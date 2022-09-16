Read full article on original website
WSET
Emmadale hopes to keep British experience alive in Lynchburg, looking for new location
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Over the past several days, we have seen the United Kingdom come together to celebrate the life of Queen Elizabeth II. Emma Fischer is the joint owner of Emmadale - a fish and chips shop here in Lynchburg. Fischer told ABC13 after the Queen's death...
WSET
Car overturns in crash on Lakeside Drive in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A car overturned in a crash in Lynchburg on Monday afternoon. The crash happened on Lakeside Drive near the Sheetz and Aldi's grocery store. It is unclear what caused the crash, but ABC13 has reached out to determine a cause.
WSET
Superheroes unite at River Ridge Mall for meet and greet
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Saturday, the Superheroes of Lynchburg were united at River Ridge Mall. Heroes of all sizes were invited for a meet and greet with some of the biggest heroes of all time like Batman, Superman, Captain America, and more. A Game Truck was parked outside...
WSET
Virginia gas prices down for 14th week
(WSET) — For the fourteenth straight week, gas prices in Virginia have fallen from historic highs in June, according to AAA. At $3.41, Virginia's average price per gallon is still 40 cents higher than a year ago--but it's a whole 30 cents lower than prices just a month ago.
WSET
E.C. Glass on lockdown due to suspicious phone call, other VA schools see same threat: LPD
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — E.C. Glass went on lockdown on Monday due to a suspicious phone call received at the school, officials said. According to an email to parents from Principal Rose Flaugher, the lockdown began Monday afternoon. Flaugher said as a precaution, the Lynchburg Police Department placed the...
WSET
James Crossing apartment management gives answers about unsafe and condemned building
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — ABC13 has finally heard back from the property owners at the James Crossing apartments in Lynchburg after dozens were left without a home when their building was shut down. "The way they've been treating us ever since this happened is pretty much like criminals. Like...
WSET
'Guys with ties' program in Franklin Co. featured on NBC News in 2020, shown designed tie
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Franklin County schools shared their "Guys with ties" program at Rocky Mount Elementary School. This program idea started with Dr. Lisa Newell the district said. She asked Mr. Swann about starting a group of fifth grade boys for the program. Mr. Swann helped make...
WSET
A Walk Toward Hope and Healing with the Out of the Darkness Lynchburg Walk
The Out of the Darkness Walk is an emotional journey in the fight against suicide. This annual event is in remembrance of those we lost and to keep this issue at the forefront. It's also a time of fun with music as well. Emily learned more.
WSET
Win a banned book giveaway with the Bedford Public Library System
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — It's Banned Books Week, and the Bedford Public Library System is celebrating with a giveaway. "Books Unite Us. Censorship Divides Us," reads one statement on the American Library Association's website where it describes Banned Books Week. The week "celebrates the freedom to read" and for...
WSET
Drilling operations to begin at Riverfront Park, trail closures expected
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Tuesday and Wednesday, September 20 and 21, crews will be collecting geotechnical cores using a drilling rig at Riverfront Park. Lynchburg's Public Works Department said one of the core samples will fall in the middle of the James River Heritage Trail which will require its closure for the duration of the work.
WSET
First Black Roanoke Fire Chief Looks Back at his Rough Ride to the Top in New Book
The climb to the top wasn't easy for first black fire chief Rawleigh Quarles. Emily learns of his trials and tribulations as he shares his new book.
WSET
Wine festival to benefit cancer foundation in Charlotte County
KEYSVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Keysville will see a wine festival supporting a good cause on Saturday: cancer patients in Charlotte County. The Barksdale Cancer Foundation organized a wine festival to take place at the Osborne Street Park in Keysville. People can attend from noon till 6 p.m. Four local...
WSET
Shots fired reported overnight in Charlottesville: UVA Police
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The University of Virginia and Charlottesville Police said shots were fired overnight on Sunday. The UVA Police Department posted this message to the community on Facebook:. The reported incident occurred at 12:43 a.m in the area of 9th street NW/West Street in Charlottesville. The post...
WSET
Expect week-long milling, paving operations on various Lynchburg streets
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Beginning Monday, September 19, and continuing through Thursday, September 22, milling and paving operations will be completed across the Hill City. From 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily and weather permitting, the city said milling operations on portions of Third Street (from Monroe Street to Federal Street), Fourth Street (from Monroe Street to Jackson Street), Polk Street (from Fifth Street to Second Street) and Monroe Street (from Fifth Street to Second Street) will be performed.
WSET
Traffic lights repaired on Route 130 intersection in Madison Heights
MADISON HEIGHTS, Va. (WSET) — The Amherst County Sheriff's Office is sharing with the public a traffic alert in Madison Heights. The traffic lights at the BUS29 and Route 130 intersection (area of Sheetz) are out, deputies said. They also said to use caution and treat this intersection as...
WSET
Amtrak's Crescent Train back in service after rail union reaches deal
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Amtrak's Crescent Train made its first stop in Lynchburg Saturday morning after the threat of a railway labor strike forced Amtrak to adjust its schedules this week. Nearly 60,000 railway union workers threatened to strike amid contract negotiations this week. The rail union reached a...
WSET
Lynchburg Hillcats drop game one of Carolina League championship, 7-5
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WSET) — Despite outhitting the Charleston Riverdogs, the Lynchburg Hillcats dropped game one of the best-of-three Carolina League championship series on Sunday, 7-5. With the loss, the Hillcats will face two must-win games on Tuesday and (if nec.) Wednesday at Bank of the James Stadium. Lynchburg starter...
WSET
Where should you park? Paving work at Anglers Park in Danville to begin
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Danville Parks and Recreation announced that there will be paving work completed at Anglers Park. The work is expected to begin on Monday. They said that park users will not be able to park in the main parking lot adjacent to the restroom facility from 3 p.m. on September 19 until late afternoon on September 23.
WSET
20-year-old Callaway man dead, in Franklin Co. crash :VSP
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash that resulted in a fatality. The crash happened on Friday, September 16 at 6:15 p.m. This incident occurred on Route 615 in Franklin County. Police said that the Toyota pickup was traveling on east Route 619...
WSET
Police working to determine cause of death after juvenile shot and killed in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke Police said they were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a person with a gunshot wound on Saturday. This incident happened at the 1500 block of Shamrock Street NW at approximately 11:40 p.m., police said. Responding officers said they found an...
