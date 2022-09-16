ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

247Sports

Tavius Robinson says Ole Miss defensive success predicated on practice

Senior defensive end Tavius Robinson has emerged as a leader for this Ole Miss defense which has been one of the best in the nation through three games. Robinson’s first sack of the season came on a key fourth and goal against Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets were four yards away from scoring their first points in the first half, but the senior came barging and dropped Tech’s signal caller for a loss of nine yards. The Yellow Jackets never sniffed the goal line for the rest of the game.
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

WATCH: The first career TD pass for Nicco Marchiol

West Virginia quarterback Nicco Marchiol was the fourth man under center for the Mountaineers on Saturday afternoon, but the star freshman showed why he was one of the top recruits in the entire nation. He came in and completed 2-of-4 attempts (one of the incompletes was a drop), including a dime of a touchdown pass to wide receiver Preston Fox. Check it out in the video above.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Football
247Sports

Ohio State football: Toledo coach Jason Candle calls Buckeyes a 'monster opponent'

Ohio State football kept rolling to open the 2022 season with a 77-21 win Saturday against Toledo. The Buckeyes advanced to 3-0 on the year, while Toledo was able to score more than any other Ohio State opponent thus far. Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud played a near-perfect game, completing 22 of his 27 passes for 367 yards and five touchdowns. After the game, Toledo coach Jason Candle heaped praise on Ohio State's players and coaching staff.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Arizona State Herm Edwards buyout details

On Sunday Arizona State head coach Herm Edwards and the university mutually decided to go their separate ways, creating a possible scenario where Edwards’ buyout will change. ASU athletic director Ray Anderson met with the media hours after the announcement and made clear, Edwards was not fired. “This just...
TEMPE, AZ
247Sports

College football rankings: Alabama leapfrogs Ohio State in Kirk Herbstreit's top six teams for Week 4

Three weeks into the college football season, Kirk Herbstreit has updated his rankings for the top six teams in the nation. There are not any changes at the very top of the College GameDay analyst's rankings this week, as he still has Georgia occupying the No. 1 spot. But Alabama did shoot above Ohio State while Oklahoma moved into his rankings after falling outside of them last week.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Arizona State football: Why the Sun Devils fired Herm Edwards

Arizona State and five-year head coach Herm Edwards reached a "mutual decision to part ways" Sunday following the Sun Devils’ 30-21 home loss against Eastern Michigan. During Monday’s edition of 247Sports’ College Football Daily, Chris Karpman of SunDevilSource.com explained why Arizona State decided to move on from Edwards.
TEMPE, AZ
247Sports

Texas A&M vs. Miami: What Jimbo Fisher said after 17-9 win

Texas A&M's effort pleased Jimbo Fisher during Saturday night's 17-9 win over nationally-ranked Miami. It was a must-win the Aggies' coach said following last week's shocking loss to Appalachian State. Texas A&M did enough defensively to thwart the Hurricanes, sending Mario Cristobal's team to their first loss of the season.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
247Sports

College football rankings: Projecting the AP Top 25 poll after Week 3

College football's unpredictability during the regular season continued on Saturday as several nationally-ranked teams were pushed to the brink coming off a scintillating weekend that included three Sun Belt teams beating favored opponents. Projecting the AP Top 25 rankings after Week 3 includes shakeup inside the top 15 after Michigan State's road loss to Washington and Penn State's win at Auburn, which should vault the unbeaten Nittany Lions past several programs in Sunday's new poll.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Washington Offensive Coordinator Ryan Grubb's Monday Press Conference Notes

Here are some notes from Washington Husky offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb's Monday press conference... On his thoughts after watching the tape from Michigan State, Grubb said there were some parts they were disappointed in and felt they could execute better, but said he loved it that the players aren't satisfied and felt like they left some meat on the bone.
SEATTLE, WA
247Sports

Browns Kevin Stefanski Rules Out DE's Jadeveon Clowney, Chase Winovich and TE Jesse James for Steelers Game

The Browns will be down two defensive ends against the Steelers on Thursday night as Kevin Stefanski ruled Jadeveon Clowney and Chase Winovich out for the game. In addition, Stefanski ruled out tight end Jesse James with a biceps injury. James joined the Browns after the final roster cuts, but does not have any receptions. He formally played for the Steelers.
CLEVELAND, OH
