Read full article on original website
Related
Deadspin
Pujols hits No. 698, and the lies Cardinals fans tell themselves
No, the lie I’m referring to is not the one Max Kellerman spouted to win a fake debate on ESPN. I’m talking about the one St. Louis supporters wholeheartedly believe: If Pujols doesn’t leave the shadow of the Arch, the second half of his career plays out better.
Yardbarker
DirecTV had Sunday ticket issues for second week in a row
The issues related to digital, online, and app-based viewing and it did NOT making football fans (or the people writing about the NFL) very happy. And for good reason. Fans pay a lot of money to be able to pick and choose what games they want to watch and to not work for a second week in a row is a big issue.
NFL Sunday Ticket stopped working and NFL Twitter was not happy
It was a rough day for NFL Sunday Ticket, which was apparently not working for a large portion of fans trying to watch some Week 2 action. For anyone who woke up on Sunday morning expecting to have a carefree football viewing experience, NFL Sunday Ticket had other plans. As...
SB Nation
It’s not just you: NFL Sunday Ticket is down
As Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season got underway, football fans settled in for a long afternoon of watching the NFL. Those trying to watch games through DirecTV Sunday Ticket, however, were left wanting more. The satellite service’s premier football package Sunday Ticket struggle with server outages, leaving fans...
RELATED PEOPLE
AthlonSports.com
New Video Shows NFL Star Quarterback Getting Hit In Face By Fan
A disturbing moment occurred at the Cardinals vs. Raiders game at Allegiant Stadium Sunday afternoon. Kyler Murray led the Arizona Cardinals to an incredible 30-23 comeback win against the Raiders in Week 2. Naturally, Murray went to celebrate with a few fans after the game. While celebrating, a fan appears...
NFL suspends Chiefs LB Willie Gay Jr. for four games
The Kansas City Chiefs have taken a big blow on the defensive side of the football ahead of Week 3. According to multiple reports, the NFL has suspended Chiefs LB Willie Gay Jr. for a violation of the league’s personal conduct policy. The suspension stems from Gay’s January arrest in Overland Park on misdemeanor property damage. Gay will be eligible to return for the Chiefs’ Week 7 game against the 49ers on Oct. 23, but will miss games against the Colts, Buccaneers, Raiders and Bills.
Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers odds, picks and predictions
The Seattle Seahawks (1-0) visit the San Francisco 49ers (0-1) Sunday at Levi’s Stadium. Kickoff is at 4:05 p.m. ET (FOX). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Seahawks vs. 49ers, and make our expert NFL picks and predictions. After week 1 there are more questions surrounding...
Look: NFL World Reacts To The Racist Player Accusation
A Detroit Lions player has been accused of being racist by another player in the league. On Sunday, the Lions celebrated veteran player Dan Skipper, who made his first start in six seasons. Skipper helped lead the Lions to a win over Washington. Following the game, video of Skipper being...
IN THIS ARTICLE
DirecTV Spokesman Responds to Week 2 NFL Sunday Ticket Problems
Football fans dealt with another unexpected wave of interruptions while trying to watch the early slate of games.
Comments / 1