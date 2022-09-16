Read full article on original website
Related
Canelo Alvarez Shuts Down Gennady Golovkin In Dominant Trilogy Win (Highlights)
Coming off a frustrating defeat to Dmitry Bivol in May, Canelo Alvarez was looking to get back to winning ways in his trilogy bout against Gennady Golovkin. Round 1: GGG kicks things off with a jab. Canelo moves around and measures distance with his jabs. A long looping right hook at the body of GGG. Canelo stepping in with his lead left hand. Nice slip from Canelo. Canelo blitzes in and grazes past GGG. Canelo on the front foot here with high pressure. Golovkin.
BoxingNews24.com
Boxing Results: Saul “Canelo” Alvarez Defeats Gennadiy Golovkin!
By Ken Hissner: Saul “Canelo” Alvarez successfully defended his titles defeating Gennadiy “GGG” Golovkin. In the co-main Event, WBC Super Fly champ Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez made his second defense defeating No. 13 ranked Israel “Jiga” Gonzalez. In the Main Event Saul “Canelo”...
BoxingNews24.com
Canelo vs. Golovkin – live results from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas
Canelo dominated the first seven rounds, outworking and outboxing the 40-year-old Golovkin, who looked like he was gunshy. However, in the championship rounds from eight to twelve, Canelo gassed out, and Golovkin took over the fight to finish strong. Unfortunately for Golovkin, he started too late to make up the difference from the earlier rounds.
Canelo vs GGG LIVE: Stream, latest updates and result from fight tonight
Over the course of 12 rounds on Saturday night, “GGG” took on an unfortunate new meaning for Gennady Golovkin, as his chances of securing ‘justice’ in his trilogy with Saul “Canelo” Alvarez were rapidly going, going, and then gone at last.Judging controversies marred the rivals’ first two encounters, in 2017 and 2018, denying Golovkin one if not two victories over Canelo, and the irony on this occasion was that the Kazakh might have finally been on the ‘right’ end of one, had he not left it too late to start firing. But leaving it late was the theme of...
RELATED PEOPLE
mmanews.com
Canelo vs. GGG 3 Results & Highlights
The highly anticipated trilogy between Saul “Canelo” Álvarez and Gennadiy “GGG” Golovkin went down on Sep.17, and MMA News is here to provide the live results. Canelo vs. GGG 3 took place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The entire card streamed live on DAZN. While having a subscription to DAZN, boxing fans had to buy the main card for $64.99.
Canelo vs GGG 3 LIVE RESULTS: Stream, TV channel as Alvarez faces Golovkin in Las Vegas – latest updates
CANELO ALVAREZ takes on Gennady Golovkin tonight for the third time at Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena. The first bout ended in a draw, the second in an Alvarez win, and tonight, Golovkin will be looking to settle the score in style. JOIN SUN VEGAS: GET A FREE £10 BONUS WITH...
BBC
Alvarez v Golovkin III: 'Canelo' vows to stop challenger inside distance in Las Vegas
Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas Date: Sunday, 18 September. Coverage: Commentary on BBC 5 Sports Extra and live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app from 05:00 BST. Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez is wary of the threat posed by "intelligent" Gennady Golovkin but plans to win their trilogy bout this weekend inside 12 rounds.
'It's wholly true': Deontay Wilder's manager Shelly Finkel admits he avoided a 'big' offer from Eddie Hearn for a showdown with Anthony Joshua because of his fight with Robert Helenius... with Brit now in talks to face Tyson Fury instead
Shelly Finkel, manager of Deontay Wilder, has responded to Eddie Hearn's claims that he ignored the offer of a fight against Anthony Joshua. Finkel admitted that he ignored Hearn's approach to organise a mouth-watering clash between Wilder and Joshua, instead choosing to focus on the American's upcoming fight with Finland's Robert Helenius.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wrestlinginc.com
Booker T Names His WWE Mount Rushmore
When it comes to immortalizing wrestlers in granite, Booker T has a few thoughts on who could be honored in the WWE version of Mount Rushmore. The two-time WWE Hall of Famer and six-time world champion fielded a viewer question on his "Hall of Fame" podcast asking which superstars he would pick for a WWE Mount Rushmore. He started his consideration by eliminating himself.
WWE・
BoxingNews24.com
Canelo Alvarez injured, could be out until September 2023
By Robert Segal: Canelo Alvarez revealed that he fought Gennadiy Golovkin with an injured left wrist and that he could be out of action until September 2023. The injury didn’t prevent Canelo from defeating a very, very old-looking Golovkin (42-2-1, 37 KO)s by a 12 round unanimous decision. The scores were 116-112, 115-113, and 115-113.
BoxingNews24.com
Canelo Alvarez Continues His Quest To Avoid David Benavidez!
By Vince D’Writer: On Saturday night September 17 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, Saul “Canelo” Alvarez defended his undisputed super middleweight crown against Gennadiy Gennadyevich Golovkin. The third installment of the rivalry wasn’t as exciting as the previous two meetings, but nevertheless Alvarez was able to immediately take control of the pace of the fight, and in the end he earned a unanimous decision victory.
MMAmania.com
Video: Nate Diaz leaks new footage showing UFC 279’s backstage altercation
Nate Diaz has released new footage showing water bottles thrown at UFC 279’s infamous pre-fight press conference melee. The video snippet is part of Diaz’s vlog series leading up to his main event showcase at UFC 279 in Las Vegas. In case you were trapped under a rock...
Comments / 0