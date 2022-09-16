ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle present impossible problems for Ravens in huge comeback

When the Miami Dolphins selected Alabama receiver Jaylen Waddle with the sixth pick in the 2021 draft, and then traded a huge amount of draft capital for ex-Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill in the 2022 offseason, the idea was clear. Miami, and head coach Mike McDaniel, wanted to present impossible math problems for enemy defenses with the combined speed of Waddle and Hill. Factor in that both speed receivers are not one-trick show ponies, and if this all worked out, it would benefit third-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa more than anybody, in a season where Tagovailoa has as much of a prove-it season as any player in the NFL.
BALTIMORE, MD
ESPN

Former NFL star Richard Sherman: 'Don't bet against' Jets coach Robert Saleh

CLEVELAND -- A look at what's happening around the New York Jets:. 1. Will players have his back? Coach Robert Saleh's "taking receipts" comment made headlines and enraged an already frustrated fan base, but it didn't surprise one of his former players. "Not at all," former cornerback star Richard Sherman...
NFL
The Spun

Look: NFL World Is Worried About Kyler Murray Today

Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals are off to another brutal start. After opening the season with a 44-21 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, the Cardinals are getting blown out by another AFC West opponent in Week 2. The Las Vegas Raiders jumped out to a 20-0 lead at halftime.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Football
State
Tennessee State
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Football
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Private Girlfriend Of NFL Star Saquon Barkley

Saquon Barkley and the New York Giants are off to a surprising 2-0 start this season. It's a big year for Barkley and the Giants, who are attempting to bounce back into NFC East contention, led by first-year head coach Brian Daboll. Barkley has looked like his old self for...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Saquon Barkley tells hilarious story about Brian Daboll

It is safe to say that Brian Daboll is already passing the vibe check in his first season as head coach of the New York Giants. The Giants defeated the Carolina Panthers on Sunday by the final of 19-16 to improve to 2-0 on the young NFL season. After the game, Giants running back Saquon Barkley shared a hilarious story about Daboll.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eli Manning
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Wink Martindale
Person
Mike Kafka

Comments / 0

Community Policy