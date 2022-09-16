Read full article on original website
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors: Myles is an ET, Perrion is in Trouble, and Useless Time Travel
I rarely know what I will write as I sit down with an empty page staring at me in the early morning. Generally, I react to whatever the news happens to be. Sometimes I go off on some tangent related to running a news site, or sometimes I get more personal than I probably should. But, usually, it’s just reacting to the day’s news.
Tavius Robinson says Ole Miss defensive success predicated on practice
Senior defensive end Tavius Robinson has emerged as a leader for this Ole Miss defense which has been one of the best in the nation through three games. Robinson’s first sack of the season came on a key fourth and goal against Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets were four yards away from scoring their first points in the first half, but the senior came barging and dropped Tech’s signal caller for a loss of nine yards. The Yellow Jackets never sniffed the goal line for the rest of the game.
WATCH: The first career TD pass for Nicco Marchiol
West Virginia quarterback Nicco Marchiol was the fourth man under center for the Mountaineers on Saturday afternoon, but the star freshman showed why he was one of the top recruits in the entire nation. He came in and completed 2-of-4 attempts (one of the incompletes was a drop), including a dime of a touchdown pass to wide receiver Preston Fox. Check it out in the video above.
USC football moves inside Top 5 of ESPN's latest college football power rankings
USC football might've had limited movement in the college football Top 25 polls, but it made a notable jump in the latest ESPN power rankings on Sunday, moving into the Top 5 at No. 4, up two spots from last week. The Trojans were moved ahead of No. 5 Michigan and No. 6 Oklahoma.
WATCH: In-game footage of 5-star Notre Dame QB commit CJ Carr
247Sports brings Fighting Irish fans on-site, in-game footage of Notre Dame 5-star quarterback commit CJ Carr.
Video: Analysis of Aguano taking interim leadership of ASU football
Sun Devil Source analysis following Monday's introductory press conference for new Arizona State interim head coach Shaun Aguano.
Ohio State football: Toledo coach Jason Candle calls Buckeyes a 'monster opponent'
Ohio State football kept rolling to open the 2022 season with a 77-21 win Saturday against Toledo. The Buckeyes advanced to 3-0 on the year, while Toledo was able to score more than any other Ohio State opponent thus far. Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud played a near-perfect game, completing 22 of his 27 passes for 367 yards and five touchdowns. After the game, Toledo coach Jason Candle heaped praise on Ohio State's players and coaching staff.
Arizona State Herm Edwards buyout details
On Sunday Arizona State head coach Herm Edwards and the university mutually decided to go their separate ways, creating a possible scenario where Edwards’ buyout will change. ASU athletic director Ray Anderson met with the media hours after the announcement and made clear, Edwards was not fired. “This just...
Oklahoma football: Former Sooners star Brian Bosworth raves about Brent Venables
Over the weekend, the Oklahoma Sooners renewed their rivalry with the Nebraska Cornhuskers in Lincoln, playing there for the first time since 2009. The game resulted in a blowout win for Oklahoma, who won by a score of 49-14. The Sooners are now up to No. 6 in this week’s...
Wide receivers who could flip the room over for Miami
College football rankings: Alabama leapfrogs Ohio State in Kirk Herbstreit's top six teams for Week 4
Three weeks into the college football season, Kirk Herbstreit has updated his rankings for the top six teams in the nation. There are not any changes at the very top of the College GameDay analyst's rankings this week, as he still has Georgia occupying the No. 1 spot. But Alabama did shoot above Ohio State while Oklahoma moved into his rankings after falling outside of them last week.
Arizona State football: Why the Sun Devils fired Herm Edwards
Arizona State and five-year head coach Herm Edwards reached a "mutual decision to part ways" Sunday following the Sun Devils’ 30-21 home loss against Eastern Michigan. During Monday’s edition of 247Sports’ College Football Daily, Chris Karpman of SunDevilSource.com explained why Arizona State decided to move on from Edwards.
Texas A&M vs. Miami: What Jimbo Fisher said after 17-9 win
Texas A&M's effort pleased Jimbo Fisher during Saturday night's 17-9 win over nationally-ranked Miami. It was a must-win the Aggies' coach said following last week's shocking loss to Appalachian State. Texas A&M did enough defensively to thwart the Hurricanes, sending Mario Cristobal's team to their first loss of the season.
College football rankings: Projecting the AP Top 25 poll after Week 3
College football's unpredictability during the regular season continued on Saturday as several nationally-ranked teams were pushed to the brink coming off a scintillating weekend that included three Sun Belt teams beating favored opponents. Projecting the AP Top 25 rankings after Week 3 includes shakeup inside the top 15 after Michigan State's road loss to Washington and Penn State's win at Auburn, which should vault the unbeaten Nittany Lions past several programs in Sunday's new poll.
Texas A&M vs. Miami football: Aggies suspend WRs Chris Marshall, Evan Stewart; CBs Denver Harris, Smoke Bouie
Texas A&M enters Saturday against Miami with four Aggies true freshmen suspended, according to GigEm247. They are wide receivers Chris Marshall and Evan Stewart, and cornerbacks Denver Harris and Smoke Bouie. The four "are suspended for at least a half and possible the whole game," GigEm247 reported. Marshall, Stewart and...
Everything Mario Cristobal said after a 17-9 loss to Texas A&M
The moment proved to be just a little too big for Miami in year one under Mario Cristobal. The Hurricanes fell in College Station to No. 24 Texas A&M 17-9 in a prime time meeting between the two programs. Miami didn’t help themselves in the first half with Tyrique Stevenson...
Washington Offensive Coordinator Ryan Grubb's Monday Press Conference Notes
Here are some notes from Washington Husky offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb's Monday press conference... On his thoughts after watching the tape from Michigan State, Grubb said there were some parts they were disappointed in and felt they could execute better, but said he loved it that the players aren't satisfied and felt like they left some meat on the bone.
TreVeyon Henderson injury update: Ohio State star RB wears walking boot after Toledo game, Buckeyes' 77-21 win
TreVeyon Henderson left Ohio State's 77-21 win over Toledo Saturday with an undisclosed injury and was seen in a walking boot after players exited Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Henderson scored a touchdown on the Buckeyes' first possession before leaving the game and returning to the sideline with a trainer a few possessions later.
Browns Kevin Stefanski Rules Out DE's Jadeveon Clowney, Chase Winovich and TE Jesse James for Steelers Game
The Browns will be down two defensive ends against the Steelers on Thursday night as Kevin Stefanski ruled Jadeveon Clowney and Chase Winovich out for the game. In addition, Stefanski ruled out tight end Jesse James with a biceps injury. James joined the Browns after the final roster cuts, but does not have any receptions. He formally played for the Steelers.
Goal Line Offense a Big Emphasis for Ryan Grubb as UW Prepares for Stanford
Washington's Offensive Coordinator Ryan Grubb knows cleaning up the details on short-yardage runs has to happen as the Huskies also work hard to avoid an emotional letdown after a huge program win over Michigan State this past weekend. UW is preparing this week for their first conference game of the season against the Stanford Cardinal.
