The haunting and dreamy chant “O Magnum Mysterium” is ethereal, soaring then subsiding into stillness as the centerpiece of the Young Professionals Choral Collective’s summer concert in East Price Hill. The sold-out affair is worthy of the city’s preeminent classical performance venue, Music Hall; instead it’s held at a renovated Masonic lodge that had languished vacant for more than three decades.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 10 HOURS AGO