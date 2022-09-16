Chicago’s Douglas Park is awash with hysteria this evening. Some wondered whether the My Chemical Romance comeback might start to lose steam after a few months on the road, but the scenes on the first night of 2022’s Riot Fest suggest it’s actually picking up momentum. Legions of fans plastered in MCR and ‘Elder Emo’ merch have been baking in the sun since the early-doors live debut of guitarist Frank Iero’s new band L.S. Dunes. A killer undercard featuring everyone from carolesdaughter to Bob Vylan culminates with MCR’s goth-punk forefathers Alkaline Trio and their New Jersey brethren Bleachers. But nothing compares to the gargantuan crowd that descends on the Riot Stage shortly after sundown.

