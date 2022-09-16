TOWN OF MERRILL – A Gleason boy is dead and four others were injured in a two-car crash in the Town of Merrill on Saturday, Sept. 17. According to a release from the Wisconsin State Patrol, at 7:22 p.m., a Dodge Ram operated by John J. Lahti, 41, of Merrill, was traveling southbound on State Hwy. 17 near Sunset Rd. in the Town of Merrill when it crossed the centerline into the northbound lane and collided head-on with a northbound Chevrolet Silverado, operated by Thomas J. Skaar, 41 of Gleason, and occupied by passengers Leah M. Skaar, 37, of Gleason; a female, 9, of Gleason; and a male, 8, of Gleason.

MERRILL, WI ・ 13 HOURS AGO