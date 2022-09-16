The Kansas City Chiefs have taken a big blow on the defensive side of the football ahead of Week 3. According to multiple reports, the NFL has suspended Chiefs LB Willie Gay Jr. for a violation of the league’s personal conduct policy. The suspension stems from Gay’s January arrest in Overland Park on misdemeanor property damage. Gay will be eligible to return for the Chiefs’ Week 7 game against the 49ers on Oct. 23, but will miss games against the Colts, Buccaneers, Raiders and Bills.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 3 HOURS AGO