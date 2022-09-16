ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watsonville, CA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KION News Channel 5/46

Monterey County native loses two children in vehicle crash, remains in hospital with two other children

HANFORD, Calif. (KION-TV)- California Highway Patrol said a mother of five is in critical condition along with two of her children after a vehicle crash near Hanford Sunday night. CHP confirms another one of her children died during the crash. Emma Babara Figueroa, 29, originally from Seaside, was driving her gray 2006 Honda Odyssey southbound The post Monterey County native loses two children in vehicle crash, remains in hospital with two other children appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
110K+
Post
971M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy