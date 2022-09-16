ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Report: Manchester City Are Interested In Bayer Leverkusen's Moussa Diaby

By Dylan Mcbennett
City Transfer Room
City Transfer Room
 3 days ago

Manchester City will be in the market for a winger in the coming months, and are currently monitoring Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby.

Pep Guardiola will be looking for Manchester City to sign a new winger in the coming months. Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus left the club with no true direct replacement, and it is certainly an area the club knows needs strengthening.

Rafael Leao is a player the club have highlighted and would certainly like to sign, but the Portuguese winger would have an astronomical price tag due to his stature in European football.

Manchester City have began monitoring the situation of Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby, who is a French international.

Manchester City are interested in Moussa Diaby.

According to Graham Bailey of 90min, representatives of Manchester City have been present at games in Bayer Leverkusen's home ground, the Bay Arena. Manchester City are interested in signing Diaby.

Diaby scored 17 goals and delivered 14 assists for Bayer Leverkusen last season, in what was an impressive breakout campaign for the French winger.

Manchester City are looking to sign a new more direct winger. Jack Grealish has not been impressive so far this season, and Riyad Mahrez has not been his usual self.

Moussa Diaby would bring pure pace to the Manchester City front line, which in terms of the speed of the wingers, they currently lack.

Moussa Diaby celebrating his goal for Bayer Leverkusen.

Bayer Leverkusen would look for around £60million for the player, which is a lot cheaper than the £90million AC Milan would be looking for Rafael Leao.

Manchester City will be in the market for a winger, and Moussa Diaby's name is definitely one to keep an eye out for.

