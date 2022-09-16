Read full article on original website
VIDEO | 115-year-old monument in Union Cemetery restored | By Darren Schacht
Washington County, WI – Diane Hupfer (nee Schloemer) of West Bend and Darren Schacht of Milwaukee, two passionate genealogists, meet by chance at the Washington County Historical Society and discover not only do they have a distant family connection but they each possess information that could help the other flesh out a clearer picture of their shared relatives, nearly 80 years since that generation had passed.
Southside Dining Week: Milwaukee restaurants offer deals on meals
MILWAUKEE - More than 30 local restaurants on Milwaukee's south side are taking part in a week of great deals and great meals during North Shore Bank’s Southside Dining Week. FOX6's Brhett Vickery has a preview of what to expect throughout the next week. Try something new during Southside...
26 pictures (and 1 video) of Bay View Bash 2022
After 8,000 years away, Milwaukee’s beloved Bay View Bash made its glorious return to Kinnickinnic Avenue on Saturday, September 17. The neighborhood was alive. The food was delicious. The weather was glorious. The music was incredible. It was the perfect way to end the summer. Milwaukee Record was at...
1456 N. Farwell Avenue
Studio Apartment on Farwell Avenue+close to bus line - Less than 3 miles South from UWM campus. Buses run all times of the day from right outside your front or back door to all different locations. Just steps to Lake Front access for running trail or festivals. Blocks from Brady street for shopping and dining.
1308 N Astor St
2 Bed 1 Bath Upper - This charming 2 bedroom unit resides on the second floor of a classic Milwaukee cream city brick home. Enjoy 12ft ceilings, tall windows, custom cabinetry, and a remodeled bathroom! Not to mention the dreamy backyard oasis flush with greenery for all your summer relaxation needs.
1006 S 14TH STREET
Large 2 Bedroom upper in great south side neighborhood - This large 2 bedroom boasts lots of space, hardwood floors, fresh paint and high ceilings with ceiling fans. Also included is a coin operated laundry in the basement and storage locker . One parking spot off street is with this apartment.
Zoo Brew: Milwaukee beer, food tasting event returns
MILWAUKEE - Zoo Brew, a beer and food tasting event at the Milwaukee County Zoo, returns Thursday night, Oct. 7. It has not been held since 2019 due to the pandemic. Dozens of food and drink vendors will be set up near the exhibits – including outside near the penguin exhibit, inside the Peck Welcome Center and inside the big cat building.
Deadline to demolish Waukesha condo approaches
WAUKESHA, Wis. — The Horizon West Condominiums were supposed to be a forever home for Laurel Peterson and her family, but last December changed everything. “They came at about 7 o’clock at night and gave us all 15 minutes to vacate the property,” said Peterson. “That was it. We had to be gone.”
Here Chicky Chicky coming to Corners of Brookfield
TOWN OF BROOKFIELD — The 1970s-inspired restaurant Here Chicky Chicky, loaded with fun, good food and a champagne vending machine, is planning its opening for the first week of October in The Corners of Brookfield, located between Cycle Bar and Fresh Fin. The concept is a spinoff of co-owner...
Shipwrecks of the Great Lakes: The Milwaukee
The approximate 6,000 ships that have succumbed to raging storms attest to the power of the Great Lakes. As I traveled, writing and compiling information for my three-volume travel series, Exploring Michigan's Coasts, I heard or read the tales left behind by those ill-fated ships. They add a somber, but compelling backdrop to Michigan’s waterways.
Mavens on Main debuts Sunday Brunch
September 18, 2022 – West Bend, Wi – This week Mavens on Main, 243 N. Main Street, West Bend, WI rolled out the Dream Team announcement as owner/chef Staci Nielsen combines forces with legendary pastry chef Derek Van Alstyne. Today Mavens on Main also debuts its new Sunday Brunch. “We will add two new items to the menu each week,” said Nielsen.
Glitch shut down concessions at Brewers' game
MILWAUKEE — "Drinks in the Seats" manager released a statement saying the cashless device system was down during Sunday's Brewers game. Drinks in the Seats is a local business that specializes in in-seat beer vending at sporting events. During the first inning, the vendor's payment platform glitched. The Mukwonago...
Skeletal remains found, Milwaukee man's family honors spirit
MILWAUKEE - The skeletal remains of a Milwaukee man, found inside an abandoned church on Aug. 10, have been identified. FOX6 News spoke to the family of that man, 32-year-old Michael Christopher Day Jr. They said he has struggled with mental health issues in the past, but never expected it to come to this.
Autumn Harvest Fest
Whether you’re continuing a family tradition or starting a new one this fall, The Elegant Farmer, Hwys ES & J, Mukwonago offers you an old-fashioned, on-farm experience at our annual Autumn Harvest Fest Saturdays and Sunday September 17 through October 23, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Welcomed by the...
Events in Fond du Lac, weekend of Sept. 17-18
Fond du Lac has several events this weekend, including a truck convoy at Mercury Marine and a flea market on the Fond du Lac County fairgrounds.
REAL ESTATE | New tenant for former Sentry Grocery in Hartford, WI
September 19, 2022 – Hartford, WI – It was December 18, 2020 when the Hartford Plaza located south of Highway 60 and just west of County Highway K in the City of Hartford sold and tonight a new tenant will be announced for the west end, formerly home to the Sentry Grocery.
CANCELED - Fox Lake Bloody Mary Fest
This event has been CANCELED. We hope to bring it back next year. On Sunday, September 18, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Grand Avenue - visit Fox Lake, Illinois for the best Bloody Mary's the region has to offer. You've had one while on the Chain, now stop in downtown Fox Lake for a festival dedicated to the finest Bloody Mary's Fox Lake has to offer. The event will consist of live music, food, and several participating taverns/bars. Each attendee will be able to sample a variety of Bloody Mary's and vote for their favorite! This event is 21+ Children, babies, and pets are not allowed at this event.
Trouble on concert stage and a 'Frozen' apology
MILWAUKEE - Trouble on a concert stage – and a "Frozen" apology. Gino Salomone joined the WakeUp News team with the latest Hollywood headlines.
History shared during Jones Dairy Farm’s ‘yellow barn’ celebration
A landmark for State Highway 106 motorists, the yellow Jones Dairy Farm barn overlooking a bend in the Rock River celebrated its centennial Saturday. The day featured haywagon farm tours; displays of agricultural art, farm toys, antique farm equipment and Jamesway memorabilia, and presentations on topics ranging from dairy barn architecture, manure management and hay mow feed systems to milking equipment, the dairy cow breeds and the Jefferson County Barn Quilt Trail.
Harvest Fest Classic Car Show
Car and auto enthusiasts can gather to enjoy the annual Classic Car and Tractor Show presented by the North Prairie Harvest Festival. Event runs 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, September 18th at Veterans Park. 130 N Harrison St., North Prairie. Visitors can attend a chicken dinner, foods, carnival, car...
