Turnto10.com
Police: 2 bodies found decomposed in Woonsocket home
(WJAR) — Woonsocket police said two decomposed bodies were found at the home of a former Woonsocket mayor on Monday. Police said they discovered an elderly male and female in the residence belonging to former Woonsocket Mayor Susan Menard. Police could not confirm if she is one of the deceased.
Authorities identify 2 teens who were killed in Attleboro crash
ATTLEBORO, Mass. — Authorities have identified the two teens who were killed over the weekend in a crash in Attleboro that left the vehicle they were riding in split in two. Troopers responding to a report of a crash in the area of West Street around 4:20 a.m. Sunday found a 2006 Infiniti G35 that had smashed into a tree, according to Massachusetts State Police.
Turnto10.com
Police identify Warwick man killed in North Kingstown crash
(WJAR) — The North Kingstown Police Department has identified the Warwick man killed in a crash over the weekend. Police identified the victim as 69-year-old Mark R. Horton. Police responded to a crash Saturday morning at 1050 Slocum Road involving a Toyota MR2 and a Hyundai Sonata. Police say...
1 hurt in Warwick motorcycle crash
WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A motorcycle rider was taken to the hospital after a crash Sunday night in Warwick. The crash happened at the intersection of West Shore Road and Main Avenue, which was closed for several hours. Police set up a detour to divert traffic through the nearby neighborhood. Police said the rider was […]
Turnto10.com
State police investigate suspicious death in Charlestown
(WJAR) — Rhode Island State Police announced Monday it is investigating a suspicious death at a home at 279 Biscuit City Rd. in Charlestown. NBC 10 crews on the scene observed several state police cruisers on the scene, with caution tape stretched across the driveway. Authorities blocked off the...
Two people killed in Attleboro crash after car struck a tree
ATTLEBORO, Mass. — Two people were killed in a crash early Sunday morning in Attleboro, according to Massachusetts State Police. Emergency crews responded to the area of 1296 West Street just before 4:30 a.m. for a report of a serious car crash. A preliminary investigation determined that a 2006...
People report being hit by projectiles in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence Police are investigating after multiple people reported being shot with some type of projectile Friday night. Police say the incidents happened in at least three different areas on the city’s east side. At least four of the people shot at say they were hit by either a pellet, air soft, […]
ABC6.com
Video appears to show person stealing catalytic converters from New Bedford business
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — A pair of catalytic converters were stolen from Morency Floors in New Bedford over the weekend. New Bedford police said that the thefts were reported to them at about 11 a.m. Saturday. Video obtained by ABC 6 News appears to show a person entering...
Turnto10.com
Attleboro crash kills two teenagers
ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WJAR) — Two Attleboro teenagers are dead after their car slammed into a tree on Sunday morning. Police said the men, 18 and 19, were killed at about 4:30 a.m. in the area of South Avenue and West Street. On Monday morning, police identified the victims as...
3 arrested after fight outside Providence nightclub
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police are investigating a fight that broke out Friday night outside a city nightclub. Investigators say a gun was found outside LIT Lounge Nightclub and three people were arrested. Police tell 12 News they plan to bring the incident up to the Providence Board of Licenses.
Turnto10.com
Death of man restrained by police, fire crews under investigation
(WJAR) — Officials are currently investigating the death of a man who was restrained by Cranston police and fire during a call for medical assistance on Thursday. A spokesperson for the Rhode Island Attorney General said police and rescue responded to a call at the Econo Lodge in Cranston on Thursday for an individual in need of medical assistance.
ABC6.com
Motorcyclist taken to hospital after crash in Warwick
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Warwick police said that a motorcyclist was taken to the hospital after a crash Sunday night. The crash happened at about 8 p.m. on West Shore Road. Capt. Robert Hart said the motorcyclist, identified as Keith Burr, was traveling east on Main Avenue in the left lane.
fallriverreporter.com
18- and 19-year-old teens killed in early morning weekend crash in Bristol County
Two teens have been killed in an early morning crash on Sunday. According to scanner transmissions, just after 4:15 a.m., Attleboro Police, Fire, and EMS responded to the area of 1296 West Street for a vehicle that had crashed into a tree. WJAR NBC 10 stated that the ages of...
Turnto10.com
Providence police investigate reported pellet gun attacks
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence police are investigating after multiple pellet gun attacks were reported on the city's east side on Friday night. The first incident was called in at about 8:30 p.m. from a Brown University student who initially thought she was hit by a paintball. She told...
fallriverreporter.com
Names released concerning fatal weekend crash in Bristol County that killed two teens
The names of the two victims in a fatal weekend crash in Bristol County have been announced. According to Deputy Chief Timothy Cook Jr., at approximately 4:30 a.m. Sunday morning, there was a single car crash on South Avenue at West Street (Route 123). Significant damage resulted in the crash...
ABC6.com
East Greenwich police search for pair in connection to purse theft
EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WLNE) — East Greenwich police said Friday that they are searching for two people in connection to a purse theft at the New England Institute of Technology. The two suspects used multiple cards that were found inside the purse at four separate locations on Bald Hill...
NBC Connecticut
15-Year-Old Driving a Dirt Bike Strikes, Injures Pedestrian in Plainfield
A 15-year-old who was driving a dirt bike struck and injured a pedestrian in Plainfield on Friday night. Emergency crews were called to Front Street around 9:30 p.m. after getting a report of a motorcycle crash with injuries. Investigators said a 15-year-old from Central Village was driving a dirt bike...
Horse slips and dies outside Boston funeral waiting to pull hearse to cemetery
Mr. Bee was 28 years old, energetic and in perfect health. Long past his days as a harness racing horse, he was tapped Saturday to pull a carriage hearse from a funeral in Boston to a local cemetery, one of the many services offered by Rehoboth-based Remembrance Hill Carriages. But...
fallriverreporter.com
Police track down 22-year-old Massachusetts man after fleeing on stolen dirt bike
Communities across Massachusetts continue to grapple with issues and complaints from residents concerning off-road vehicles. This particular incident led to an arrest after a chase. On Thursday, officers from the Worcester Police Neighborhood Response Team were conducting enforcement of the city ordinances regarding dirt bikes and other off-highway vehicles. At...
whdh.com
Accident in Nubian Square leaves car flipped onto its hood
BOSTON (WHDH) - An accident in Nubian Square left a car flipped onto its hood. The accident happened on Dudley Street and Harrison Avenue early Saturday morning. Footage captured by 7NEWS showed the car resting on its windshield. There are no reports of any injuries. This is a developing story;...
