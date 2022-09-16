ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

PA Counties Receiving Their First Payments from Major Opioid Settlement

Many counties in Pennsylvania have received their first payments through a settlement with four of the prescription drug companies that helped fuel the deadly opioid crisis. WITF’s Brett Sholtis reports, now those counties have to decide how to spend it. Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/09/12/with-opioid-settlement-money-in-hand-midstate-counties-to-take-grant-applications/. (Original air-date: 9/19/22)
Pennsylvania Gives Millions to Boost EV Adoption

The Wolf Administration is putting nearly $3.5 million toward building electric vehicle charging stations across the state. StateImpact Pennsylvania’s Rachel McDevitt reports the money comes from the settlement related to the Volkswagen emissions scandal. Rachel McDevitt is a reporter for StateImpact Pennsylvania at WITF. Rachel joined WITF in 2017...
Economic Pulse: Week of 9/16/22

Monthly inflation at one-tenth of one percent in August... Dr. Kamran Afshar takes a look at this and more in his synopsis of the week's economic news and trends across the Lehigh Valley and the nation. Listen to Economic Pulse Fridays at 5:44 PM during All Things Considered; Mondays at...
