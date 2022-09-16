ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wood County, WI

cwbradio.com

ATV Crash in Wood County

The Wood County Dispatch Center received a 911 call of a UTV rollover accident at the intersection on CTH Z and Hillcrest Ave in the Township of Saratoga, Wood County. Upon investigation, speed and alcohol are believed to be factors involved in the accident. The Wood County Sheriff's Department was...
WOOD COUNTY, WI
tomahawkleader.com

Gleason boy dead, one arrested following head-on crash on State Hwy. 17 in Town of Merrill

TOWN OF MERRILL – A Gleason boy is dead and four others were injured in a two-car crash in the Town of Merrill on Saturday, Sept. 17. According to a release from the Wisconsin State Patrol, at 7:22 p.m., a Dodge Ram operated by John J. Lahti, 41, of Merrill, was traveling southbound on State Hwy. 17 near Sunset Rd. in the Town of Merrill when it crossed the centerline into the northbound lane and collided head-on with a northbound Chevrolet Silverado, operated by Thomas J. Skaar, 41 of Gleason, and occupied by passengers Leah M. Skaar, 37, of Gleason; a female, 9, of Gleason; and a male, 8, of Gleason.
MERRILL, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Several people hurt after Vehicle vs. Amish buggy crash in Vernon County

TOWN OF HILLSBORO, Wis. (WEAU) -Several people are hurt after Vehicle vs. Amish buggy crash in Vernon County. According to a media release from the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 16 at 5:55 p.m. authorities received a report of a vehicle crash with an Amish buggy on State Highway 33 near Town Shop Road near Hillsboro, Wis.
VERNON COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Names released in fatal weekend crash

Police have identified the man suspected of driving while intoxicated when he struck a pickup head on Saturday, leaving an 8-year-old boy dead. John Lahti, 41, of Merrill was injured in the crash and was transported to a Merrill hospital for treatment. He is expected to face homicide charges in the crash.
MERRILL, WI
onfocus.news

WJFW-TV

Car crash suspect captured in Marathon County

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WJFW) - A man responsible for a high speed chase Friday is in custody. The chase began in Chippewa County and ended in Marathon County, when the driver, Chad Myszka, 20, crashed his vehicle along Hwy. 29. Three vehicles were involved in the crash and both Myszka and...
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
wxpr.org

8-year-old boy dies in Lincoln County car crash

A 41-year-old Merrill man is in custody for drinking while driving after a fatal crash involving an 8-year-old boy. The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened just before 7:30 p.m. Saturday on State Highway 17 at Sunset Road near the town of Merrill. They say John Lahti, a...
MERRILL, WI
WausauPilot

Homicide charge expected in weekend crash that left 8-year-old boy dead

A 41-year-old Merrill man is expected to face homicide charges after a crash Saturday that left an 8-year-old boy dead and a woman critically injured, police say. Alcohol is suspected in the crash, which was reported at about 7:20 p.m. on Hwy. 17 near Sunrise Road in the town of Merrill. Multiple deputies from the sheriff’s office, along with several troopers from the Wisconsin State Patrol responded to the scene.
MERRILL, WI
WJFW-TV

Bond set at $500,000 for the man accused in fatal Lincoln Co. crash

MERRILL (WJFW) - The Merrill man who is accused of killing an eight-year-old boy in a fatal crash over the weekend was in court today for his initial appearance. John Lahti, 41, is charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and causing injury while operating while under the influence.
MERRILL, WI
WausauPilot

Victim in fatal Wood Co. motorcycle crash identified

Police have identified the victim in a Friday morning fatal motorcycle crash as 47-year-old Casey L. Wulf, of Port Edwards. Police say Wulf was westbound on Hwy. 54 at about 2:30 a.m. Friday when he was struck from behind by vehicle as he approached the intersection of Green Grove Lane. Wulf was thrown from the motorcycle.
PORT EDWARDS, WI
WausauPilot

Driver dead in Wood Co. motorcycle crash

A motorcycle driver is dead after an early morning crash that shut down Hwy. 54 near Nekoosa for more than five hours. The crash was reported at about 2:30 a.m. in the town of Port Edwards, near Green Grove Lane. According to initial reports, a westbound vehicle struck the motorcycle...
NEKOOSA, WI
Bring Me The News

'Dangerous' suspect who prompted shelter-in-place in western Wisconsin is located

The Wisconsin man whose alleged actions prompted a shelter-in-place warning in Chippewa County on Friday night was located by authorities over the weekend. Chad Myszka was identified as the subject that prompted a search and a warning message instructing residents to lock their windows and secure their vehicles. T?he Chippewa County Sheriff's Office said he was "dangerous."
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, WI
hubcitytimes.com

Suspected drunk driver hits, kills motorcyclist

WOOD COUNTY — A Port Edwards man was killed, after his motorcycle was rear-ended. The crash occurred shortly after 2 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 16 on Highway 54 in the Township of Port Edwards. According to the Wood County Sheriff’s Department, a 47-year-old Port Edwards man was traveling westbound...
WOOD COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

UPDATE: Suspect wanted in Chippewa County in custody in Marathon County

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU)- The man who led law enforcement on a high speed chase before crashing on Hwy. 29 Friday was arrested and is in custody in Marathon County Saturday. Chippewa County Sheriff James Kowalczyk said Marathon County Sheriff’s Office notified the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department they were transporting...
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, WI
WJFW-TV

Deer carcass dumpster available in Portage Co.

STEVENS POINT (WJFW) - The Portage County Solid Waste Transfer Facility and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR), are providing residents a free and disposable option to get rid of deer carcasses. The dedicated dumpster will be onsite through Jan. 31, 2023. The waste facility will also offer a...
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
cwbradio.com

Man Arrested After Domestic Disturbance in Wausau Appears in Marathon County Court

A man arrested in Wausau after a domestic disturbance incident appeared in Marathon County Court. According to the Wausau Police Department, they responded to the 4800 block of Rachel Lane in the City of Wausau for a report of a domestic disturbance. A man, 32-year-old Pao Vang, was alleged to have pointed a gun at his girlfriend and fired a single shot. No one was hit by the bullet.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Video captures fight between Wausau East student and teacher

Wausau school officials are reviewing what they describe as a “concerning incident” between a student and teacher at East High School. In a news release, the Wausau School District announced an investigation is underway. No additional information was released in order to protect the student, officials said. As...
WAUSAU, WI

