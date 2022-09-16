ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KDVR.com

Suspect formally charged in murder of Officer Dillon Vakoff

ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) — The man accused of murdering Arvada Police Officer Dillon Vakoff has been formally charged. According to the Office of the First Judicial District Attorney, 31-year-old Sonny Almanza was formally charged in connection to the Sept.11 murder of Vakoff and attempted murder of Mercedes Lopez in Arvada.
ARVADA, CO
K2 Radio

FOCO Police: Person Shot Several Times In Old Town Incident

Police in Fort Collins are investigating an early Saturday morning shooting in Old Town in which someone was shot and 'seriously injured." That's according to a post on the Fort Collins Police Services Facebook page. According to the post, on Saturday morning at about 1:30, officers working foot patrol heard several gunshots.
FORT COLLINS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Arvada, CO
City
Fort Collins, CO
Fort Collins, CO
Crime & Safety
CBS Denver

Weld Co. Deputy Alexis Hein-Nutz killed in hit & run crash

Weld County Sheriff's Deputy Alexis Hein-Nutz has been identified as the victim in Sunday's hit-and-run crash north of Greeley. Hein-Nutz had been with the sheriff's office since 2018 at 21 years old. She was killed just one week away from celebrating her 24th birthday. The Colorado State Patrol is investigating the circumstances of Sunday's crash. The Weld County Sheriff's Office is assisting. The driver of the hit-and-run vehicle is known as Octavio Gonzalez-Garcia. He is 37 or 38 years old and residing in Weld County. Detectives said that a falsified Green Card and a fake Social Security card were recovered from his vehicle....
WELD COUNTY, CO
1310kfka.com

1 shot in Old Town Fort Collins

One person was shot in Old Town Fort Collins over the weekend. Police were called to South College Avenue and East Oak Street Saturday at 1:30 a.m. Police said the victim was shot multiple times and was transported to the hospital in serious condition. Police said the shooting stemmed from a disturbance earlier that night between two people, and there’s no ongoing threat to the public. So far, no one’s been charged in the shooting.
FORT COLLINS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Duty Officer#Front Range#Violent Crime#Collins King Soopers
9NEWS

Disturbance leads to shooting in Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A disturbance in Old Town resulted in a shooting on Saturday morning. According to the Fort Collins Police Services (FCPS), an officer working foot patrol in Old Town heard multiple gunshot wounds in the area of South College Ave. and East Oak St.. When the officer arrived in the area, they found a victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
FORT COLLINS, CO
KDVR.com

Denver Police at East High School

There is a large police presence at East High School in Denver but no injuries have been reported. Why is it taking longer for Denver 911 to pick up?. 89-year-old woman dies after pit bull attack in Golden. 90s before another big drop. Warm, sunny start to workweek.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
EPA
The Denver Gazette

3 victims identified from Saturday midair collision in Boulder County

The Boulder County Coroner's office has identified the three people who died in Saturday's mid-air collision near Longmont. The victims were 22-year-old Daniel Wilmoth, Samuel Fisher, 23, and 69-year-old Henry Butler. Two were found dead in one of the airplanes and one was found dead in the other. The National Transportation Safety Board said the two planes involved in the crash were a Cessna 172 and a Sonex Xenos. Given the type of aircraft involved the NTSB said they will be taking a close look...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
1310kfka.com

Ault man arrested after hours-long standoff with SWAT team in Weld Co.

A man has been arrested following an hours-long standoff that brought the SWAT team to Weld County. Police handcuffed Marshall Johnson of Ault Friday night after they say he threatened to burn down a camping trailer with people inside. Police said a caller to 911 said Johnson was outside with a can of gasoline in one hand and a hammer in the other. SWAT officers arrived on the 21000 block of Colorado 14 to find Johnson barricaded inside a trailer. He came out peacefully after more than six hours. No one was hurt. Johnson faces felony charges of burglary, menacing and attempted arson.
AULT, CO
KDVR.com

Woman carjacked at gunpoint, car used in homicide

A Denver woman is thankful to be alive after she was robbed of her vehicle at gunpoint. Greg Nieto reports. Running clinic for people with limb loss hosted in …. Blizzard-like conditions affect climbers on Longs …. 10-year-old on scooter killed after collision with …. Former St. Jude patient dedicates...
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy