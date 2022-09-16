Read full article on original website
jitneybooks.com
Ten Questions with Congressional Candidate Christine Olivo
A first-generation Haitian American born and raised in Miami, FL, Christine Olivo is running for U.S. Representative for Florida’s 26th Congressional District. Tri-lingual in English, Spanish, and Creole, Christine grew up in the area’s melting pot, allowing her to fully understand and appreciate South Florida’s vast array of cultures. Olivo is running because she believes FL26 needs a representative who will prioritize the economy, access to healthcare, and fight for a living wage.
Leave it to Florida's Ron DeSantis to utilize overt racism and abject dehumanization as a national political strategy
The 2024 Republican presidential primary is shaping up to be a battle royale of bullying.
Florida Angel Mom Featured In Gov. Ron DeSantis’ New Campaign Ad
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ re-election campaign announced today the latest television and digital advertisement supporting Governor DeSantis being aired by the Republican Party of Florida entitled “Protecting Florida.” The 60-second ad is running statewide and features the story of Kiyan Michael, whose son died in
WPTV
Judge denies motion to reinstate State Attorney Andrew Warren following suspension by Gov. Ron DeSantis
Ousted Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren isn't returning to his post — at least not yet. A federal judge said Monday he would deny Warren's preliminary injunction in a forthcoming written order. It would have temporarily restored the Hillsborough County prosecutor to office. That's after Gov. Ron DeSantis...
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Attorney General Ashley Moody Appeal ‘Stop WOKE Act’ Ruling
Gov. Ron DeSantis and Attorney General Ashley Moody are appealing a federal judge’s ruling that blocked part of a new state law that placed restrictions on how race-related issues can be addressed in workplace training — a law DeSantis dubbed the “Stop WOKE Act.” Lawyers
KARK
Judge in Florida school shooter case refuses to step down
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The judge overseeing the penalty trial of Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz refused to step down Monday, rejecting a motion by his attorneys who accused her of being biased against their client and prejudicing the jurors who will decide if he should die for murdering 17 people four years ago.
Facing South Florida: Hate in the Sunshine State
Jim takes a deep dive into just-released disturbing data from the Anti-Defamation League, which examines the extremist and anti-Semitic trends and incidents in Florida from 2020 to the present. The ADL report, which points to a significant increase, reveals what it claims is fueling unrest and violence.
wlrn.org
Florida's CFO seeks to scuttle fight over unclaimed property
Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis asked a federal judge Thursday to toss out a potential class-action lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of a law that directs the state’s handling of unclaimed property. The lawsuit, filed in July in Tallahassee, alleges that the state does not provide “just compensation,” such...
jimmycsays.com
Derek Schmidt — now a pea in Ron DeSantis’ suffocating pod
I don’t follow Kansas politics very closely, but it certainly caught my attention that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was in the Kansas City area yesterday, stumping for Derek Schmidt, the attorney general who will be trying to unseat Gov. Laura Kelly in November. My reaction to that is this:...
wlrn.org
Lawsuit over state attorney ousted by DeSantis looks set to go to trial
Andrew Warren's fight to be reinstated as Hillsborough County's state attorney will possibly be heading to a trial. While a ruling was not released following Monday morning’s hearing where oral arguments were heard, Tallahassee federal judge Robert Hinkle appears to be leaning towards a trial as opposed to immediately reinstating Warren like he wants.
Florida Gov. DeSantis Calls Out Hypocrisy After Sanctuary Cities Decline Repercussions Of Open Border
It didn’t take long for the residents of Martha’s Vineyard to show how they felt about the new neighbors sent to them by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. While social media lauded the wealthy elites on the exclusive island for scenes showing them providing the 50
Florida Republican Matt Gaetz Asked for Preemptive Presidential Pardon for Human Trafficking, Says White House Aide
Matt GaetzGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. It emerged on September 18 that one of Florida's more-controversial Republican politicians - Representative Matt Gaetz - had sought a preemptive presidential pardon from Donald Trump, for sex trafficking.
Miami New Times
Coral Gables Trying Once More to Annex Little Gables Neighborhood
Since Karen Shane moved into her house in Little Gables in 1994, Coral Gables has been exploring the possibility of annexing the unincorporated Miami-Dade community situated on the northern edge of the city. "This has been going on for thirty years in the making," Shane tells. New Times. Now, Coral...
NBC Miami
6 to Know: Lauderhill Gas Station Cashier Attacked After Argument with Customers
No. 1 - The next major hurricane of the 2022 Atlantic season could occur in the coming days as Fiona continues what appears to be a move more toward the north. The Category 1 storm moved over Puerto Rico’s southwest corner on Sunday and is forecast to move near the northern coast of the Dominican Republic and near or to the east of the Turks and Caicos Islands on Tuesday. Due to the effects of the hurricane, the electrical system was knocked out of service and more than 1.4 million Puerto Ricans are without power, according to Governor Pedro Pierluisi. Several health institutions, including Puerto Rico's largest public hospital, were running on generators. Forecasts have Fiona turning more to the north in coming days, away from the United States, and becoming as strong as a Category 3 hurricane by Wednesday.
A Lesson From the Past for Ron DeSantis
In the 1960s, Southern organizations tried sending African Americans to Northern states in a “cheap” PR stunt designed to embarrass and expose Northern liberals. It didn’t work.
NBC Miami
Tamarac Man Claiming to be Sovereign American National Arrested
A Tamarac resident was claiming to be a Sovereign American National, with his fake license plate reading Moorish Nobility Sovereign National, but he was arrested anyway for threatening deputies, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. Tucorrie Wilton Chichester, 38, was driving a green Ford Focus with dark tinted windows...
click orlando
Faith leaders speak out against Florida Gov. DeSantis after 2 airplanes of immigrants sent to Martha’s Vineyard
ORLANDO, Fla. – Faith leaders held a news conference Friday in Orlando to speak out against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis after two airplanes carrying immigrants were flown to Martha’s Vineyard. The migrants, predominately Venezuelan, were taken to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts on flights organized by Florida. Members of...
850wftl.com
American Express sues woman for not paying $39,000 bill
(DELRAY BEACH, Florida)– American Express is suing a Delray Beach woman for payment delinquency, according to BocaNewsNow.com. The court filing by American Express states that Denise Katz owes $39,361.45 plus court costs. Katz’s card is in the name of “Complete AV Solutions, Inc.,” an audio/visual company based out of...
A Florida judge sentences killer to boot camp for a few months
Miami is known for its clear beaches and white sand, but what's going on in the courtroom behind closed doors? Was Judge Lody Jean paid off to favor Michael McGowan in court? Possibly. Continue reading to find out why.
The Richest Cities in Florida
The Sunshine State is known to be a perfect place for retirees, tourists, and luxury living. Everyone wants a piece of Florida in 2022, it seems. In this article, we have narrowed down the most affluent Floridian cities based on several factors, namely, low poverty rate, median household income, and unemployment rate.
