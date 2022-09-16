ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golden, CO

KDVR.com

10-year-old on scooter killed after collision with car

A 10-year-old who was riding an electric scooter was killed after being struck by a vehicle. Shaul Turner reports. 10-year-old on scooter killed after collision with …. 89-year-old woman dies after pit bull attack in Golden. 90s before another big drop. Warm, sunny start to workweek. Running clinic for people...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

The Musical ‘Gracias Christmas Cantata’ Takes to the Mile High City

Sponsored Segment by International Youth Fellowship. It’s September and that means the holidays will be here before we know it. If you’re looking to get into the spirit, ‘Gracias Christmas Cantata,’ a show stopping musical, is coming to the Mile High City soon. GDC teamed Director of IYF Denver, Daniel Jeong, to learn more about the upcoming show, and what are viewers can expect to see!
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Denver Police at East High School

There is a large police presence at East High School in Denver but no injuries have been reported. Why is it taking longer for Denver 911 to pick up?. 89-year-old woman dies after pit bull attack in Golden. 90s before another big drop. Warm, sunny start to workweek.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

3 dead after mid-air collision in Boulder County

Two planes crashed mid-air in Longmont on Saturday morning leaving multiple people dead. Courtney Fromm reports. Running clinic for people with limb loss hosted in …. Blizzard-like conditions affect climbers on Longs …. 10-year-old on scooter killed after collision with …. Former St. Jude patient dedicates career to giving …
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
KDVR.com

King Soopers shooting victim honored

Teri Leiker was known as the friendliest face at the Table Mesa King Soopers in Boulder. The organization that helped her get to work every day is keeping her memory alive. Katie Orth reports.
BOULDER, CO
KDVR.com

Woman carjacked at gunpoint, car used in homicide

A Denver woman is thankful to be alive after she was robbed of her vehicle at gunpoint. Greg Nieto reports. Running clinic for people with limb loss hosted in …. Blizzard-like conditions affect climbers on Longs …. 10-year-old on scooter killed after collision with …. Former St. Jude patient dedicates...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

East High School scare for parents, students

After Denver police investigated a threat to East High School, it was deemed safe and kids were able to leave campus. Why is it taking longer for Denver 911 to pick up?. 89-year-old woman dies after pit bull attack in Golden. 90s before another big drop. Warm, sunny start to...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Thieves hit apartments evacuated after explosion

It’s been nearly a week since an Aurora apartment complex explosion forced residents from their homes. Now, they are learning their apartments were ransacked after they left. Joshua Short reports.
AURORA, CO
Public Safety
KDVR.com

Sunnyside Supper Club Creates Delicious Detroit Style Pizza in Denver

It looks like you don’t have to travel all way to the Motor City just to eat some of its famed pizza, today we’re showing you a local spot that has mastered the dish! Sunnyside Supper Club is known for its fresh and local ingredients, but the Detroit Style pizza this local restaurant serves up tops charts. GDC’s Jenna Middaugh took to the local spot to try out the pie for herself.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Warm and dry end to weekend

Mostly sunny skies are back for Sunday afternoon with above-average highs. Travis Michels forecasts. 89-year-old woman dies after pit bull attack in Golden. Running clinic for people with limb loss hosted in …. Blizzard-like conditions affect climbers on Longs …. 10-year-old on scooter killed after collision with …. Former St....
DENVER, CO

