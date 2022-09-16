Read full article on original website
The Camilla Foundation to begin providing mental health services to local youth
The Camilla Foundation was recently founded by a Licensed Professional Counselor in Statesboro, in response to the significant amount of people seeking out mental health services without the resources to pay a full (or sometimes even reduced) rate. Through this experience, she began to explore other ways to help people...
Visit the Statesboro-Bulloch County Library to take part in Library Card Sign Up Month
Libraries all over the country are encouraging citizens to sign up for library cards as part of the American Library Association Library Card Sign-up Month in September —”a time when the American Library Association (ALA) and libraries nationwide join together to remind parents, caregivers, and students that signing up for a library card is the first step towards academic achievement and lifelong learning.”
Weekly COVID Report | Monday, September 19, 2022 |New Omicron effective vaccine now available
In this weekly COVID report, Bulloch County’s risk status remains LOW by COVIDACTNOW and CDC tracker. Georgia’s statewide status remains MEDIUM. Two local pharmacies, Forest Heights Pharmacy and McCook’s Pharmacy, have made Grice Connect aware that they have new Bivalent Moderna and Bivalent Pfizer Covid-19 boosters available.
Save the Date: YMCA will host festival and Trunk or Treat Oct. 29
The Statesboro Family YMCA will host its 3rd Annual Drive-Thru Trunk or Treat on October 29 from 4-6pm, but this year it will be a family friendly fall festival!. Local businesses and organizations will host trunks to hand out candies and goodies, and the Exercise Science Club from Georgia Southern University will host a haunted house, as well as lawn activities.
Sommers Oil and Shell partner with CURE for ‘The Giving Pump’: See participating locations
CURE Childhood Cancer, the only organization providing financial and emotional support to local children and families while raising funds to further critical research specifically for pediatric oncology, is the charity of choice for Shell gasoline stations across the region during this year’s Giving Pump initiative. The Giving Pump, a...
Remembering Morgan: Childhood Cancer Awareness Month means more to one local family
September’s Childhood Cancer Awareness efforts hold a very special place in the hearts of the Frison family from Bulloch County. In November of 2018, they lost their precious daughter and sister, Morgan, just after her last round of chemotherapy for acute myeloid leukemia. She was only 4. On Father’s...
Man shot by Bulloch homeowner after becoming aggressive
On Saturday, September 17, 2022 at approximately 7:00 pm Bulloch County Sheriff’s Deputies and Investigators responded to a man shot in the 7600 block of Old River Road South, which has a Brooklet, Georgia address. Upon arrival, Bulloch Sheriff’s Lieutenant Tracy Miller obtained statements that the man shot was...
Ninth Annual GreenFest event set for October 1 in downtown Statesboro
Keep Statesboro-Bulloch Beautiful and the City of Statesboro are gearing up for the ninth annual GreenFest in downtown Statesboro. The event will take place Saturday, October 1, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. with sustainable fun for the whole family to enjoy. The goal of GreenFest is to educate...
Goodbyes are hard at any age even at 91
This past week, I said my goodbyes to my grandmother Betty W. Grice. I have learned that goodbyes are hard at any age, even at 91. Betty was biologically my grandmother, but in life she was so much more than a grandmother to me. I called her Mama, because that is the major role she played in my life.
Ella Marie Sanders Mason
Mrs. Ella Marie Sanders Mason, age 86, died on Sunday, September 18, 2022 at Ogeechee Area Hospice in Statesboro. Mrs. Marie was born on September 23, 1935 in Pembroke, GA to the late Wade and Lilly Kicklighter Newman. She was raised in Pembroke and a graduate of Bryan County High School.
CTAE Spotlight: Training the next generation of educators
This will be a multi-part series highlighting some of the activities of students in Bulloch County’s Career Technical & Agricultural Education (CTAE) program. All information is provided by Bulloch County Schools. The purpose of Bulloch County Schools’ Career Technical and Agricultural Education (CTAE) program is to prepare students for...
Ava Mincey pours her heart and soul into lemonade stand and serving others
When life hands 13-year-old Ava Mincey lemons, she makes lemonade and a difference. Ava is an 8th grader at William James Middle School who has already dedicated an impressive amount of her young life to serving others. You may have seen her out and about with her extremely popular lemonade...
Mark A Watkins
Mark A. Watkins passed away on August 29, 2022, at Memorial Health in Savannah after a short illness. Mark was born in St. Albans, West Virginia but moved with his family to Statesboro when he was 8 years old. He received his formal education in Bulloch County at Southeast Bulloch...
Statesboro Village Builders Initiative drop-in offers information and volunteer opportunities
As previously reported by Grice Connect, Mayor Jonathan McCollar is rolling out a new initiative to help target, reach, and support the developmental needs of our “at-risk” children and their families within Statesboro: the Statesboro Village Builders Initiative. The City held a drop-in informational session on Saturday, September...
Make a ”Wave of Difference” for Safe Haven this Friday at Tidal Wave Auto Spa
Visit Tidal Wave Auto Spa for a car wash on Friday, September 16th, for their 14th annual charity day, benefitting Safe Haven of Statesboro and Annandale Village of Suwanee. Tidal Wave Auto Spa is known for its commitment to giving back to the communities it serves and supporting non-profit organizations. On charity day, Tidal Wave Auto Spa donates 100% of the washes purchased, as well as donations made across the company, to charitable organizations.
Chatham County interstate closure advisory
Weather permitting, Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) construction partners will close interstate lanes at the locations below for the 16@95 Improvement Projects, which will widen I-16 and reconstruct the I-16/I-95 Interchange. The lane closures are necessary for widening activities for I-16 and bridge work at the I-16/I-516 Interchange. Daytime...
Keebler Daniel Harville Sr.
Mr. Keebler “Keebie” Daniel Harville Sr., age 89, died on Sunday, September 18, 2022 at East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro. Mr. Keebler was born on September 1st 1933 in Bulloch County to the late Slydell Rufus Harville and Mildred Mary Buie Harville. He was raised and attended school in Nevils, GA.
Brooklet’s ‘Ghost Road’ comes to life on the big screen Friday
The Legend of the Ghost Road comes to life on the big screen in Statesboro on Friday, September 23rd in downtown Statesboro. The film will focus on an old Brooklet legend of the same name. Nightly wanderers of the road have claimed to see strange lights during their travels and...
Food Lion | Feed the Boro monthly food drop Saturday at SHS
The Food Lion | Feed the Boro (FTB) monthly food drop in partnership with Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia, co-sponsored by Statesboro High School and Davis Marketing Company, is scheduled for this Saturday, September 17th beginning at 8 am at Statesboro High School, 10 Lee Hill Boulevard. FTB volunteers will...
Southeast Georgia road work weekly traffic interruption advisory
Georgia DOT continues essential road work throughout Southeast Georgia. As a result, work on construction and maintenance projects will continue Saturday, September 17 through Friday, September 23. All work subject to change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are cautioned to reduce their speed while traveling thru work zones,...
