Madeira Beach, FL

Orlando trucker inducted into Truck Driver Hall of Fame

TAMPA, Fla. — The International Food Service Distribution Association just wrapped up a conference in Tampa, where some of the industry’s best drivers were inducted into the Truck Driver Hall of Fame. Barry Thomas became a truck driver in a round-about way. What You Need To Know. The...
ORLANDO, FL
Madeira Beach buys first electric vehicles for city's fleet

MADEIRA BEACH, Fla. — Madeira Beach has become the first Pinellas County coastal city to begin replacing their fleet with electric vehicles, according to building department official Frank DeSantis. "We're the first agency to get electric vehicles on the beach islands," said DeSantis, 63. "It's a great start and...
MADEIRA BEACH, FL
Smithsonian to give out free tickets for Museum Day

TAMPA, Fla. — Smithsonian Magazine will be holding their 18th annual Museum Day on Saturday, September 17. Museum Day is an annual celebration of boundless curiosity and is an opportunity to explore museums and cultural institutions in the area. The event also promotes equal access to education for all citizens.
TAMPA, FL
Andrew Warren will stay under suspension as the case goes to trial

TAMPA, Fla. — A federal judge ruled against suspended Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren’s request to be reinstated to office, after more than two hours of oral arguments Monday. Warren will stay under suspension as the case prepares to go to trial. He appeared in person before a...
FLORIDA STATE

