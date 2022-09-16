ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Uber investigating possible network breach after hacker taunts

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Chloe Folmar
WLNS
WLNS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Dbzwv_0hy2yp7E00

( The Hill ) — Uber is investigating a possible breach of its network after a hacker gained access on Thursday to the company’s internal system.

The transport company shut off a number of its internal services, including messaging and engineering services, during the investigation, according to The New York Times .

The person claiming responsibility for the hack told the Times that he gained access to Uber’s internal systems by posing as a corporate information technology person and convincing a company employee to share a password with him.

The hacker accessed the internal messaging service Slack through one person’s account and sent employees a message saying, “I announce I am a hacker and Uber has suffered a data breach.”

The person also posted an explicit photo on a webpage used to communicate with employees, an Uber spokesperson told the Times.

European cab drivers protest practices, spread of Uber

The alleged hacker sent images of Uber’s internal systems, including email, cloud storage and code repositories, to the Times and shared information with cybersecurity researchers.

“They pretty much have full access to Uber,” said Yuga Labs Security Engineer Sam Curry to the Times after corresponding with the alleged hacker.

The hacker, who said he was 18 years old, claimed that he broke into Uber because of its weak security and used his access to its Slack messaging service to call for higher pay for Uber drivers.

“We don’t have an estimate right now as to when full access to tools will be restored, so thank you for bearing with us,” wrote Uber Chief Information Security Office Latha Maripuri in an internal email seen by the Times.

The Hill has reached out to Uber for comment on the network breach.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WLNS

Know this ponytail? Meridian Twp. police need your help

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — The Meridian Township Police Department is asking for your help in identifying the woman above. According to the Meridian Township Police Facebook page, she is wanted for questioning in connection to a retail fraud case. Police did not say where or when the suspected retail fraud occurred. Have information on […]
LAW ENFORCEMENT
WLNS

Meridian Twp. Police investigating rollover truck crash

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — Police are still investigating a single car crash that resulted in a truck rolling over on Sunday. Meridian Township Police responded to the crash on Park Lake Rd. just before 6 p.m. The Meridian Township Fire Department told 6 News that no one was injured. The truck was towed away, […]
ACCIDENTS
WLNS

Seniors warn about shady mid-Michigan handyman

Winnie Gailey and Carol Hargrove said they needed work done in their homes and after they came across an ad on the Nextdoor app by Joshua Day. They say they thought he'd be a trustworthy hire but now they say he was the total opposite.
LANSING, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Curry
WLNS

Crews battling house fire in southwest Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Lansing Fire Department crews are attempting to extinguish a house fire in southwest Lansing. The fire is on the 3300 block of Maloney Street. Officials have not released the cause of the fire or if any injuries have been reported. 6 News is on-scene and will update this story as more […]
LANSING, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uber Drivers#Hackers#The Hacker#Information Security#The New York Times#European#Yuga Labs Security
WLNS

Serious crash causing traffic on I-69 east in Bath Twp.

CLINTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — If you find yourself traveling on east on I-69 from Lansing near Nichols and Center Road, you may be re-directed due to a serious car crash. The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone traveling on that stretch of the road find another route to their destination. All eastbound I-69 […]
BATH TOWNSHIP, MI
WLNS

White House defends Biden’s quick flight to Delaware to vote in primary

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Wednesday defended President Biden taking a whirlwind trip to Delaware to vote in-person in the state’s primary. “The president has a very heavy schedule. He’s the president of the United States. It worked out best for him to vote yesterday, to vote on Tuesday,” Jean-Pierre told reporters aboard […]
DELAWARE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Uber
WLNS

Brady’s temper flares as Bucs snap skid vs Saints, 20-10

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — It certainly looked like the Saints were in Tom Brady’s head when the Buccaneers quarterback threw a tablet in the bench area and later jawed with New Orleans cornerback Marshon Lattimore after a drive-stalling incomplete pass. How quickly a game can change when emotions...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WLNS

GOP candidate Johnsen claims Prop 3 allows pedophilia

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Republican state House of Representatives candidate Gina Johnsen claimed Proposal 3 would legalize pedophilia during a Christian voter rally Thursday night outside of the state capitol. More than a hundred people gathered for a “Christian Engagement Rally” designed to encourage Christians to show-up to the polls this November. One of the […]
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Details of queen’s state funeral on Monday released

Two minutes of silence will be observed Monday across the United Kingdom at the end of Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral at Westminster Abbey, giving British public across the nation a chance to pay their respects to the late monarch.
U.K.
WLNS

Markey opposes Manchin push to include permitting reform in stopgap funding bill

Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) is joining a group of liberal House members in opposing Sen. Joe Manchin’s (D-W.Va.) push to pass changes to the environmental review process in a stopgap funding bill. Markey became the second Democratic-caucusing senator to call for the issues to be separated.  Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) has previously expressed opposition to […]
INCOME TAX
WLNS

WLNS

18K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy