ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Baltusrol’s Lower Course like you’ve never seen it: A drone tour of Gil Hanse’s restored championship venue

By Stephen Hennessey
Golf Digest
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
golfmagic.com

Brooks Koepka jabs PGA Tour: LIV Golf caddies treated "like human beings"

Brooks Koepka has highlighted the fact that caddies are "treated like human beings" when asked what his biggest takeaways are since joining the LIV Golf Invitational Series. Koepka, 32, spoke to the media after the second round of LIV Golf Chicago where Cameron Smith is closing in on his maiden victory on the controversial series.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Cameron Smith laughs at question on Rory McIlroy's tears at LIV Golf Chicago

Cameron Smith was asked a controversial question after the first round of the LIV Golf Chicago Invitational regarding Rory McIlroy. After his opening score of 66 at Rich Harvest Farms on Friday, Smith was asked a question by Akili Johnson of DrunkByTheTurn regarding his win at The Open Championship at St Andrews.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Phil Mickelson declares PGA Tour will NEVER have world's best players again

LIV Golf player Phil Mickelson believes the best players in the world will never belong to the PGA Tour now that the LIV Golf Invitational Series is on the scene. Speaking after the first round of the Chicago Invitational, Mickelson expressed his desire for the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to work together with the professional game riddled with hostility.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
Person
Jack Nicklaus
Person
Jimmy Walker
golfmagic.com

Why is Greg Norman's golf tournament still on the PGA Tour schedule?!

If you thought the huge divide created by LIV Golf had made things a bit awkward on the PGA Tour right now, just wait until Greg Norman's QBE Shootout comes to town this December. The QBE Shootout has been staged under many different names since its introduction in 1989, most...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

PGA Tour player reveals SHOCKING comment at Fortinet Championship

PGA Tour player Byeong Hun An heard a shout from the crowd at the Fortinet Championship which it seems he has heard one too many times before. After carding a solid score of 68 in the second round of the PGA Tour 2023 season's opening week, An took to Twitter and told his followers about an instance where he was mistaken for another player.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

"Payback time" Seve's nephew says greed and abuse has led to LIV Golf

The nephew of Seve Ballesteros has hit out at the "greedy and abusive" management policies of the game's governing bodies that has ultimately led to the LIV Golf Invitational Series. Ivan Ballesteros has released a lengthy statement on LinkedIn. The news was first reported by Jamie Hall of Bunkered. His...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Golf Clubs#Golf Digest#Baltusrol S Lower#Baltusrol Golf Club#Usga#Golf Illustrated#Upper And Lower#U S Women S Opens#Lower Course#Nj
Golf Digest

Presidents Cup 2022: Prompted by LIV, Davis Love III has found his voice about the future of golf

In early July, as he perched himself at the edge of a wooden bench in front of his locker at Firestone Country Club in Akron, Ohio, Davis Love III wore an expression somewhere north of agitated that had nothing to do with his closing two-over-par 72 in the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship. Love had things on his mind, and he didn’t need prompting to begin relieving himself of the tension building up inside his trim 6-foot-3 frame.
AKRON, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cameron Smith wins LIV Golf Chicago event; Dustin Johnson's 4 Aces win fourth consecutive team title

Cameron Smith is feeling right at home on the 54 Tour. After finishing T-4 in his LIV Golf debut earlier this month in Boston, Smith won in his second start at LIV Golf Chicago on Sunday at Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove, Illinois. The 29-year-old Aussie entered the final round with a three-shot lead and walked off the course with a three-shot win, with Peter Uihlein and Dustin Johnson T-2 at 10 under.
SUGAR GROVE, IL
The Spun

Photos: Top World Cup 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Models

The 2022 Men's World Cup from Qatar continues to inch closer and closer. In roughly two months, the world's best soccer countries will be playing for the biggest trophy in the sport. Over the years, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit has featured some prominent World Cup-themed photos. The United States men's national...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
PGA Championship
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 Presidents Cup: TV info, format, who's playing at Quail Hollow Club

After a three-year hiatus, the Presidents Cup is back in action. Normally held biennially on odd-numbered years, the Presidents Cup schedule was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic after the Americans won the 2019 matches in thrilling fashion, 16-14, at Royal Melbourne Golf Club in Australia. The return of the matches between the United States and the Internationals has been largely impacted by LIV Golf after numerous players with a case for qualification joined the upstart circuit led by Greg Norman and backed by the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Golf Digest

Presidents Cup 2022: 5 simple ways to spice up the match now and in the future

On the morning of Dec. 15, 2019, just before the Sunday singles session began at Royal Melbourne in Australia, the Presidents Cup had reached a high-water mark. Perhaps that was a low bar, considering how lopsided the results had been since its first installment in 1994, but nevertheless, the biennial competition had seemed to finally coalesce. The International team was leading, which was most important since the main ingredient required to boost the status of this event was, quite frankly, an American loss. More than that, though, the captain, Ernie Els, was taking the event as seriously as a European Ryder Cup captain, right down to hiring statistical analysts. The International team was not just there to play, but there to win.
GOLF
Golf Digest

The Tiger Woods memorabilia market remains hot with this backup putter selling for nearly $330,000

Make no doubt about it, Tiger Woods memorabilia has become its own cottage industry. In August 2021 a backup Tiger Woods putter brought $393,000. Earlier this month an autographed staff bag from the 2005 season fetched $391,800. Now, yet another Woods backup Scotty Cameron by Titleist putter auction closed and garnered 47 bids with a winning price of $328,577.
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 Fortinet Championship prize money payouts for each PGA Tour player at Silverado Resort and Spa

The Fortinet Championship, the kickoff event to the PGA Tour’s 2022-23 season, drew five of the top 30 golfers who reached last season’s Tour Championship. The included Hideki Matsuyama, who was also one of six golfers participating in Napa, California, this week who will be headed to Charlotte, North Carolina, for the 14th Presidents Cup, which starts Thursday.
SILVERADO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy