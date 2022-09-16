No. 1 - The next major hurricane of the 2022 Atlantic season could occur in the coming days as Fiona continues what appears to be a move more toward the north. The Category 1 storm moved over Puerto Rico’s southwest corner on Sunday and is forecast to move near the northern coast of the Dominican Republic and near or to the east of the Turks and Caicos Islands on Tuesday. Due to the effects of the hurricane, the electrical system was knocked out of service and more than 1.4 million Puerto Ricans are without power, according to Governor Pedro Pierluisi. Several health institutions, including Puerto Rico's largest public hospital, were running on generators. Forecasts have Fiona turning more to the north in coming days, away from the United States, and becoming as strong as a Category 3 hurricane by Wednesday.

LAUDERHILL, FL ・ 19 HOURS AGO