KAKE TV
Northbound lanes of Amidon Bridge close Monday
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Northbound lanes of the Amidon Bridge are closing Monday for utility work. This is the start of a larger project when the bridge will completely close in early October for teardown. The project is expected to take about 14 months, severely impacting more than 100,000...
Hutchinson man hospitalized after crash into parked car
RENO COUNTY —A Hutchinson man was injured in an accident just before 2 a.m. Sunday in Reno County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2009 Nissan Versa driven by 27-year-old Mario R. Garcia of Hutchinson was westbound on 17th Avenue just west of Washington Street. The Nissan struck a...
Man critically injured in ATV hit-and-run Saturday night
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A man was critically injured in a hit-and-run involving an ATV Saturday night. According to the Wichita Police Department (WPD), they received a call for the report of the crash near the intersection of Fern and West 31st Street South Saturday night. Police say a 23-year-old man driving an ATV southbound […]
KWCH.com
Man injured in shooting south of downtown Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured Sunday night. Shortly before 9 p.m., officers responded to the call of a shooting in the 800 block of S. Market. They arrived on the scene to find a man in his 20s with non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.
KAKE TV
Kansas man found dead on Elk City walking trail
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - A 22-year-old man from Augusta, Kansas went missing on a walking trail in Elk City, Kansas and was later found dead. Jeremy Cox was reported missing on Sept. 17 at around 6:07 p.m. At that time, Montgomery County deputies along with Elk City Rural Fire, Independence Fire & EMS, and Kansas Wildlife and Parks officers were dispatched to the Elk City walking trail to look for Cox.
Crash log identifies 23-year-old Wichita woman killed in I-135 wreck
She was the only person in the vehicle.
Augusta man found dead off hiking trail
ELK CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — Jeremy Cox, 22, of Augusta, Kan., was found dead off the Elk City Hiking Trail on Saturday, Sept. 17. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), at 6:07 p.m., they, along with Elk City Rural Fire, Independence Fire & EMS and Kansas Wildlife Parks Officers, were dispatched to the […]
KAKE TV
Wichita Fire Department building temporary station to help response times around Amidon bridge construction
The Amidon bridge is a vital artery for traffic for north and west Wichita. Darrin Smith lives right at the bridge's south end and says he uses it constantly. "Sometimes two, three times a day just to go over to the grocery stores, or to grab a coffee or just something to eat really quick, or even the gym,” he told KAKE Monday.
kfdi.com
Man recovering after downtown Wichita shooting
A man in hos 20’s is expected to be OK after a shooting in downtown Wichita Sunday night. Police were called to the area of Market and Murdock around 9 p.m., and found the injured man. He was taken to hospital for treatment. Officials have not said what led...
Victim identified in fatal north Wichita crash
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) has identified the victim of a fatal car crash that happened early Friday morning in north Wichita. According to the KHP Crash Log, 23-year-old Shanlie Smiley was driving a 2011 Chevrolet Malibu north on I-135 when she struck a guardrail. The vehicle bounced off the guardrail, […]
WIBW
Wichita woman killed in crash on I-135
SEDGWICK CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A 23-year-old Wichita woman was killed Friday morning after a crash left her trapped in her vehicle on I-135 in Sedgwick County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, at around 3:30 a.m., Shanlie Smiley, 23, of Wichita, was travelling north on I-135 when her Chevy Malibu left the roadway and struck a guardrail.
Woman hospitalized after northeast Wichita blaze
Three women were inside the home when the fire started and one suffered smoke inhalation. The blaze caused about $70 thousand in damage to the home. The cause of the fire has not been determined.
kggfradio.com
Man Goes Missing on Hiking Trail Found Dead
An Augusta man is found dead after going missing on a hiking trail. Saturday at around 6:00pm, Montgomery County Deputies along with Elk City Rural Fire, Independence Fire & EMS and Kansas Wildlife and Parks Officers were dispatched to the Elk City walking trail in reference to a 22-year-old male who went missing on the trail. Deputies arrived at the entrance of the 30-mile long hiking trail and spoke with the missing man's friend who said the last time he had seen him was around mile marker 13 on the trail.
KWCH.com
2-year-old among 6 injured in crash near Benton
BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - Six people were injured, two critically in a two-vehicle crash late Friday afternoon near Benton, in western Butler County. An undersheriff with the Butler County Sheriff’s Office said the crash involved a pickup and an SUV near Southwest 30th Street and Southwest Prairie Creek Road, near Stearman Field.
KWCH.com
1 killed in crash on I-135
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol said one person died early Friday morning in a crash on I-135 in northern Sedgwick County. KHP said around 3:30 a.m., the vehicle was northbound on I-135 at milepost 12.2 (or 45th St. N.) when it left the roadway on the right and struck a guardrail. The vehicle bounced off the guardrail, traveled back across the interstate, left the roadway on the left and struck a cement bridge pillar in the center median. The vehicle came to rest in the center median.
KVOE
Former North Lyon County teenager listed as missing
A former north Lyon County teenager is listed as missing. Issabelle “Izzy” Dieker was reported as missing Sept. 17. Dieker, 15, is a white female, 5-foot-4, 130 pounds, with naturally brown hair — occasionally dyed — and hazel eyes. Dieker is currently listed as being from...
Wichita police ask public for help locating a missing girl
Wichita police are looking for 12-year-old Jiselle Baker, who was reported as a runaway earlier this morning.
KWCH.com
One injured in Kingman apartment fire, residents lose everything
The organization's main fundraiser is set for Sept. 24. Little River won a top 10 matchup Thursday night over the Ell-Saline Cardinals after a second half offensive explosion. Kansas Food Bank, Bank of America hold food distribution event. Updated: Sep. 15, 2022 at 7:54 PM CDT. In the effort between...
WFD responds to house fire in central Wichita, fire under control
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Fire Department (WFD) is responding to a house fire in central Wichita on Saturday evening. Sedgwick County Dispatch said the call came in around 7 p.m. from the 1100 block of N Piatt St. They say there were no occupants found during a search of the home. One person […]
Cause of Kansas apartment building fire under investigation
KINGMAN COUNTY — Authorities are working to determine the cause of an apartment complex fire in Kingman. Just before 8:30 a.m. Saturday, fire crews responded to the Eagle Acres apartment complex, 501 N. Thompson Street in Kingman, according to a media release. EMS transported one person to a local...
