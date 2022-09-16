Read full article on original website
Queen’s funeral - latest: Monarch buried next to late husband in private service after nation bids farewell
Queen Elizabeth II has been laid to rest next to her husband Prince Philip during a private burial service after her state funeral came to an end yesterday.The service was conducted at 7.30pm by the Dean of Windsor and was attended by only King Charles III and the royal family. The Queen’s coffin has been placed in the George VI memorial chapel in St George’s Chapel, at Windsor Castle, alongside those of the Duke of Edinburgh, her parents King George VI and the Queen Mother, and her sister Princess Margaret’s ashes.Earlier, at St George’s Chapel, King Charles fought back...
Trump news - live: Trump under fire for QAnon Ohio rally as popularity hits new low in poll
Donald Trump lambasted FBI agents for allegedly walking on his bedroom carpet at Mar-a-Lago with their shoes on last month as he returned to his estate in Southern Florida. The former president also attacked the federal bureau for leaving the scene in a way that meant his Florida home “will never be the same” again, as Axios revealed why his lawyers had chosen Raymond Dearie, a rumoured FBI “skeptic”, as special master in the case brought by the Justice Department against him. Meanwhile, President Joe Biden who attended the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in London on Monday, said...
Hong Kong flags COVID quarantine policy change, wants an orderly opening-up
HONG KONG, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Hong Kong leader John Lee said on Tuesday the government aims to make an announcement soon on its controversial COVID-19 hotel quarantine policy for all arrivals, as it wants to keep the city connected with the rest of the world and allow an "orderly opening up".
