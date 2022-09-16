Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The revival of the famous Tennessee CastleRooted ExpeditionsMemphis, TN
Tennessee Voter Project Calls for Gun Safety MeasuresAdvocate AndyMemphis, TN
The rudest cities in the U.S. ranked, according to studyInna DinkinsNew York City, NY
Billionaire Heiress, Eliza Fletcher, Murdered. Will Women Ever Truly Be Able to Go About Their Lives in Peace?justpene50Memphis, TN
Advocacy Group Endorses Fulmer for Collierville AldermanAdvocate AndyCollierville, TN
Related
actionnews5.com
Bluff City Life: Fri., 16 September
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:. Latoya Dotson | Founder & Executive Director of Pink Savvy Inc. Brad Glover | General Manager at BABALU - East Memphis. Philip Oliphant | Attorney at The Crone Law Firm. Philip Oliphant | Attorney at The Crone Law...
actionnews5.com
Shelby Count Clerk Offices closing to catch up on backlog
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On Monday, all Shelby County Clerks Offices will be closed to the public in order to catch up on the backlog of fulfilling orders for new and renewed license plates and auto-dealer packets. This came after a public backlash against the offices and County Clerk Wanda...
actionnews5.com
Life Together Final Escape program hosting ceremony
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Life Together Final Escape program will host a graduation ceremony for male and female ex-offenders. The program consists of 16 class sessions designed to help them stay out of prison and transition them back into society and with their families. There are 34 graduates in the...
actionnews5.com
34th Cooper Young Festival kicks off in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Cooper-Young Festival kicked off in Memphis, celebrating its 34th year. Many people packed the Cooper-Young Festival, held in the largest historic district in Memphis and is known for its food, music, and vendors. Today, Over a 100,000 people from all over the Mid-South were expected...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
actionnews5.com
Car crashes near Playhouse on the Square
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police officers responded to a car crash in Midtown near Playhouse on the Square. Around 11 a.m. two cars crashed at Union Avenue and Cooper Street on Monday. According to police, one person was transported non-critical to Methodist University. There is no other information at...
actionnews5.com
Homeowners Left Homeless: Shelby County tax sales disproportionately affect poor, Black owners during pandemic
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Denise Thomas and Jack Mitchell purchased their first home together more than fifteen years ago on Harris Avenue, a stone’s throw away from the historic Orange Mound neighborhood, which was one of the first subdivisions planned specifically for African Americans who, in part, saw home ownership as a platform to build wealth.
actionnews5.com
Memphis Botanic Garden announces ‘Not-so-spooky’ Halloween Hike return
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Botanic Garden’s Halloween Hike will return for the upcoming spooky season. MBG says it will be a not-so-spooky walk through the garden with treats and activity stations along the path. It will begin Oct. 29 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Attendees are encouraged...
actionnews5.com
City Council on highway patrol increase of recruiting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Law enforcement is recruiting in parts of the Mid-South after an increase in crime. The Tennessee Highway Patrol and the Memphis Police Department are looking for men and women to be recruited. “Looking for any type of experience, law enforcement officers, police officers, Shelby County Sheriff’s...
RELATED PEOPLE
actionnews5.com
Community Summit regarding violence in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Community Summit discussed solutions after the past weeks of violence in Memphis. Church leaders and county and state officials came together to discuss the crime problem at the Greater Temple Church. The goal was to provide resources and bring families together. A U.S. Attorney of...
actionnews5.com
MSCS chairman considers running for mayor
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A school board commissioner of Memphis Shelby County Schools is considering running for mayor of Memphis. Michelle McKissack will announce the formation of an exploratory committee to win next year’s race on Sept. 20 at 1 North Front Street at 2 p.m. If elected, she...
actionnews5.com
Memphian’s car stolen, said to be connected to viral ‘Kia Challenge’
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One Memphian says both he and police believe his stolen car was connected to TikTok’s viral “Kia Challenge.”. The Bluff City recently surpassed 10,000 vehicle theft crimes this year, including thefts from vehicles and thefts of the vehicles themselves. One of those vehicles belonged...
actionnews5.com
Charges reduced in killing of Whitehaven activist; attorney claims self-defense
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Charges for the death of Whitehaven activist Dr. Yvonne Nelson were reduced on Monday by a Shelby County Judge. Tifanee Wright’s charges of second-degree murder for killing Nelson on July 18 were reduced to voluntary manslaughter. The previous charge of second-degree murder carries a mandatory...
IN THIS ARTICLE
actionnews5.com
Suspect steals over $300 worth of crab legs from Walmart, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Investigators with Memphis Police Department are looking for a man they say stole over $300 worth of crab legs from Walmart last month. On Aug. 22 around 4:52 p.m., a man dressed in red allegedly walked into the Walmart on Shelby Drive and placed a large box of crab legs into a shopping cart, according to MPD.
actionnews5.com
Friday Football Fever 2022 Week 5
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Friday Football Fever matchups score. Friday marked the full slate of games in the Mid-South and we have full coverage of the week’s biggest games. We will have it at 10 p.m. every Friday night. Here are the scores from Sept. 16. Briarcrest 12 vs...
actionnews5.com
Olive Branch opens new holiday light display
OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (WMC) - Olive Branch Park will open their light display for this holiday season in November. Light Garden will have “stunning lights” holiday entertainment, and different shopping opportunities for Mid-South families. It will open from Nov. 22 until December 30 from 6 p.m. until 10...
actionnews5.com
12-year-old recovering from Raleigh shooting that left one man in critical condition
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 12-year-old Raleigh boy is recovering from Saturday night’s shooting that also left another man in critical condition. The 12-year-old boy said he was inside his home at Country View Apartments, sitting on his couch. “I was watching TV with my aunties and my cousins,”...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
actionnews5.com
Mixed reactions surround the reopening of Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After closing up shop following the shooting death of celebrity rapper Young Dolph, Saturday, Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies welcomed customers back. “I’m excited about it; it’s been a pillar in the community for many, many years. I can remember eating it as a little girl,”...
actionnews5.com
Stolen gun found in car of man charged with drag racing
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police discovered a stolen gun in the car of a man who was pulled over on Sunday for reckless driving. Police say they received a disturbance call at the Burger King located at 987 Union Avenue on Sunday, where multiple cars were reported to be idling in the lot with the drivers refusing to leave.
actionnews5.com
Man indicted for murder of Young Dolph hires new lawyer
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One of the suspects indicted for the murder of Memphis rapper Young Dolph hired a new lawyer to represent him in the case. Justin “Straight Drop” Johnson, 25, is now being represented by Attorney Luke Evans. Johnson was without a lawyer up until Feb....
actionnews5.com
College hoops player Emoni Bates charged with 2 felonies
SUPERIOR TOWNSHIP, Mich (AP) — Emoni Bates, a former basketball prodigy who transferred to Eastern Michigan from Memphis, was charged with two felonies Monday after police found a gun in a car during a traffic stop. The 18-year-old Bates failed to stop at an intersection Sunday night and a...
Comments / 0