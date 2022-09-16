ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cranston, RI

Comments / 0

Related
Turnto10.com

Police: 2 bodies found decomposed in Woonsocket home

(WJAR) — Woonsocket police said two decomposed bodies were found at the home of a former Woonsocket mayor on Monday. Police said they discovered an elderly male and female in the residence belonging to former Woonsocket Mayor Susan Menard. Police could not confirm if she is one of the deceased.
WOONSOCKET, RI
Boston 25 News WFXT

Authorities identify 2 teens who were killed in Attleboro crash

ATTLEBORO, Mass. — Authorities have identified the two teens who were killed over the weekend in a crash in Attleboro that left the vehicle they were riding in split in two. Troopers responding to a report of a crash in the area of West Street around 4:20 a.m. Sunday found a 2006 Infiniti G35 that had smashed into a tree, according to Massachusetts State Police.
ATTLEBORO, MA
Turnto10.com

Police identify Warwick man killed in North Kingstown crash

(WJAR) — The North Kingstown Police Department has identified the Warwick man killed in a crash over the weekend. Police identified the victim as 69-year-old Mark R. Horton. Police responded to a crash Saturday morning at 1050 Slocum Road involving a Toyota MR2 and a Hyundai Sonata. Police say...
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
WPRI 12 News

1 hurt in Warwick motorcycle crash

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A motorcycle rider was taken to the hospital after a crash Sunday night in Warwick. The crash happened at the intersection of West Shore Road and Main Avenue, which was closed for several hours. Police set up a detour to divert traffic through the nearby neighborhood. Police said the rider was […]
WARWICK, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cranston, RI
Crime & Safety
City
Cranston, RI
Turnto10.com

State police investigate suspicious death in Charlestown

(WJAR) — Rhode Island State Police announced Monday it is investigating a suspicious death at a home at 279 Biscuit City Rd. in Charlestown. NBC 10 crews on the scene observed several state police cruisers on the scene, with caution tape stretched across the driveway. Authorities blocked off the...
CHARLESTOWN, RI
WPRI 12 News

People report being hit by projectiles in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence Police are investigating after multiple people reported being shot with some type of projectile Friday night.  Police say the incidents happened in at least three different areas on the city’s east side.  At least four of the people shot at say they were hit by either a pellet, air soft, […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doorbell#Nbc
Turnto10.com

Attleboro crash kills two teenagers

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WJAR) — Two Attleboro teenagers are dead after their car slammed into a tree on Sunday morning. Police said the men, 18 and 19, were killed at about 4:30 a.m. in the area of South Avenue and West Street. On Monday morning, police identified the victims as...
ATTLEBORO, MA
WPRI 12 News

3 arrested after fight outside Providence nightclub

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police are investigating a fight that broke out Friday night outside a city nightclub. Investigators say a gun was found outside LIT Lounge Nightclub and three people were arrested. Police tell 12 News they plan to bring the incident up to the Providence Board of Licenses.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Death of man restrained by police, fire crews under investigation

(WJAR) — Officials are currently investigating the death of a man who was restrained by Cranston police and fire during a call for medical assistance on Thursday. A spokesperson for the Rhode Island Attorney General said police and rescue responded to a call at the Econo Lodge in Cranston on Thursday for an individual in need of medical assistance.
CRANSTON, RI
ABC6.com

Motorcyclist taken to hospital after crash in Warwick

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Warwick police said that a motorcyclist was taken to the hospital after a crash Sunday night. The crash happened at about 8 p.m. on West Shore Road. Capt. Robert Hart said the motorcyclist, identified as Keith Burr, was traveling east on Main Avenue in the left lane.
WARWICK, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Turnto10.com

Providence police investigate reported pellet gun attacks

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence police are investigating after multiple pellet gun attacks were reported on the city's east side on Friday night. The first incident was called in at about 8:30 p.m. from a Brown University student who initially thought she was hit by a paintball. She told...
PROVIDENCE, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Police track down 22-year-old Massachusetts man after fleeing on stolen dirt bike

Communities across Massachusetts continue to grapple with issues and complaints from residents concerning off-road vehicles. This particular incident led to an arrest after a chase. On Thursday, officers from the Worcester Police Neighborhood Response Team were conducting enforcement of the city ordinances regarding dirt bikes and other off-highway vehicles. At...
WORCESTER, MA
whdh.com

Accident in Nubian Square leaves car flipped onto its hood

BOSTON (WHDH) - An accident in Nubian Square left a car flipped onto its hood. The accident happened on Dudley Street and Harrison Avenue early Saturday morning. Footage captured by 7NEWS showed the car resting on its windshield. There are no reports of any injuries. This is a developing story;...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy