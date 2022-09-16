Read full article on original website
Did the Yankees Win the Joey Gallo Trade?
While Gallo struggles with the Dodgers, pitching prospect Clayton Beeter has looked incredible down in Double-A Somerset
What is the longest baseball game ever? World Series, playoff and MLB history
What is the longest baseball game ever? While Major League Baseball continues to look for new ways to reduce game
MLB・
The Hockey Writers
3 Blues Takeaways From the Traverse City Tournament
The St. Louis Blues ended their prospect tournament in true feast or famine fashion with a 7-1 loss to the Dallas Stars, bringing their record to 1-2. However, the team’s overall record does not tell the complete story as the players leave Traverse City. Let’s take a look at three key takeaways from the weekend tournament.
Yardbarker
David Quinn admits to mistakes as New York Rangers head coach
Former New York Rangers head coach David Quinn has admitted to what everyone saw in his three seasons on Broadway– he overcoached. “There were things I wish I had done differently,” Quinn said in a feature on NHL.com. “I thought I got away from being who I have been for 28 years as a coach.”
The Hockey Writers
Lightning Could Have McDonagh Replacement in Cernak
When Tampa Bay Lightning general manager Julien BriseBois signed Erik Cernak to an eight-year contract worth $5.2 million per season, he was making a statement. After having to trade fan-favorite and team leader Ryan McDonagh to the Nashville Predators, he knew he could secure the 6-foot-3, 230-pound Cernak to play that physical, stay-at-home style of defense that wins championships. The two former teammates play a similar defensive game and have the bumps and bruises to prove it. With his style of play, Cernak could be a perfect replacement for McDonagh.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs Have 2 Years Before Atlantic Division Catches Up
The Toronto Maple Leafs without question are among the favorites in the Eastern Conference to make the Stanley Cup Final in 2022-23. But time is starting to run short on them. Sort of. The Maple Leafs have the next two seasons to seriously make their run at the Stanley Cup....
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings: 5 Fun Line Combinations For the Preseason
With the Detroit Red Wings’ prospect tournament in Traverse City coming to a close on Sept. 19, and the team’s NHL training camp set to begin on Sept. 22, my mind can’t help but wander toward the preseason. Training camp gives players a chance to prove themselves to their coaches in a practice setting, but the preseason lets those players show what they’re made of in a more competitive environment.
Dodgers News: All-Star Pitcher Will Return This Week After Welcoming New Baby
Tyler Anderson welcomed his new bundle of joy on Saturday and is set to return for doubleheader Tuesday.
The Hockey Writers
Revisiting OHL’s Spitfires/Bulldogs 2019 Nathan Staios Trade
In a great trade, both teams find a way to capitalize, whether it’s in the present or down the road. In late August 2019, the Windsor Spitfires and Hamilton Bulldogs hooked up on an Ontario Hockey League (OHL) deal involving budding defenceman Nathan Staios. Not only did it help each club but it set them up for an event that will forever be a part of their history.
The Hockey Writers
15 Underpaid NHL Stars in 2022-23
Some players sign longer deals and then break out in a big way while others sign contracts they can’t live up to. Still, others take bridge deals in hopes of earning a big pay raise by the end of their contracts. That is who we are focusing on here. Fifteen stars in the NHL who are underpaid this upcoming season excluding those players still on entry-level contracts.
Albert Pujols steps closer to 700 with another clutch home run for Cardinals (Video)
Albert Pujols blasted career home run No. 698 at the perfect moment for the Cardinals proving his chase for 700 is as much about the team as the individual. Albert Pujols is just two home runs from joining the elite 700 club. On Friday night, he came through with No....
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees History: The Ultimate Bench Guy
While rule additions in recent years have curbed it somewhat, September is often a time of bench guys. From back of back of the bullpen arms to designated pinch runners, September can be a month that really messes with you when trying to remembers players from a given year. One of the most famous Yankees of that type in recent years was Rico Noel. In 2015, Noel was the designated pinch runner as the Yankees battled for the division and a playoff spot. He appeared in 15 games that season, but ended up making just two plate appearances.
The Hockey Writers
4 Devils Looking to Bounce Back in 2022-23
Last season, the New Jersey Devils saw breakout performances from Jesper Bratt, Jack Hughes and Nico Hischier. All three players had career-best years, but as is the case with most teams, the Devils also had players that didn’t live up to expectations. Some of it was performance-related, while others suffered from the injury bug to no faults of their own. Which Devils could bounce back in 2022-23? Let’s take a look.
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways After Senators Sign Tyler Motte
It’s official: the summer of Pierre Dorion isn’t over yet. After a busy offseason of roster reconstruction, the Ottawa Senators made a final change to their squad on Wednesday [Sept. 14], boosting their forward depth with the arrival of Tyler Motte on a one-year, $1.35 million contract. The...
The Hockey Writers
5 Signs Canadiens Are in Fact Still Rebuilding in 2022-23
The Montreal Canadiens’ annual golf tournament is a tradition in several ways. It arguably marks the unofficial end to the offseason for the Habs. It also marks the first opportunity for most of the Canadiens themselves to get in front of the mic once they’re back in town for training camp and get in front of expectations before the season starts.
The Hockey Writers
3 Bruins Who Could Make Appearance on Top Line in 2022-23
With Brad Marchand set to miss the first two months of the season while he recovers from offseason hip surgery and David Pastrnak potentially set to play on the second line with David Krejci, there are openings to play on the top line with Patrice Bergeron. The two primary candidates...
Look: Paige Spiranac Threw Out First Pitch Before MLB Game Last Night
It's been a big week for Paige Spiranac. On Friday night, the golf social media influencer threw out the first pitch for the Milwaukee Brewers. Spiranac was the perfect choice to throw out the first pitch because X-Golf at American Family Field officially opened its doors on Friday. The Brewers...
The Hockey Writers
Senators’ 3 Most Underrated Players for 2022-23
After a disappointing 33-42-7 season for the Ottawa Senators, they have spent the offseason turning themselves into a legitimate playoff contender. The additions of Alex DeBrincat, Claude Giroux, and Cam Talbot have given the fanbase hope that this season will be different. They’ve failed to make the playoffs in five consecutive seasons, and now have expectations of success hanging over their heads.
1 Knicks player poised for major role increase next season?
One New York Knicks player may be graduating to a full-time cast member next season. Ian Begley of SNY reported this week that there is an expectation that Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley will get an increased role early on in the 2022-23 campaign. The 23-year-old will be entering his third NBA season.
Pinstripe Alley
The Aaron Judge Home Run Tracker: Game 144
Welcome back to the Aaron Judge Home Run Record Tracker! We’re taking a daily look at where Aaron Judge’s monster season tracks compared to some of the other historic single-season home run leaders in anticipation of Judge potentially joining their ranks. We’ll be going by Team Game because not every player’s seasons were in sync with the calendar days and everyone didn’t play all of the team’s games, which makes this our universal standard. Let’s run through Game 144:
MLB・
