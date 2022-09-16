Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Park & Rec Group Gets Key AwardsGregory VellnerYardley, PA
What to Eat and Drink at Fishtown Fall FeastivaleMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
Mount Laurel NJ Native in Mexico During 7.6 Magnitude EarthquakeBridget MulroyMount Laurel, NJ
New Liberty Distillery Launches Bloody Butcher Sour Mash Straight Bourbon WhiskeyMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Republican PA Senate candidate Dr. Oz visits Kensington after hosting roundtable in East Germantown
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- In the race for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, Dr. Mehmet Oz makes a stop in Philadelphia. The Republican nominee hosted a roundtable with community members in East Germantown on how to make city streets safer on Monday.Oz discussed his plan to get resources for the Black community. Oz also visited Kensington.Democrat nominee John Fetterman took on his challenger on Twitter today.He tweeted: "Hey Dr. Oz: stop hiding. As a senator you actually have to take votes. So now it is time to tell the people of PA how you would vote on the national abortion ban bill."
billypenn.com
How Black business owners on 52nd Street feel about John Fetterman
Business owners and employees on 52nd Street in West Philadelphia responded to a surprise visit from Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman with equal parts support and ambivalence. “Better him than Oz” was the overriding sentiment among the people Billy Penn spoke with, referring to Mehmet Oz, Fetterman’s Republican rival on...
Election offices challenged by surge of voting record requests
With the Nov. 8 election less than two months away, county election offices across Pennsylvania are moving into crunch time for preparing for Election Day. But many are facing an added challenge this year. Along with checking voting equipment, processing voter registration/mail-in and absentee ballot applications and proofreading ballots, many...
Oz-Fetterman debate: Philly voters say noticeable health issues won’t turn them away from Lt. Gov.
PHILADELPHIA – Philadelphia voters say a Fetterman-Oz debate won't impact most midterm voting decisions, but some believe Fetterman could sway undecided voters his way even if he displays health concerns. "At this point in time, it’s a question of where your morals lie and what your values are," Carolyn...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Volunteering could get you a tax credit in Philly if a City Council bill becomes law
Want to volunteer? There could soon be a tax credit for that. A proposal recently introduced in Philadelphia City Council would offer a tax credit against either the real estate tax or the wage tax for those who volunteer to work in the community. If the bill is approved, volunteers...
Mercury
Christine Flowers: John Fetterman, many women aren’t in your camp
John Fetterman, aspiring to be junior U.S. senator of Pennsylvania, recently held a rally in the suburbs of Philadelphia. Montgomery County isn’t as blue as the city it borders, but it’s also not as red as many regions in the state where Trump signs still line the highways.
billypenn.com
Poll workers get pay raise; Center City getting busier; Punk show at Sonic Drive-In | Sunday roundup
💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. As City Council returned post-summer, a zoning tug-of-war had a cascading effect. Mayor Kenney issued what was only his 2nd direct veto, saying a bill from former Councilmember Parker to regulate “smoke shops” was too broad. With four vacant seats, Council has 13 sitting members — just one more than the 12 needed to override a veto. So Council President Clarke unexpectedly announced two more special elections, saying the legislative body needed to be fully staffed to do its job. That means the City Commissioners can’t print mail ballots until mid-October. [Billy Penn/WHYY/PHL Council/Inquirer$]
WGAL
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf continues to push for relief checks
Gov. Tom Wolf made another pitch last week to get relief checks to some Pennsylvanians. Wolf said the checks will help Pennsylvanians deal with rising costs due to inflation. The governor is proposing to use the state's COVID-19 relief money to send $2,000 checks to households that earn $80,000 or less a year.
RELATED PEOPLE
Delaware County Still Haunted by Fraudulent 2020 Election Claims
Delaware County is still dealing with baseless election fraud lawsuits filed after the 2020 election, even as it preps for legal challenges in the 2022 General Election, writes Kenny Cooper for WHYY. The county has been in and out of court fighting 15 lawsuits claiming fraud in its vote counting...
Democrat Josh Shapiro takes his gubernatorial campaign to Mastriano country
CHAMBERSBURG - Josh Shapiro, the Democratic nominee for governor of Pennsylvania, knows he doesn’t have to carry most central Pennsylvania counties to win this year’s election. But he also knows, from the Democrats’ experience of 2016 when Donald J. Trump won the state, that he can’t totally write-off...
Pa.’s ChildLine Registry does more harm than good for children of color
As a former elementary school teacher, co-founder of the Youth Justice Project at Community Legal Services (CLS), and parent of two small children, I care deeply about the well-being of children, youth, and families. During my 10 years representing youth as an attorney at CLS, I have become convinced that...
Law enforcement initiative develops multi-pronged approach to combat gun crimes, drug trafficking in Kensington
A recently released report is taking a data-driven approach to solving gun violence, infrastructure and drug-related issues facing Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood.
IN THIS ARTICLE
phlcouncil.com
COUNCILMAN O’NEILL ANNOUNCES FIRST LEVEL REVIEW DEADLINE EXTENDED
PHILADELPHIA – Councilman Brian O’Neill announces that the First Level Review appeal application deadline has been extended by the Office of Property Assessment (OPA) from 9/30/2022 to 10/14/2022. Councilman Brian O’Neill is here to help you fight your 2023 assessment increase. Contact any of Councilman O’Neill’s offices for...
Single in the Suburbs: Four Montco Communities Noted for Being Fantastically Friendly
Four Montgomery County places are among the ten best Philadelphia suburbs that are singles-friendly, according to a recently released report by Movoto. The ranking was determined using data from AreaVibes, WalkScore.com, the U.S. Census, and business listings. Singles-friendly criteria that were used include unmarried population and singles amenities per capita,...
wdiy.org
PA Counties Receiving Their First Payments from Major Opioid Settlement
Many counties in Pennsylvania have received their first payments through a settlement with four of the prescription drug companies that helped fuel the deadly opioid crisis. WITF’s Brett Sholtis reports, now those counties have to decide how to spend it. Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/09/12/with-opioid-settlement-money-in-hand-midstate-counties-to-take-grant-applications/. (Original air-date: 9/19/22)
wdiy.org
Pennsylvania Gives Millions to Boost EV Adoption
The Wolf Administration is putting nearly $3.5 million toward building electric vehicle charging stations across the state. StateImpact Pennsylvania’s Rachel McDevitt reports the money comes from the settlement related to the Volkswagen emissions scandal. Rachel McDevitt is a reporter for StateImpact Pennsylvania at WITF. Rachel joined WITF in 2017...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Montgomery County to Receive Part of $1B Settlement Pa. Made with Pharmaceutical Companies
Montgomery County will receive part of the more than $1 billion settlement between Pa. and three major pharmaceutical distributors regarding their roles in creating and fueling the opioid epidemic, reported John McDevitt for KYW Newsradio. All 67 counties in the Commonwealth are eligible for part of the settlement. The factors...
thedp.com
Penn Ph.D. student leads charge to build new subway line in Northeast Philadelphia
Jay Arzu, a second-year Ph.D. student at Penn’s Stuart Weitzman School of Design, is leading a campaign to construct a new subway line in Northeast Philadelphia. The proposed line, which will be called the Roosevelt Boulevard Subway, would stretch as far north as Neshaminy in Bucks County, Pa., and will continue south to Center City, according to Arzu. The line will also connect to the Broad Street Line and extend the Market-Frankford Line by one mile. The line — which could take the form of either an elevated line or a subway — would provide Northeast Philadelphia residents faster and more convenient transportation to Center City, Arzu said.
fox29.com
Man sought in apparent unprovoked attacks of young girls at different SEPTA stations
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities are searching for a man accused of at least two unprovoked attacks of teenage girls at different SEPTA stations in Philadelphia. The first attack, according to police, happened during the Friday morning rush hour on Sept. 9 at the Walnut-Locust Street Station. The 17-year-old victim was reportedly...
Third-party candidate could sway Pennsylvania Senate Race: poll
The participation of a third-party candidate could be the difference in November's Pennsylvania Senate race, according to a recently released poll by the Trafalgar Group.
Comments / 4