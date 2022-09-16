Read full article on original website
Related
I was ‘ripped off’ at the Walmart self-checkout – Here’s how I lost money and it’s part of a disturbing trend
A WALMART patron said he was "ripped off" by one of the store's self-checkout when the scanner overcharged him. Customer Paul Trundy claims the scanner at a local Walmart in Denver, Colorado, overcharged him for a box of tea and a can of salmon during his latest visit. The salmon...
What To Do If You Ever Hear A 'Code Green' At Walmart
While emergency "codes" may be best known from TV medical dramas, hospitals are not the only place they're used. In fact, grocery stores also use a code system to communicate with employees regardless of their location in the building. Walmart in particular has a code system using colors, numbers, letters, and phrases.
Inside the Tragic Suicide at an Amazon Warehouse
If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. You can also text or dial 988.An Amazon employee walked out of his overnight shift at a Massachusetts warehouse this month and shot himself outside the building, authorities told The Daily Beast.The heartbreaking incident occurred on Friday, Aug. 19, after the 23-year-old employee left work early at the e-commerce giant’s Norwood delivery station. According to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office, the man drove away from the...
Thieves Stealing Catalytic Converters- If You Have This Car, Watch Out
If you have been victimized of a stolen catalytic converter, you are not alone. Criminals continue to go after people’s cars, stealing their catalytic converter across many cities and suburbs and its because they hold such a high value. Catalytic converters are piece under the car that helps the exhaust system filer out pollutants. All […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Urgent Facebook warning over Marketplace scam that could cost you thousands
FACEBOOK users have been warned to be wary of a Marketplace scam that could end up costing you thousands. Catfish host Nev Schulman is using his expertise in the art of deception to help people stay safe from other kinds of online tricks. He believes Brits are most vulnerable while...
Hackers Are Breaking Into and Emptying Cash App Accounts
Hacking. Disinformation. Surveillance. CYBER is Motherboard's podcast and reporting on the dark underbelly of the internet. Hackers are breaking into unsuspecting victims’ Cash App accounts, a massively popular payment app, and stealing hundreds of dollars, according to victims Motherboard spoke to. In one person’s case, they said, Cash App has not reimbursed them for the stolen funds.
CNET
So You Installed iOS 16 on Your iPhone. Do These 3 Things Right Now
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. It's here: Apple officially released iOS 16 Monday. If you have an iPhone that can run the new iOS software -- that includes iPhones all the way back to the iPhone 8 -- you can go into your settings and update to iOS 16 right now.
These fake Android antivirus apps steal banking info, so delete them now
Eventually, we hope to stop having to warn Android owners about infected apps that might be on their phones. Unfortunately, today is not that day. Last month, the security firm Fox-IT discovered trojans on Google Play posing as legitimate apps. Google removed the apps, but not before more than 60,000 Android users downloaded them.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WATCH: Tesla owner locked out of car after battery dies before 75,000th mile
One Tesla owner in Canada has been locked out of his car since its battery died.
7 Biggest Deals at Walmart for September
It's September, and you know what that means -- Labor Day savings at Walmart. In honor of the official end of summer, the retail giant has rolled back prices on thousands of items -- from auto parts...
Apple Experts Agree: You Should Delete This iPhone App ASAP For A Faster Phone
Is it just your imagination or does your phone seem so much more sluggish these days? There are a number of reasons why your phone may not be resembling the device you took home from the Apple store (even if that purchase date wasn’t so long ago). Your charging habits could be causing battery power to dwindle faster. Maybe you’re storing it in places where the temperature is too high for its battery. Or, the most likely culprit of all, the many apps you’ve downloaded over the years include a few that are notorious for draining your phone of resources and slowing it down to a snail’s pace. Apple experts agree: you should delete this iPhone app ASAP for a faster phone.
Why your car's speedometer goes up to 160 mph (even when your car can't)
Apple recently revealed a new version of its CarPlay system for vehicles, which include gauges like speedometers. But even Apple, the company that cast aside tradition when it reinvented phones, music players and headphones, bows to convention when it comes to speedometers. It displayed a classically-styled speedometer that reached 160 mph, an auto industry norm.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Android warning for BILLIONS – three types of data stealing apps to delete now
ANDROID users are being urged to delete apps that may be stealing their data. Last month, cybersecurity firm Trend Micro released a new report that outlined several malware-laden apps for Android. These apps have been dropping malware on Android devices that can steal banking information, text messages, and other forms...
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Man gets shocking $30,000 quote to replace electric vehicle’s battery
A Florida man learned his electric vehicle needs a new battery — at the price of nearly $30,000. The replacement estimate from Roger Dean Chevrolet in Cape Coral, Florida, began to circulate on social media last week, with many questioning its legitimacy. The dealership confirmed the quote, however, noting that the estimate was for a Chevrolet Volt, which carries heftier costs due to its older technology.
TechRadar
Which iPhone models has Apple discontinued now the iPhone 14 is here?
With each new iPhone release, a selection of existing devices always gets shown the door, and now that the iPhone 14 range launched and hit pre-order, four older iPhone models (and an Apple Watch) have been removed from the Apple Store. This routine trimming of models keeps Apple's device portfolio...
Warning for Samsung owners as ‘data breach’ leaks customers’ personal info online
SAMSUNG has admitted that it suffered a cyber security breach in July that compromised the data of some users in the U.S. The hack revealed customers’ names, birthdays, contact information and more, the South Korean tech titan said Friday. Samsung, one of the world's biggest smartphone manufacturers, said it...
Toyota recalls 84,000 vehicles – here are the warning signs
TOYOTA has issued a recall for nearly 84,000 of its vehicles due an electrical braking system problem that may prevent drivers from engaging or disengaging their parking brake. Toyota’s 2022 Tundra pickup and Lexus’ 2022 NX SUV are the vehicles affected by this recent recall. Drivers unable to...
CARS・
torquenews.com
My Tesla Recharged Itself While Driving
My Tesla Model 3 RWD gained an astounding 6% of its battery on a downhill drive from a mountain hike I went on. This is staggering and beats any ICE car hands down. I have a Tesla Model 3 RWD that I got just over two weeks ago. Something interesting happened during that time one day while I went up to a hike in the mountains. My car charged 6% of its battery during my drive back down the mountain.
CARS・
notebookcheck.net
Apple Watch Ultra and Watch Series 6 may have identical processors
According to a report, both new Apple Watch models utilise the same underlying silicon as their predecessors. Unusually, Apple did not provide many details about its Apple S8 chipset during last week's Far Out launch event. So far, the company would only confirm that the Watch Ultra and Watch Series 8 rely on a 64-bit dual-core processor with 1.8 GHz CPU clock speeds, both complemented by 1 GB of RAM and 32 GB of flash storage.
Man and woman killed in horror smash after two cars collide in Somerset as cops urge witnesses to come forward
TWO people have been killed and third person hospitalised after a car crash in Somerset this morning. Cops confirmed the deaths of an unnamed man and woman after their Vauxhall Agila collided with another car on the A38 at around 11.20am. They also stated that the driver of the other...
Comments / 1