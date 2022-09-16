Baltusrol’s Lower Course like you’ve never seen it: A drone tour of Gil Hanse’s restored championship venue

On the morning of Dec. 15, 2019, just before the Sunday singles session began at Royal Melbourne in Australia, the Presidents Cup had reached a high-water mark. Perhaps that was a low bar, considering how lopsided the results had been since its first installment in 1994, but nevertheless, the biennial competition had seemed to finally coalesce. The International team was leading, which was most important since the main ingredient required to boost the status of this event was, quite frankly, an American loss. More than that, though, the captain, Ernie Els, was taking the event as seriously as a European Ryder Cup captain, right down to hiring statistical analysts. The International team was not just there to play, but there to win.

