all, this week’s Disney Plus debutant is the prequel spinoff to a prequel spinoff, and given that we know Diego Luna’s title hero doesn’t make it out of Rogue One alive, what’s the point in asking audiences to become emotionally invested in two seasons and 24 episodes filling in the gaps in a backstory we know doesn’t even make it to the beginning of A New Hope?
‘Secret Wars’ supporters warned to temper their expectations to avoid disappointment

Based on the jaw-dropping scope and scale of the comic book source material, the fact that the epic blockbuster will presumably tie a bow around the Multiverse Saga, and the belief the Marvel Cinematic Universe somehow has to deliver a bigger, bolder, braver, and more ambitious spectacle than its last storytelling exclamation point, fans have sky-high hopes for Avengers: Secret Wars.
Woody Allen releases statement addressing retirement speculation

The recent announcement stating Woody Allen planned to retire after the release of his next film, Wasp 22, as well as his intention to write a novel, is seemingly a misunderstanding. In a statement, a representative for the 86 year old director said:. “Woody Allen never said he was retiring,...
