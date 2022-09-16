Read full article on original website
Man caught on camera stealing car in South Philadelphia
"As I am reporting to an officer that my car had been stolen, my neighbor noticed his car had been ransacked," said Alyson McCulley.
phl17.com
Man arrested for allegedly robbing a Gaming Café in Center City
Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police arrested a man Friday for allegedly committing three robberies from August 21, 2022, through August 28, 2022, at Gaming Café in Center City. Kevin Jones, 58, was arrested and will be charged with Robbery, Terroristic Threats, Theft-Unlawful Taking, Conspiracy, VUFA without a License, and Possession...
delawarevalleynews.com
Police Look For Hold-Up Suspect In Ridge Avenue Robbery
Security cameras work 24/7 . Even at 7:42 AM, which is when police said the male in the below video walked into the Conoco gas station on the 1800 block of Ridge Ave. and announced a hold up. He pulled a gun and waved it in front of the clerk, The clerk gave the suspect $200.00 and then the suspect ran away on foot , south on19th Street from Girard Avenue.
Man hospitalized after Trumbull Ave. shooting in Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was hospitalized after being shot on Trumbull Avenue Monday morning, according to police. Bridgeport emergency crews received a 911 call regarding a shooting at about 4 a.m. The call stated that someone had been shot on the 600 block of Trumbull Avenue. Officers responded to the report and found […]
‘Bling’ Bishop Lamor Whitehead Arrested After Mid-Sermon Scuffle With Women
A Brooklyn bishop known for his love of flashy jewelry was arrested Sunday after grabbing a woman he said he believed was a threat to his family during a service. Controversial church leader Lamor Whitehead—who was robbed at gunpoint of $400,000 worth of bling during a live-streamed service in July—was released around just two hours after being detained at the weekend. “They lock me up in front of my children, in front of my wife, in front of my church,” Whitehead told the New York Daily News. “They publicly embarrassed me and then they drop all the charges after two...
Woman found dead in N.J. condo, authorities say
Authorities are investigating the death of a 65-year-old woman in Old Bridge as a homicide. A family member found Deborah Brown-Hepworth shortly after 11 a.m. Saturday in her home at Bridgepointe Condominiums on Hanna Lane in the Laurence Harbor section of township, the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office said Monday.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Ex-boyfriend gets 18 years to life for killing new boyfriend
KINGSTON – Walter Post, Jr., the man who shot and killed his former girlfriend’s new boyfriend, was sentenced in Ulster County Court on Friday to 18 years to life in state prison in the death of Michael Hankins on Vinegar Hill Road in the Ulster County portion of Pine Bush.
Trial finishes up for former Philadelphia police officer accused of killing unarmed Black man
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Monday, the former Philadelphia police officer accused of shooting and killing an unarmed Black man is back in court as his trial finishes up. CBS3 was told this is the first time in at least 40 years that an on-duty police officer has been on trial for murder. Eric Ruch, Junior is charged with third-degree murder. He is accused of fatally shooting 25-year-old Dennis Plowden in December 2017.Plowden was involved in a crash after allegedly running from officers. They believed his car was tied to a murder investigation.A brief chase ended in a crash. Testimony from other officers suggested Plowden posed a danger to police.Ruch shot him, the bullet traveling through his hand and into his head.Plowden was unarmed.CBS3 is following this trial closely if a verdict is reached today we will be sure to pass that information along.
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Person Shot
2022-09-18@12:38pm– A person was shot on Logan Street. A dark-colored car fled southbound on I-95. No further details at this time. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
Tow truck driver sought for fatal hit-and-run in Germantown
Police say a tow truck ran a red light and crashed into the 51-year-old man's car, killing him.
fox29.com
Man stabbed confronting car thieves outside his home in Montgomery County, police say
CHELTENHAM TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A car theft took a violent turn when police say a victim confronted a group of men right outside his front door early Saturday morning. Police responded to the 200 block of Grove Avenue in Cheltenham Township around 3 a.m. for reports of a stabbing. They...
Norristown Times Herald
Man sent to prison for role in robbery at Cheltenham pharmacy
NORRISTOWN — A Philadelphia man is headed to prison for more than a decade for his role in a holdup at a Cheltenham pharmacy. Torrey Lee Thompson, 52, of the 5600 block of Appletree Street, was sentenced in Montgomery County Court to 12.5 to 25 years in a state correctional facility on charges of robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, theft by unlawful taking and criminal use of a communication facility in connection with the October 2019 robbery at the CVS Pharmacy at 45 Cheltenham Ave.
Woman Accused Of Killing PA Troopers, Pedestrian On I-95 Released On Bail
The 22-year-old woman accused of killing two Pennsylvania State Police troopers and a pedestrian on I-95 in Philadelphia earlier this year has been released on bail, court records show. Jayana T. Webb, of Eagleville, was driving the speeding car that struck and killed Trooper Martin F. Mack III, 33, and...
Suspects wanted for armed robbery at Philly Rita's, then trying again days later
A male and female robbed a Rita's in Germantown and days later the male suspect tried again, police say.
New York City man terrorizes McDonald's customers in axe-wielding rampage
A man was captured on video in a New York City McDonald’s terrorizing patrons and chasing them around with an ax after being pummeled by a group of men following a verbal altercation. The New York Police Department confirmed to Fox News Digital that a 31-year-old male, identified as...
Loved ones hold funeral for 1 of 3 children drowned in Coney Island
Friends and family gathered at Caribe Funeral Home for 4-year-old Liliana Merdy's funeral, one of three siblings police believe were drowned by their mother exactly one week ago.
phl17.com
Missing woman last seen in Northeast Philadelphia
Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing woman last seen Thursday. Police say 27-year-old Kristen Touey was last seen on the 7000 block of Rutland Street around 12:21 am. She frequents West Philadelphia. Touey was last seen wearing a red t-shirt and navy-blue...
The near deaths of Sally Daz: Bronx mobster survived five attacks in a year before he was rubbed out on his son’s orders: prosecutors
The first attack on Sally Daz came more than a year before his murder — a man he’d never met stepped up to him in his Bronx driveway, asked him for a job, then punched him in the neck. The 71-year-old mobster, whose real name was Sylvester Zottola, operated in the criminal underworld — he built a $45 million Bronx real estate empire off his decades of work running illegal gambling machines for ...
Police investigating series of robberies in Haverford Township, Delaware County
HAVERFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- Police in Haverford Township are warning people to be on alert. Detectives are investigating a series of robberies in the area of County Line Road, and one on Ardmore Avenue.A total of three happened between Thursday and Friday night.A woman was knocked to the ground in one confrontation.Police say a gun was visible in two of the robberies.If you have information, call Haverford police.
Bridgeport woman says dog was stolen from her yard, then returned to her after paying reward
It happened Sept. 5 in the 300 block of Alpine Street in Bridgeport where Hill lives. She said a security camera captured it all, but the video was too blurry.
Comments / 4