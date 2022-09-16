When Therese Forton-Barnes first came up with the idea of making the increasingly popular Water Buffalo Club Hats (inspired by Fred Flintstone–Yaaba Dabba Doo!), she could only adhere sticky patches on the hats, which was not the professional look that she wanted. Plus, she was ordering the hats online, which meant that they weren’t local. But she knew that as soon as she could source a Buffalo business to make the hats and embroider deluxe patches onto them, she would upgrade the specs of the hat and keep the production local.

