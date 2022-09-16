ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
theScore

Watch: Saints' Lattimore, Bucs' Evans ejected after Brady sparks scuffle

Things got heated between the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore and Bucs wide receiver Mike Evans were ejected from the game after a fight broke out among players from both teams. Evans pushed Lattimore after the defensive back and Tampa Bay quarterback...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
FanSided

Jerry Jones reveals what Cooper Rush’s performance means for Dak Prescott, Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reveals what Cooper Rush’s performance in their Week 2 win over the Cincinnati Bengals means for Dak Prescott’s return. The Dallas Cowboys‘ season appeared to be over in their very first game. Quarterback Dak Prescott fractured his right thumb in the team’s 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which required surgery that will sideline him for multiple weeks. After the injury, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones declared that it will be Cooper Rush who will fill in in Prescott’s absence.
DALLAS, TX
FanSided

Urban Meyer getting front seat view of disaster fans want him to fix

Urban Meyer was brought into the FOX broadcast booth, and got a good look at the Nebraska Cornhuskers when they faced the Oklahoma Sooners. Nebraska Cornhuskers fans got to see what the post-Scott Frost era would look like after they fired the head coach last week. In Week 3, they faced off against the No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners. They got off to a strong start in the first quarter, but eventually, the Sooners showed exactly why they were a top 10 team in the country.
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
ESPN

Former NFL star Richard Sherman: 'Don't bet against' Jets coach Robert Saleh

CLEVELAND -- A look at what's happening around the New York Jets:. 1. Will players have his back? Coach Robert Saleh's "taking receipts" comment made headlines and enraged an already frustrated fan base, but it didn't surprise one of his former players. "Not at all," former cornerback star Richard Sherman...
NFL
The Spun

Brandon Marshall Names His Top 3 NFL Wide Receivers Right Now

Former NFL wide receiver Brandon Marshall appeared on FanDuel's Up & Adams to discuss a handful of topics regarding the current state of the league. While on Up & Adams, Marshall was asked to rank his top three wide receivers in the NFL. Marshall's top three is somewhat controversial. Here's...
NFL
theScore

Stafford, Rams hold off Falcons for 31-27 victory

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Jalen Ramsey was calm and collected, even in the maelstrom of the fourth quarter that saw the Atlanta Falcons putting together a late rally against the Los Angeles Rams. While most of the 71,802 inside of SoFi Stadium were dreading the worst Sunday, the All-Pro...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Carr
theScore

49ers' Lance out for season with broken ankle

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan announced Sunday that quarterback Trey Lance broke his ankle in Sunday's 27-7 win against the Seattle Seahawks and will undergo season-ending surgery. Lance was carted off to the locker room with an air cast on his ankle in the first quarter. The 49ers...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Packers#Jets#Buccaneers#American Football#Chargers#Cardinals#Lions Gibson
theScore

Report: Cardinals' Conner avoids significant ankle injury

Running back James Conner avoided a significant ankle injury during the Arizona Cardinals' 29-23 OT win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. It's not a serious or long-term issue, a source told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Conner rushed for 25 yards on seven carries to go along with two...
NFL
theScore

Fantasy: Waiver Wire - Week 3

Find positional rankings, additional analysis, and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. Every Monday during the season, theScore's Justin Boone runs down the recommended waiver wire pickups. Roster percentages are based on Yahoo leagues. Free Agent Budget (FAB) amounts are based on a $100 salary cap....
NFL
theScore

Jeudy, Surtain day-to-day with injuries

The Denver Broncos got good news about two crucial players on Monday. Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy and cornerback Patrick Surtain are day-to-day, head coach Nathaniel Hackett said, according to Zac Stevens of DNVR Sports. X-rays were negative on Jeudy's ribs, a source told Mike Klis of 9News Denver. Jeudy had...
DENVER, CO
theScore

Packers get back on track, handle Bears in SNF win

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Jones made sure the Green Bay Packers’ promise to get him the ball more often paid off. Jones rushed for 132 yards and a touchdown and caught a scoring pass from Aaron Rodgers, who continued his domination of the Chicago Bears by leading Green Bay to a 27-10 victory on Sunday night.
GREEN BAY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
theScore

Evans suspended 1 game for role in Bucs-Saints brawl

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans was suspended one game without pay Monday for violating the NFL's rules on unnecessary roughness and unsportsmanlike conduct during Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints. Evans and Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore were ejected after a fight broke out among players. Lattimore exchanged...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Look: NFL Running Back Apologizes To Fantasy Owners

Most NFL players don't care about their fantasy football owners. Why would they, after all?. However, Leonard Fournette is not most players. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back issued an apology for his play so far this season. Fournette hasn't been finding the end zone for the Buccaneers, which is...
TAMPA, FL
theScore

MNF best bets: Bills to set a pace the Titans can't handle

Each Monday, we'll finish off the week that was in the NFL with a look at value spots in the remaining game - or in this case, games - under one condition: you promise not to chase. Whether Sunday provided a boost to the accounts or left a little to be desired, Monday Night Football provides an opportunity to show responsibility in your betting, as there will always be another wild Sunday to get lost in.
BUFFALO, NY
theScore

Fantasy Podcast: 7 takeaways from Week 2, injury roundup, top waiver adds

Find positional rankings, additional analysis, and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. Welcome to theScore Fantasy Football Podcast, hosted by Justin Boone. In this episode, Boone discusses his biggest Week 2 takeaways, recaps the latest injuries, and goes over the top players available on the waiver...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy