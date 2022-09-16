Read full article on original website
Watch: Saints' Lattimore, Bucs' Evans ejected after Brady sparks scuffle
Things got heated between the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore and Bucs wide receiver Mike Evans were ejected from the game after a fight broke out among players from both teams. Evans pushed Lattimore after the defensive back and Tampa Bay quarterback...
Jerry Jones reveals what Cooper Rush’s performance means for Dak Prescott, Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reveals what Cooper Rush’s performance in their Week 2 win over the Cincinnati Bengals means for Dak Prescott’s return. The Dallas Cowboys‘ season appeared to be over in their very first game. Quarterback Dak Prescott fractured his right thumb in the team’s 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which required surgery that will sideline him for multiple weeks. After the injury, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones declared that it will be Cooper Rush who will fill in in Prescott’s absence.
Ex-teammate catches Russell Wilson using old Seahawks signals
During a Monday night game between the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks, wide receiver Tyler Lockett caught onto something. His former teammate, quarterback Russell Wilson, was still using the same hand signals from his time in Seattle. Lockett, who was mic’d up for the game, could be heard telling Seattle...
Urban Meyer getting front seat view of disaster fans want him to fix
Urban Meyer was brought into the FOX broadcast booth, and got a good look at the Nebraska Cornhuskers when they faced the Oklahoma Sooners. Nebraska Cornhuskers fans got to see what the post-Scott Frost era would look like after they fired the head coach last week. In Week 3, they faced off against the No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners. They got off to a strong start in the first quarter, but eventually, the Sooners showed exactly why they were a top 10 team in the country.
Former NFL star Richard Sherman: 'Don't bet against' Jets coach Robert Saleh
CLEVELAND -- A look at what's happening around the New York Jets:. 1. Will players have his back? Coach Robert Saleh's "taking receipts" comment made headlines and enraged an already frustrated fan base, but it didn't surprise one of his former players. "Not at all," former cornerback star Richard Sherman...
Brandon Marshall Names His Top 3 NFL Wide Receivers Right Now
Former NFL wide receiver Brandon Marshall appeared on FanDuel's Up & Adams to discuss a handful of topics regarding the current state of the league. While on Up & Adams, Marshall was asked to rank his top three wide receivers in the NFL. Marshall's top three is somewhat controversial. Here's...
Stafford, Rams hold off Falcons for 31-27 victory
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Jalen Ramsey was calm and collected, even in the maelstrom of the fourth quarter that saw the Atlanta Falcons putting together a late rally against the Los Angeles Rams. While most of the 71,802 inside of SoFi Stadium were dreading the worst Sunday, the All-Pro...
Richard Sherman Reacts to Phil Simms’s Prescott, Rush Comments
The veteran cornerback had a lot to say about an interesting comparison involving the Cowboys quarterbacks.
Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers odds, picks and predictions
The Seattle Seahawks (1-0) visit the San Francisco 49ers (0-1) Sunday at Levi’s Stadium. Kickoff is at 4:05 p.m. ET (FOX). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Seahawks vs. 49ers, and make our expert NFL picks and predictions. After week 1 there are more questions surrounding...
49ers' Lance out for season with broken ankle
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan announced Sunday that quarterback Trey Lance broke his ankle in Sunday's 27-7 win against the Seattle Seahawks and will undergo season-ending surgery. Lance was carted off to the locker room with an air cast on his ankle in the first quarter. The 49ers...
NFL Week 2 betting picks for winners, spread, total
There are 15 games remaining on the NFL schedule this week. There are 13 Sunday games and a pair of Monday night games in Week 2. To kick off the week, the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Los Angeles Chargers, but with a late touchdown, the Chargers covered the spread.
Week 2 picks: Who the experts are taking in Bears vs. Packers
The Chicago Bears (1-0) will face the Green Bay Packers (0-1) on Sunday Night Football, where the Bears will look to get on the right side of what’s been a one-sided rivalry. Chicago is coming off a comeback victory over the San Francisco 49ers (0-1). They’ll be looking to...
Report: Cardinals' Conner avoids significant ankle injury
Running back James Conner avoided a significant ankle injury during the Arizona Cardinals' 29-23 OT win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. It's not a serious or long-term issue, a source told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Conner rushed for 25 yards on seven carries to go along with two...
Fantasy: Waiver Wire - Week 3
Find positional rankings, additional analysis, and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. Every Monday during the season, theScore's Justin Boone runs down the recommended waiver wire pickups. Roster percentages are based on Yahoo leagues. Free Agent Budget (FAB) amounts are based on a $100 salary cap....
Jeudy, Surtain day-to-day with injuries
The Denver Broncos got good news about two crucial players on Monday. Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy and cornerback Patrick Surtain are day-to-day, head coach Nathaniel Hackett said, according to Zac Stevens of DNVR Sports. X-rays were negative on Jeudy's ribs, a source told Mike Klis of 9News Denver. Jeudy had...
Packers get back on track, handle Bears in SNF win
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Jones made sure the Green Bay Packers’ promise to get him the ball more often paid off. Jones rushed for 132 yards and a touchdown and caught a scoring pass from Aaron Rodgers, who continued his domination of the Chicago Bears by leading Green Bay to a 27-10 victory on Sunday night.
Evans suspended 1 game for role in Bucs-Saints brawl
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans was suspended one game without pay Monday for violating the NFL's rules on unnecessary roughness and unsportsmanlike conduct during Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints. Evans and Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore were ejected after a fight broke out among players. Lattimore exchanged...
Look: NFL Running Back Apologizes To Fantasy Owners
Most NFL players don't care about their fantasy football owners. Why would they, after all?. However, Leonard Fournette is not most players. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back issued an apology for his play so far this season. Fournette hasn't been finding the end zone for the Buccaneers, which is...
MNF best bets: Bills to set a pace the Titans can't handle
Each Monday, we'll finish off the week that was in the NFL with a look at value spots in the remaining game - or in this case, games - under one condition: you promise not to chase. Whether Sunday provided a boost to the accounts or left a little to be desired, Monday Night Football provides an opportunity to show responsibility in your betting, as there will always be another wild Sunday to get lost in.
Fantasy Podcast: 7 takeaways from Week 2, injury roundup, top waiver adds
Find positional rankings, additional analysis, and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. Welcome to theScore Fantasy Football Podcast, hosted by Justin Boone. In this episode, Boone discusses his biggest Week 2 takeaways, recaps the latest injuries, and goes over the top players available on the waiver...
