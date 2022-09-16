First Alert Weather: CBS2's 9/16 Friday morning forecast

First Alert Weather: Cool start 02:47

After a chilly start this morning, we're looking at a nice rebound for this afternoon. Expect another mostly sunny day with highs in the upper 70s.

Tonight will be mainly clear with temps in the low 60s for the city and 50s in the suburbs.

As for the weekend, it remains quiet with a warming trend. Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs around 80. Sunday will feature sunshine again and warmer temps in the mid to upper 80s. Most stay completely dry, but there's a very slight chance of a shower in the mountains later on Sunday.

Looking Ahead: Monday will be partly sunny with a slight shower/storm risk by the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the mid 80s.