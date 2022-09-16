ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stamford, CT

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
phl17.com

Man arrested for allegedly robbing a Gaming Café in Center City

Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police arrested a man Friday for allegedly committing three robberies from August 21, 2022, through August 28, 2022, at Gaming Café in Center City. Kevin Jones, 58, was arrested and will be charged with Robbery, Terroristic Threats, Theft-Unlawful Taking, Conspiracy, VUFA without a License, and Possession...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
delawarevalleynews.com

Police Look For Hold-Up Suspect In Ridge Avenue Robbery

Security cameras work 24/7 . Even at 7:42 AM, which is when police said the male in the below video walked into the Conoco gas station on the 1800 block of Ridge Ave. and announced a hold up. He pulled a gun and waved it in front of the clerk, The clerk gave the suspect $200.00 and then the suspect ran away on foot , south on19th Street from Girard Avenue.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WTNH

Man hospitalized after Trumbull Ave. shooting in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was hospitalized after being shot on Trumbull Avenue Monday morning, according to police. Bridgeport emergency crews received a 911 call regarding a shooting at about 4 a.m. The call stated that someone had been shot on the 600 block of Trumbull Avenue. Officers responded to the report and found […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stamford, CT
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
Stamford, CT
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
TheDailyBeast

‘Bling’ Bishop Lamor Whitehead Arrested After Mid-Sermon Scuffle With Women

A Brooklyn bishop known for his love of flashy jewelry was arrested Sunday after grabbing a woman he said he believed was a threat to his family during a service. Controversial church leader Lamor Whitehead—who was robbed at gunpoint of $400,000 worth of bling during a live-streamed service in July—was released around just two hours after being detained at the weekend. “They lock me up in front of my children, in front of my wife, in front of my church,” Whitehead told the New York Daily News. “They publicly embarrassed me and then they drop all the charges after two...
BROOKLYN, NY
NJ.com

Woman found dead in N.J. condo, authorities say

Authorities are investigating the death of a 65-year-old woman in Old Bridge as a homicide. A family member found Deborah Brown-Hepworth shortly after 11 a.m. Saturday in her home at Bridgepointe Condominiums on Hanna Lane in the Laurence Harbor section of township, the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office said Monday.
OLD BRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
Mid-Hudson News Network

Ex-boyfriend gets 18 years to life for killing new boyfriend

KINGSTON – Walter Post, Jr., the man who shot and killed his former girlfriend’s new boyfriend, was sentenced in Ulster County Court on Friday to 18 years to life in state prison in the death of Michael Hankins on Vinegar Hill Road in the Ulster County portion of Pine Bush.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
CBS Philly

Trial finishes up for former Philadelphia police officer accused of killing unarmed Black man

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Monday, the former Philadelphia police officer accused of shooting and killing an unarmed Black man is back in court as his trial finishes up. CBS3 was told this is the first time in at least 40 years that an on-duty police officer has been on trial for murder. Eric Ruch, Junior is charged with third-degree murder. He is accused of fatally shooting 25-year-old Dennis Plowden in December 2017.Plowden was involved in a crash after allegedly running from officers. They believed his car was tied to a murder investigation.A brief chase ended in a crash. Testimony from other officers suggested Plowden posed a danger to police.Ruch shot him, the bullet traveling through his hand and into his head.Plowden was unarmed.CBS3 is following this trial closely if a verdict is reached today we will be sure to pass that information along.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shoplifting#Sweatshirt#Manuel Perez#Saks Security#Greenwich Police#Stamford Superior Court
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Person Shot

2022-09-18@12:38pm– A person was shot on Logan Street. A dark-colored car fled southbound on I-95. No further details at this time. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Norristown Times Herald

Man sent to prison for role in robbery at Cheltenham pharmacy

NORRISTOWN — A Philadelphia man is headed to prison for more than a decade for his role in a holdup at a Cheltenham pharmacy. Torrey Lee Thompson, 52, of the 5600 block of Appletree Street, was sentenced in Montgomery County Court to 12.5 to 25 years in a state correctional facility on charges of robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, theft by unlawful taking and criminal use of a communication facility in connection with the October 2019 robbery at the CVS Pharmacy at 45 Cheltenham Ave.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
phl17.com

Missing woman last seen in Northeast Philadelphia

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing woman last seen Thursday. Police say 27-year-old Kristen Touey was last seen on the 7000 block of Rutland Street around 12:21 am. She frequents West Philadelphia. Touey was last seen wearing a red t-shirt and navy-blue...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily News

The near deaths of Sally Daz: Bronx mobster survived five attacks in a year before he was rubbed out on his son’s orders: prosecutors

The first attack on Sally Daz came more than a year before his murder — a man he’d never met stepped up to him in his Bronx driveway, asked him for a job, then punched him in the neck. The 71-year-old mobster, whose real name was Sylvester Zottola, operated in the criminal underworld — he built a $45 million Bronx real estate empire off his decades of work running illegal gambling machines for ...
BRONX, NY
CBS Philly

Police investigating series of robberies in Haverford Township, Delaware County

HAVERFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- Police in Haverford Township are warning people to be on alert. Detectives are investigating a series of robberies in the area of County Line Road, and one on Ardmore Avenue.A total of three happened between Thursday and Friday night.A woman was knocked to the ground in one confrontation.Police say a gun was visible in two of the robberies.If you have information, call Haverford police.
HAVERFORD, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy