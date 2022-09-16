ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

Comments / 0

Related
WSET

Car overturns in crash on Lakeside Drive in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A car overturned in a crash in Lynchburg on Monday afternoon. The crash happened on Lakeside Drive near the Sheetz and Aldi's grocery store. It is unclear what caused the crash, but ABC13 has reached out to determine a cause.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Superheroes unite at River Ridge Mall for meet and greet

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Saturday, the Superheroes of Lynchburg were united at River Ridge Mall. Heroes of all sizes were invited for a meet and greet with some of the biggest heroes of all time like Batman, Superman, Captain America, and more. A Game Truck was parked outside...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Virginia gas prices down for 14th week

(WSET) — For the fourteenth straight week, gas prices in Virginia have fallen from historic highs in June, according to AAA. At $3.41, Virginia's average price per gallon is still 40 cents higher than a year ago--but it's a whole 30 cents lower than prices just a month ago.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
Lynchburg, VA
Society
City
Lynchburg, VA
Lynchburg, VA
Sports
Local
Virginia Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Responders#Healthcare Workers#Lynchburg Hillcats
WSET

Win a banned book giveaway with the Bedford Public Library System

BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — It's Banned Books Week, and the Bedford Public Library System is celebrating with a giveaway. "Books Unite Us. Censorship Divides Us," reads one statement on the American Library Association's website where it describes Banned Books Week. The week "celebrates the freedom to read" and for...
BEDFORD, VA
WSET

Drilling operations to begin at Riverfront Park, trail closures expected

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Tuesday and Wednesday, September 20 and 21, crews will be collecting geotechnical cores using a drilling rig at Riverfront Park. Lynchburg's Public Works Department said one of the core samples will fall in the middle of the James River Heritage Trail which will require its closure for the duration of the work.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Wine festival to benefit cancer foundation in Charlotte County

KEYSVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Keysville will see a wine festival supporting a good cause on Saturday: cancer patients in Charlotte County. The Barksdale Cancer Foundation organized a wine festival to take place at the Osborne Street Park in Keysville. People can attend from noon till 6 p.m. Four local...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Sports
WSET

Shots fired reported overnight in Charlottesville: UVA Police

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The University of Virginia and Charlottesville Police said shots were fired overnight on Sunday. The UVA Police Department posted this message to the community on Facebook:. The reported incident occurred at 12:43 a.m in the area of 9th street NW/West Street in Charlottesville. The post...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WSET

Expect week-long milling, paving operations on various Lynchburg streets

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Beginning Monday, September 19, and continuing through Thursday, September 22, milling and paving operations will be completed across the Hill City. From 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily and weather permitting, the city said milling operations on portions of Third Street (from Monroe Street to Federal Street), Fourth Street (from Monroe Street to Jackson Street), Polk Street (from Fifth Street to Second Street) and Monroe Street (from Fifth Street to Second Street) will be performed.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Amtrak's Crescent Train back in service after rail union reaches deal

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Amtrak's Crescent Train made its first stop in Lynchburg Saturday morning after the threat of a railway labor strike forced Amtrak to adjust its schedules this week. Nearly 60,000 railway union workers threatened to strike amid contract negotiations this week. The rail union reached a...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Lynchburg Hillcats drop game one of Carolina League championship, 7-5

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WSET) — Despite outhitting the Charleston Riverdogs, the Lynchburg Hillcats dropped game one of the best-of-three Carolina League championship series on Sunday, 7-5. With the loss, the Hillcats will face two must-win games on Tuesday and (if nec.) Wednesday at Bank of the James Stadium. Lynchburg starter...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Where should you park? Paving work at Anglers Park in Danville to begin

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Danville Parks and Recreation announced that there will be paving work completed at Anglers Park. The work is expected to begin on Monday. They said that park users will not be able to park in the main parking lot adjacent to the restroom facility from 3 p.m. on September 19 until late afternoon on September 23.
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

20-year-old Callaway man dead, in Franklin Co. crash :VSP

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash that resulted in a fatality. The crash happened on Friday, September 16 at 6:15 p.m. This incident occurred on Route 615 in Franklin County. Police said that the Toyota pickup was traveling on east Route 619...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy