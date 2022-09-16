Following up on the previous article projecting the Ottawa Senators’ forwards, we’ll now take a look at the Senators’ defence and goaltending. Last season, the team’s defence was their biggest issue; only 10 teams allowed more goals against, and only five teams allowed more shots per game. Injuries were a significant factor, but far from the only one, and changes needed to be made over the offseason to give the team a real chance at competing in 2022-23.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO