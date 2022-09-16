ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

DirecTV had Sunday ticket issues for second week in a row

The issues related to digital, online, and app-based viewing and it did NOT making football fans (or the people writing about the NFL) very happy. And for good reason. Fans pay a lot of money to be able to pick and choose what games they want to watch and to not work for a second week in a row is a big issue.
FanSided

NFL Sunday Ticket stopped working and NFL Twitter was not happy

It was a rough day for NFL Sunday Ticket, which was apparently not working for a large portion of fans trying to watch some Week 2 action. For anyone who woke up on Sunday morning expecting to have a carefree football viewing experience, NFL Sunday Ticket had other plans. As...
SB Nation

It’s not just you: NFL Sunday Ticket is down

As Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season got underway, football fans settled in for a long afternoon of watching the NFL. Those trying to watch games through DirecTV Sunday Ticket, however, were left wanting more. The satellite service’s premier football package Sunday Ticket struggle with server outages, leaving fans...
AthlonSports.com

New Video Shows NFL Star Quarterback Getting Hit In Face By Fan

A disturbing moment occurred at the Cardinals vs. Raiders game at Allegiant Stadium Sunday afternoon. Kyler Murray led the Arizona Cardinals to an incredible 30-23 comeback win against the Raiders in Week 2. Naturally, Murray went to celebrate with a few fans after the game. While celebrating, a fan appears...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL suspends Chiefs LB Willie Gay Jr. for four games

The Kansas City Chiefs have taken a big blow on the defensive side of the football ahead of Week 3. According to multiple reports, the NFL has suspended Chiefs LB Willie Gay Jr. for a violation of the league’s personal conduct policy. The suspension stems from Gay’s January arrest in Overland Park on misdemeanor property damage. Gay will be eligible to return for the Chiefs’ Week 7 game against the 49ers on Oct. 23, but will miss games against the Colts, Buccaneers, Raiders and Bills.
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To The Racist Player Accusation

A Detroit Lions player has been accused of being racist by another player in the league. On Sunday, the Lions celebrated veteran player Dan Skipper, who made his first start in six seasons. Skipper helped lead the Lions to a win over Washington. Following the game, video of Skipper being...
