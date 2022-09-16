ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesboro, GA

Grice Connect

Visit the Statesboro-Bulloch County Library to take part in Library Card Sign Up Month

Libraries all over the country are encouraging citizens to sign up for library cards as part of the American Library Association Library Card Sign-up Month in September —”a time when the American Library Association (ALA) and libraries nationwide join together to remind parents, caregivers, and students that signing up for a library card is the first step towards academic achievement and lifelong learning.”
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Save the Date: YMCA will host festival and Trunk or Treat Oct. 29

The Statesboro Family YMCA will host its 3rd Annual Drive-Thru Trunk or Treat on October 29 from 4-6pm, but this year it will be a family friendly fall festival!. Local businesses and organizations will host trunks to hand out candies and goodies, and the Exercise Science Club from Georgia Southern University will host a haunted house, as well as lawn activities.
STATESBORO, GA
Statesboro, GA
Health
City
Statesboro, GA
Local
Georgia Health
Local
Georgia Society
Statesboro, GA
Society
Grice Connect

Man shot by Bulloch homeowner after becoming aggressive

On Saturday, September 17, 2022 at approximately 7:00 pm Bulloch County Sheriff’s Deputies and Investigators responded to a man shot in the 7600 block of Old River Road South, which has a Brooklet, Georgia address. Upon arrival, Bulloch Sheriff’s Lieutenant Tracy Miller obtained statements that the man shot was...
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
Grice Connect

Goodbyes are hard at any age even at 91

This past week, I said my goodbyes to my grandmother Betty W. Grice. I have learned that goodbyes are hard at any age, even at 91. Betty was biologically my grandmother, but in life she was so much more than a grandmother to me. I called her Mama, because that is the major role she played in my life.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
Grice Connect

Ella Marie Sanders Mason

Mrs. Ella Marie Sanders Mason, age 86, died on Sunday, September 18, 2022 at Ogeechee Area Hospice in Statesboro. Mrs. Marie was born on September 23, 1935 in Pembroke, GA to the late Wade and Lilly Kicklighter Newman. She was raised in Pembroke and a graduate of Bryan County High School.
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

CTAE Spotlight: Training the next generation of educators

This will be a multi-part series highlighting some of the activities of students in Bulloch County’s Career Technical & Agricultural Education (CTAE) program. All information is provided by Bulloch County Schools. The purpose of Bulloch County Schools’ Career Technical and Agricultural Education (CTAE) program is to prepare students for...
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
Grice Connect

Mark A Watkins

Mark A. Watkins passed away on August 29, 2022, at Memorial Health in Savannah after a short illness. Mark was born in St. Albans, West Virginia but moved with his family to Statesboro when he was 8 years old. He received his formal education in Bulloch County at Southeast Bulloch...
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Make a ”Wave of Difference” for Safe Haven this Friday at Tidal Wave Auto Spa

Visit Tidal Wave Auto Spa for a car wash on Friday, September 16th, for their 14th annual charity day, benefitting Safe Haven of Statesboro and Annandale Village of Suwanee. Tidal Wave Auto Spa is known for its commitment to giving back to the communities it serves and supporting non-profit organizations. On charity day, Tidal Wave Auto Spa donates 100% of the washes purchased, as well as donations made across the company, to charitable organizations.
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Chatham County interstate closure advisory

Weather permitting, Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) construction partners will close interstate lanes at the locations below for the 16@95 Improvement Projects, which will widen I-16 and reconstruct the I-16/I-95 Interchange. The lane closures are necessary for widening activities for I-16 and bridge work at the I-16/I-516 Interchange. Daytime...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
Grice Connect

Keebler Daniel Harville Sr.

Mr. Keebler “Keebie” Daniel Harville Sr., age 89, died on Sunday, September 18, 2022 at East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro. Mr. Keebler was born on September 1st 1933 in Bulloch County to the late Slydell Rufus Harville and Mildred Mary Buie Harville. He was raised and attended school in Nevils, GA.
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Food Lion | Feed the Boro monthly food drop Saturday at SHS

The Food Lion | Feed the Boro (FTB) monthly food drop in partnership with Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia, co-sponsored by Statesboro High School and Davis Marketing Company, is scheduled for this Saturday, September 17th beginning at 8 am at Statesboro High School, 10 Lee Hill Boulevard. FTB volunteers will...
Grice Connect

Southeast Georgia road work weekly traffic interruption advisory

Georgia DOT continues essential road work throughout Southeast Georgia. As a result, work on construction and maintenance projects will continue Saturday, September 17 through Friday, September 23. All work subject to change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are cautioned to reduce their speed while traveling thru work zones,...
GEORGIA STATE
Grice Connect

Grice Connect

Statesboro, GA
Grice Connect is here to help connect news, information, ideas and opportunities with the community. Connecting you to our community and our community to you is our focus. Grice Connect is a hyper-local, locally owned and operated, digital media news outlet serving Statesboro and Bulloch County, Georgia including Georgia Southern University, East Georgia State College and Ogeechee Technical College, the cities of Brooklet and Portal.

 https://griceconnect.com/

