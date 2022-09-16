ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mashed

What To Do If You Ever Hear A 'Code Green' At Walmart

While emergency "codes" may be best known from TV medical dramas, hospitals are not the only place they're used. In fact, grocery stores also use a code system to communicate with employees regardless of their location in the building. Walmart in particular has a code system using colors, numbers, letters, and phrases.
TheDailyBeast

Inside the Tragic Suicide at an Amazon Warehouse

If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. You can also text or dial 988.An Amazon employee walked out of his overnight shift at a Massachusetts warehouse this month and shot himself outside the building, authorities told The Daily Beast.The heartbreaking incident occurred on Friday, Aug. 19, after the 23-year-old employee left work early at the e-commerce giant’s Norwood delivery station. According to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office, the man drove away from the...
Vice

Hackers Are Breaking Into and Emptying Cash App Accounts

Hacking. Disinformation. Surveillance. CYBER is Motherboard's podcast and reporting on the dark underbelly of the internet. Hackers are breaking into unsuspecting victims’ Cash App accounts, a massively popular payment app, and stealing hundreds of dollars, according to victims Motherboard spoke to. In one person’s case, they said, Cash App has not reimbursed them for the stolen funds.
CNET

So You Installed iOS 16 on Your iPhone. Do These 3 Things Right Now

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. It's here: Apple officially released iOS 16 Monday. If you have an iPhone that can run the new iOS software -- that includes iPhones all the way back to the iPhone 8 -- you can go into your settings and update to iOS 16 right now.
BGR.com

These fake Android antivirus apps steal banking info, so delete them now

Eventually, we hope to stop having to warn Android owners about infected apps that might be on their phones. Unfortunately, today is not that day. Last month, the security firm Fox-IT discovered trojans on Google Play posing as legitimate apps. Google removed the apps, but not before more than 60,000 Android users downloaded them.
shefinds

Apple Experts Agree: You Should Delete This iPhone App ASAP For A Faster Phone

Is it just your imagination or does your phone seem so much more sluggish these days? There are a number of reasons why your phone may not be resembling the device you took home from the Apple store (even if that purchase date wasn’t so long ago). Your charging habits could be causing battery power to dwindle faster. Maybe you’re storing it in places where the temperature is too high for its battery. Or, the most likely culprit of all, the many apps you’ve downloaded over the years include a few that are notorious for draining your phone of resources and slowing it down to a snail’s pace. Apple experts agree: you should delete this iPhone app ASAP for a faster phone.
CNN

Why your car's speedometer goes up to 160 mph (even when your car can't)

Apple recently revealed a new version of its CarPlay system for vehicles, which include gauges like speedometers. But even Apple, the company that cast aside tradition when it reinvented phones, music players and headphones, bows to convention when it comes to speedometers. It displayed a classically-styled speedometer that reached 160 mph, an auto industry norm.
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Man gets shocking $30,000 quote to replace electric vehicle’s battery

A Florida man learned his electric vehicle needs a new battery — at the price of nearly $30,000. The replacement estimate from Roger Dean Chevrolet in Cape Coral, Florida, began to circulate on social media last week, with many questioning its legitimacy. The dealership confirmed the quote, however, noting that the estimate was for a Chevrolet Volt, which carries heftier costs due to its older technology.
CAPE CORAL, FL
TechRadar

Which iPhone models has Apple discontinued now the iPhone 14 is here?

With each new iPhone release, a selection of existing devices always gets shown the door, and now that the iPhone 14 range launched and hit pre-order, four older iPhone models (and an Apple Watch) have been removed from the Apple Store. This routine trimming of models keeps Apple's device portfolio...
CELL PHONES
The US Sun

Toyota recalls 84,000 vehicles – here are the warning signs

TOYOTA has issued a recall for nearly 84,000 of its vehicles due an electrical braking system problem that may prevent drivers from engaging or disengaging their parking brake. Toyota’s 2022 Tundra pickup and Lexus’ 2022 NX SUV are the vehicles affected by this recent recall. Drivers unable to...
CARS
torquenews.com

My Tesla Recharged Itself While Driving

My Tesla Model 3 RWD gained an astounding 6% of its battery on a downhill drive from a mountain hike I went on. This is staggering and beats any ICE car hands down. I have a Tesla Model 3 RWD that I got just over two weeks ago. Something interesting happened during that time one day while I went up to a hike in the mountains. My car charged 6% of its battery during my drive back down the mountain.
CARS
notebookcheck.net

Apple Watch Ultra and Watch Series 6 may have identical processors

According to a report, both new Apple Watch models utilise the same underlying silicon as their predecessors. Unusually, Apple did not provide many details about its Apple S8 chipset during last week's Far Out launch event. So far, the company would only confirm that the Watch Ultra and Watch Series 8 rely on a 64-bit dual-core processor with 1.8 GHz CPU clock speeds, both complemented by 1 GB of RAM and 32 GB of flash storage.
