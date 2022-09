"I'm 50 now, and I know where to put it," The British Vogue editor said in conversation with Lupita Nyong'o about his book, 'A Visible Man.'. Just as Fashion Week descended upon New York City, British Vogue Editor-in-Cheif Edward Enninful sat down with Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong’o for a fireside conversation about his new memoir, A Visible Man.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 5 HOURS AGO