insideevs.com
Volkswagen Arteon To Be Replaced By ID. Aero EV In 2024
According to a recent report by Automotive News, the end is near for the Volkswagen Arteon. Revealed in 2017 as a replacement for the CC, the Arteon hasn't done too well in the US with just over 7,000 sold to date. That said, VW is committed to keeping a flagship sedan in its lineup and intends on launching a fully electric Arteon successor in 2024.
Ford Transit Custom Lineup Debuts With EV, PHEV, And Diesel Versions
The Ford E-Transit Custom electric commercial van is one of many updates for this nameplate on display at the IAA Transportation Motorshow in Hannover, Germany. There's also new info about the plug-in hybrid and diesel powerplants. The E-Transit Custom is available with two powertrains. The standard version has 135 horsepower...
Delage D12 Now Available In America With F1 And Speedster Options
You might have heard about Delage before. The French luxury automotive manufacturer went bust more than 70 years ago but returned in 2020 with the D12, which isn't remotely luxurious. Instead, it's a street-legal hypercar with a 7.6-liter naturally aspirated V12 coupled with an electric motor that can produce up to 1,100 horsepower.
The world's first flying bike can stay in the air for 40 minutes
A Japanese start-up designed a high-speed flying motorcycle that has been unveiled at an auto show. The world's first flying bike was showcased on Thursday at the Detroit Auto Show, according to a report published by Euronews. It’s called the XTurismo hoverbike and it is capable of flying for 40...
TechCrunch
Jeep turns to its heritage for newest and cheapest plug-in hybrid Wrangler
The Willys 4xe, which debuted Wednesday at the 2022 Detroit Auto Show, has a base price of $53,995, excluding any tax credits or the $1,595 destination fee. That makes the Jeep Wrangler Willys 4xe the cheapest trim in the brand’s growing plug-in hybrid portfolio. The Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4xe sits at the top of the lineup, followed by the High Altitude 4xe, the Sahara 4xe and now, the Willys 4xe.
This New Electric ‘Flying Car’ Can Be Piloted With a Driver’s License—and It Will Fit in Your Garage
Miami-based Doroni has started to accept pre-orders for its “personal” flying machines. The company recently showed off the cockpit of its H1 aircraft at the EAA AirVenture in Wisconsin, using VR headsets to simulate takeoff, flight and landing. Doroni is going after a different market than most eVTOL manufacturers, which are building air taxis for intra-city use. Instead, it’s targeting personal pilots, much like the Jetson, with an aircraft it claims will be intuitive and much easier to fly than a helicopter or conventional airplane. Company officials yesterday said in a webinar that they plan to “democratize” general aviation with a...
electrek.co
A little-known investor put more money in Tesla (TSLA) than Elon Musk himself
A little-known investor has poured more money into Tesla (TSLA) than Elon Musk himself, and now he is reaping the rewards with a position worth billions of dollars. We first reported on KoGuan Leo last year when he became the third largest individual shareholder in Tesla behind Elon Musk and Larry Ellison.
Tech breakthrough leads to a new battery that charges in 3 minutes and lasts 20 years
A startup has reportedly developed an ultra-fast charging battery that could change the EV game completely. The battery was developed by Adden Energy, a spin-off of Harvard University. The company claims that the battery can fully charge in just three minutes and that it will last for 20 years. The...
2023 Honda Civic Type R vs. 2023 Toyota GR Corolla: How They Compare
Honda / Kristen LeeNow that we finally know how much power the Type R makes, we can stack it up against the rally-inspired GR Corolla.
The Most Expensive Porsche in the World
Porsche will go public soon. It may be a niche carmaker, but investors do not care.
MotorAuthority
Ford patents power outlets in roof rails
Ford has submitted a patent application for power outlets integrated into vehicle roof rails, which the automaker believes could home in handy while tailgating or camping. Filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) January 12, 2021, and published July 14, 2022, the application describes a pretty straightforward setup. Power outlets are added to roof rails, protected by removable covers, and connected to a power source in the vehicle.
Software engineers from big tech firms like Google, Amazon, Microsoft, and Meta are paying at least $75,000 to get 3 inches taller, a leg-lengthening surgeon says
The surgeon breaks the patients' thigh bones and inserts nails that are extended with a magnetic remote control every day for three months, GQ said.
MotorAuthority
Ferrari Purosangue first with Multimatic's new True Active spool valve dampers
Ferrari's recently revealed Purosangue represents several key firsts for Ferrari, including being the automaker's first SUV, and also its first production model with four doors, but the high-riding prancing horse also features a first for the industry at large. Debuting on the Purosangue is Multimatic’s True Active Spool Valve (TASV)...
MotorAuthority
Chevy to let Corvette Z06 owners build their own LT6 V-8 engines
The Chevrolet Corvette Z06 is an enthusiast's car, and the experience of building the engine that goes into their car will soon be a very special experience available for many a Z06 buyer. Through the company's Engine Build Experience program run out of the Performance Build Center located within the...
Motley Fool
Boeing Starliner Will Fly 6 Times -- and Maybe Never Again
Through 2030, NASA has awarded 14 International Space Station crew flights to SpaceX and only six to Boeing. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
rigzone.com
China Mulling U-Turn for More Fuel Exports
China is considering allowing its oil refiners to export more fuel in an attempt to help revive its economy, which would be a reversal from a focus on minimizing emissions. Refiners and traders have applied for an extra 15 million tons of fuel export quota that includes gasoline and diesel, according to people familiar with the matter. If approved, that would increase the allocations so far this year to a similar level for the whole of 2021.
Here's the real reason to turn on aeroplane mode when you fly
We all know the routine by heart: “Please ensure your seats are in the upright position, tray tables stowed, window shades are up, laptops are stored in the overhead bins and electronic devices are set to flight mode”. Now, the first four are reasonable, right? Window shades need to be up so we can see if there’s an emergency, such as fire. Tray tables need to be stowed and seats upright so we can get out of the row quickly. Laptops can become projectiles in an emergency, as the seat back pockets are not strong enough to contain them. And mobile phones...
Autoweek.com
Street-Spotted: Volvo 850 Turbo
The Volvo 850 turned 30 last year, but just like many other cars from this Swedish marque, many are still on the road as daily drivers alongside much older Volvos. We can't say that for a number of its contemporaries from the early 1990s. The 850, codenamed Project Galaxy, arrived...
MotorAuthority
Modern Delage delivers open-top version of D12 hypercar
A modern incarnation of historic French brand Delage made waves in 2020 with the reveal of the D12, a hypercar resembling a Formula-style race car and packing a V-12 hybrid powertrain. While the D12 was originally shown as a coupe with a jet fighter-style canopy that flips open to provide...
CNBC
China is testing a magnet-powered floating car that goes up to 143 miles per hour—take a look
If you've ever imagined a future filled with flying cars, your dream might be getting slightly closer to reality. Chinese researchers at Southwest Jiaotong University in Chengdu, Sichuan province, performed road tests last week for modified passenger cars that use magnets to float 35 millimeters above a conductor rail, according to Chinese state news agency Xinhua.
