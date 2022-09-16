ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

buffalorising.com

Stitch Buffalo enlisted to fulfill orders for Water Buffalo Club Hats

When Therese Forton-Barnes first came up with the idea of making the increasingly popular Water Buffalo Club Hats (inspired by Fred Flintstone–Yaaba Dabba Doo!), she could only adhere sticky patches on the hats, which was not the professional look that she wanted. Plus, she was ordering the hats online, which meant that they weren’t local. But she knew that as soon as she could source a Buffalo business to make the hats and embroider deluxe patches onto them, she would upgrade the specs of the hat and keep the production local.
buffalorising.com

The Riverline to Host Free Family Fun Day at Moore Street Gateway

The Riverline and the Land Conservancy are giving people a taste of what it’s going to be like, when the nature trail and greenway (on a former rail corridor) opens to the public. Not only will people be able to walk and bike the trail, which connects the Cobblestone District to the Buffalo River (at RiverBend), there will also be plenty of fun and educational programming.
buffalorising.com

Construction Watch: Best Street Apartments

Two affordable housing projects are taking shape along Best Street, west of Michigan Avenue at the northern edge of the Medical Campus. The largest, a five-story apartment building is being constructed on a on a 2.72-acre parcel at the southwest corner of Michigan Avenue and Best Street. To the west,...
buffalorising.com

Big Deal: Buffalo News Selling Office Building

The Buffalo News is moving its administrative offices to the Larkin District, downsizing significantly in the process. Uniland Development Co. has a deal to purchase One News Plaza located at the corner of Washington and Scott streets from News’ owner Lee Enterprises. The five-story building, opened in 1973, contains 160,000 square feet of space. The Scott Street building housing the recently-upgraded printing presses are not part of the deal but an employee parking lot along Scott Street is.
BUFFALO, NY

