Harry, William Compared to Diana as They Meet Dog in Viral Clips

By Megan Cartwright
 3 days ago

Prince Harry and Prince William's viral interaction with a dog sparked comparisons to their late mother, Princess Diana.

The two videos—which were uploaded via TikTok earlier this week—show the brothers interacting with an Italian greyhound named Luna outside Windsor Castle in England. The pair were greeting well-wishers following the death of their grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

"Luna dog meeting Prince William. Dogs bring so much comfort during the darkest of times. I hope her sweet face brought some joy to his sorrow," TikToker @rachcot captioned the first clip.

Prince Harry and Prince William follow the pallbearers carrying Queen Elizabeth II's coffin into Westminster Hall at the Palace of Westminster in London on September 14. (Inset) Diana, Princess of Wales, attends a gala evening in aid of cancer research at Bridgewater House in London. The brothers were recently compared to their late mother following their interactions with a dog named Luna outside Windsor Castle. JACOB KING/POOL/AFP via Getty Images; Inset Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images/Getty Images

"It's a sea of hands! Trying to reach everyone at the back," the new Prince of Wales, 40, said. "Aww look, who's this?" he asked spotting the pup, before someone from the crowd could be heard saying, "Luna."

"Hello, Luna! You're very sweet, Luna," the heir to the throne added in a high-pitched voice.

"Dogs at this time are so important," he told the crowd. "I give my dog a lot of cuddles at the moment."

While petting Luna, 2, the prince revealed he and his family—Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, and their kids George, Charlotte and Louis—have "a little spaniel called Orla," adding, "She's very sweet."

After members of the crowd expressed their condolences, he said, "Thank you very much, I appreciate it. Nice to meet you guys. Thank you for coming along today."

In the second clip, @rachcot said she hoped Luna helped bring Prince Harry "a little light during his difficult time."

"Hello sweetie," the Duke of Sussex, 38, said while rubbing Luna's nose. "You can smell the other dogs," he added, as the crowd giggled alongside a collective, "Aww."

The dad of two—who shares kids Archie and Lilibet with wife Meghan Markle—asked her name before smiling and walking away.

The videos have since been viewed nearly 11 million times combined. In the comments under the clips, there are numerous remarks comparing the men to their late mother, the former Princess of Wales.

"Just like his mum...what an amazing man," one person wrote under Prince William's video.

Another added, "He's his mother all over," while a third said, "I see so much of Diana in him and his brother. Anyone that is this kind to animals is to be trusted. Nicely done, sir."

Meanwhile, underneath Harry's video, someone wrote, "He's definitely his mother's son," Another user chimed in, "He really has his mom's soul. He's simply a good human being."

"He is like Diana," said another.

Queen Elizabeth died on Thursday, September 8, at the age of 96 following a 70-year reign. As for Princess Diana, she died on August 31, 1997 from injuries she sustained following a car crash in Paris. She was 36 years old.

Following the queen's death, her eldest son, Charles, 73, was proclaimed King of the United Kingdom.

On Wednesday, William and Harry walked side-by-side behind the queen's coffin as it was moved from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, where she has been lying in state.

Her Majesty's funeral will take place on Monday, September 19, at Westminster Abbey in London.

