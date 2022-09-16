Baltusrol’s Lower Course like you’ve never seen it: A drone tour of Gil Hanse’s restored championship venue

Read full article on original website
Brooks Koepka jabs PGA Tour: LIV Golf caddies treated "like human beings"
Brooks Koepka has highlighted the fact that caddies are "treated like human beings" when asked what his biggest takeaways are since joining the LIV Golf Invitational Series. Koepka, 32, spoke to the media after the second round of LIV Golf Chicago where Cameron Smith is closing in on his maiden victory on the controversial series.
Cameron Smith laughs at question on Rory McIlroy's tears at LIV Golf Chicago
Cameron Smith was asked a controversial question after the first round of the LIV Golf Chicago Invitational regarding Rory McIlroy. After his opening score of 66 at Rich Harvest Farms on Friday, Smith was asked a question by Akili Johnson of DrunkByTheTurn regarding his win at The Open Championship at St Andrews.
Phil Mickelson declares PGA Tour will NEVER have world's best players again
LIV Golf player Phil Mickelson believes the best players in the world will never belong to the PGA Tour now that the LIV Golf Invitational Series is on the scene. Speaking after the first round of the Chicago Invitational, Mickelson expressed his desire for the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to work together with the professional game riddled with hostility.
Danny Willett THREE PUTTS from THREE FEET on 18 to hand Max Homa PGA Tour title
Danny Willett sensationally three-putted from three feet at the par-5 18th to hand Max Homa a successful title defence at the Fortinet Championship. It was the first tournament of the new 2022/23 PGA Tour campaign, and there likely will not be a more dramatic finish for the rest of the season.
Where's Johnny? Phil Mickelson isn't the only World Golf Hall of Famer missing at the Fortinet Championship
NAPA, Calif. – Phil Mickelson isn’t the only World Golf Hall of Famer missing from this year’s Fortinet Championship. The event is also Miller lite – as in Johnny Miller. The two-time major winner and retired NBC Sports lead golf analyst has served as tournament ambassador...
Why is Greg Norman's golf tournament still on the PGA Tour schedule?!
If you thought the huge divide created by LIV Golf had made things a bit awkward on the PGA Tour right now, just wait until Greg Norman's QBE Shootout comes to town this December. The QBE Shootout has been staged under many different names since its introduction in 1989, most...
PGA Tour player reveals SHOCKING comment at Fortinet Championship
PGA Tour player Byeong Hun An heard a shout from the crowd at the Fortinet Championship which it seems he has heard one too many times before. After carding a solid score of 68 in the second round of the PGA Tour 2023 season's opening week, An took to Twitter and told his followers about an instance where he was mistaken for another player.
"Payback time" Seve's nephew says greed and abuse has led to LIV Golf
The nephew of Seve Ballesteros has hit out at the "greedy and abusive" management policies of the game's governing bodies that has ultimately led to the LIV Golf Invitational Series. Ivan Ballesteros has released a lengthy statement on LinkedIn. The news was first reported by Jamie Hall of Bunkered. His...
Fortinet Championship Purse and Payouts: How Much Money Will the Winner Take Home?
How much money will the Fortinet Championship winner take home? The post Fortinet Championship Purse and Payouts: How Much Money Will the Winner Take Home? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Presidents Cup 2022: Prompted by LIV, Davis Love III has found his voice about the future of golf
In early July, as he perched himself at the edge of a wooden bench in front of his locker at Firestone Country Club in Akron, Ohio, Davis Love III wore an expression somewhere north of agitated that had nothing to do with his closing two-over-par 72 in the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship. Love had things on his mind, and he didn’t need prompting to begin relieving himself of the tension building up inside his trim 6-foot-3 frame.
Cameron Smith wins LIV Golf Chicago event; Dustin Johnson's 4 Aces win fourth consecutive team title
Cameron Smith is feeling right at home on the 54 Tour. After finishing T-4 in his LIV Golf debut earlier this month in Boston, Smith won in his second start at LIV Golf Chicago on Sunday at Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove, Illinois. The 29-year-old Aussie entered the final round with a three-shot lead and walked off the course with a three-shot win, with Peter Uihlein and Dustin Johnson T-2 at 10 under.
Forecaddie: A Ryder Cup Captain Fred Couples? Davis Love III thinks it could happen
The Man Out Front is still trying to wrap his head around Sweden’s Henrik Stenson joining LIV Golf then showing surprise that it cost the former British Open champ arguably the greatest honor of his career, the captaincy of the 2023 European Ryder Cup team. LIV Golf defections likely...
2022 Presidents Cup: TV info, format, who's playing at Quail Hollow Club
After a three-year hiatus, the Presidents Cup is back in action. Normally held biennially on odd-numbered years, the Presidents Cup schedule was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic after the Americans won the 2019 matches in thrilling fashion, 16-14, at Royal Melbourne Golf Club in Australia. The return of the matches between the United States and the Internationals has been largely impacted by LIV Golf after numerous players with a case for qualification joined the upstart circuit led by Greg Norman and backed by the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia.
Presidents Cup 2022: 5 simple ways to spice up the match now and in the future
On the morning of Dec. 15, 2019, just before the Sunday singles session began at Royal Melbourne in Australia, the Presidents Cup had reached a high-water mark. Perhaps that was a low bar, considering how lopsided the results had been since its first installment in 1994, but nevertheless, the biennial competition had seemed to finally coalesce. The International team was leading, which was most important since the main ingredient required to boost the status of this event was, quite frankly, an American loss. More than that, though, the captain, Ernie Els, was taking the event as seriously as a European Ryder Cup captain, right down to hiring statistical analysts. The International team was not just there to play, but there to win.
The Tiger Woods memorabilia market remains hot with this backup putter selling for nearly $330,000
Make no doubt about it, Tiger Woods memorabilia has become its own cottage industry. In August 2021 a backup Tiger Woods putter brought $393,000. Earlier this month an autographed staff bag from the 2005 season fetched $391,800. Now, yet another Woods backup Scotty Cameron by Titleist putter auction closed and garnered 47 bids with a winning price of $328,577.
Phil Mickelson, Greg Norman have different stances on LIV Golf feud with PGA Tour
In his quest to get LIV Golf to qualify for world ranking points and be more widely accepted in the golf world, CEO Greg Norman said he has "no interest" in reaching a truce with the PGA Tour "because our product is working." But it doesn't sound like everyone playing...
LIV Golf will be well represented at St. Andrews for another of the DP World Tour's beloved events
One of the DP World Tour’s most unique and beloved tournaments, the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, is set to be played Sept. 29 through Oct. 2 at St. Andrews Old Course, Kingsbarns and Carnoustie in Scotland, and LIV Golf will be notably represented. Among those from the fledgling circuit...
2022 Fortinet Championship prize money payouts for each PGA Tour player at Silverado Resort and Spa
The Fortinet Championship, the kickoff event to the PGA Tour’s 2022-23 season, drew five of the top 30 golfers who reached last season’s Tour Championship. The included Hideki Matsuyama, who was also one of six golfers participating in Napa, California, this week who will be headed to Charlotte, North Carolina, for the 14th Presidents Cup, which starts Thursday.
