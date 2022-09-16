In addition to falling to Gahanna Lincoln 22-20 on Sept. 16, Pickerington Central lost a player who rarely leaves the field. Senior Rasheem Biles, a Pittsburgh commit, went down in the fourth quarter with what was determined to be a torn right meniscus. He said he's expected to miss at least four to six weeks and could be out for the remainder of the season. ...

PICKERINGTON, OH ・ 14 MINUTES AGO