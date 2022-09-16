Read full article on original website
Two ‘super-Earth’ planets discovered — and one could potentially host life
TWO Earth-like planets have been discovered in deep space, and one of them may have the conditions necessary for life to evolve. The planets are called LP 890-9b and LP 890-9c and they have many of the key traits astronomers look for in the search for life in the universe.
Nasa reveals first ever image of planet outside our solar system taken by Webb telescope
The James Webb Space Telescope has taken its first direct images of a distant exoplanet, an alien world outside our solar system. Using a variety of instruments, Webb has returned multiple views of the exoplanet HIP 65426 b, a gas giant six to 12 times as massive as Jupiter located around 385 light years from Earth. The results are part of an ongoing study, and have not yet been peer reviewed or published in a scientific journal, but Nasa shared the preliminary results in a blog post on Thursday morning. “This is a transformative moment, not only for Webb...
We Just Found a 'Super-Earth' That Could Be an Ocean-Covered Water World
An exoplanet just 100 light-years from Earth appears to be the best candidate yet for a sloshy, water-covered ocean world. It's called TOI-1452b, and measurements of its size and mass suggest a density profile consistent with a global liquid ocean. Scientists believe that worlds like this are possible, but they haven't yet conclusively found one.
The red planet is not all red. One of its craters is hiding strange green rocks
The Mars rover Perseverance has discovered rocks on Mars similar to those that give Hawaiian beaches their green tone. The greenish igneous rocks were spotted in Jezero, a 28-mile (45 km) wide crater that is considered home to an ancient lake on Mars. Hundreds of researchers have analyzed the data collected by Perseverance, and they claim that maybe the red planet isn’t as red as we think.
IFLScience
Perseverance Spies The First “Cat” On Mars
Pareidolia is the peculiar human behavior of seeing meaningful images in random patterns. We see faces in plug sockets, queens in clouds, and the entire world in funny-shaped rocks. Martian rocks are no exception, with everything from the famous “face” that turned out to be a hill to secret doors spotted on the Red Planet. And now, the first cat on Mars.
NASA’s Perseverance Rover Discovers ‘Treasure’ on Mars That May Reveal Major Info on Extraterrestrials
NASA’s Perseverance Rover has been hard at work for a while now, scouring Mars for any clues hinting at ancient alien life on the red planet. Now, NASA officials are reporting a significant find reported by perseverance. One that uncovers a “treasure” that may provide information about ancient Martians.
scitechdaily.com
Surprising Discovery Shows How Slowing of Continental Plate Movement Controlled Earth’s Largest Volcanic Events
Major volcanic events occurred millions of years ago that caused such climatic and biological upheaval that they drove some of the most devastating extinction events in Earth’s history. Now, scientists have shed new light on the timing and likely cause of these cataclysmic volcanic events. Surprisingly the new research...
Alien-hunting array catches Voyager 1 signal from interstellar space
The Allen Telescope Array in California detected signal from the Voyager 1 probe, the NASA satellite launched 45 year ago that is currently speeding toward the outer edges of the solar system, way beyond the orbit of Pluto. Allen Telescope Array (ATA), a recently refurbished radio observatory near San Francisco...
scitechdaily.com
Martian Surprise: NASA’s Perseverance Makes New Discoveries in Mars’ Jezero Crater
The Mars rover found that Jezero Crater’s floor is made up of volcanic rocks that have interacted with water. NASA scientists got a big surprise when the Perseverance Mars rover began analyzing rocks on the floor of Jezero Crater in the spring of 2021: They had expected to find sedimentary rock because the crater held a lake billions of years ago. This would have formed when sand and mud settled in a once-watery environment. Instead, they discovered the floor was made of two types of igneous rock – one that formed from volcanic activity at the surface and the other originated from magma deep underground.
NASA Discovers a "Super Planet" Where One Year Lasts Just 11 Days
The planet is covered 100% by water.LongArt/Pixabay. There have been many theories of planets where time moves at a different pace compared to those in our solar system. A group of astronomers at the Université de Montréal came across the ocean planet through NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite or TESS, according to a study published in The Astronomical Journal.
Digital Trends
NASA Mars video shows planet in incredible detail
NASA has released a video of Mars showing the landscape in astonishing detail. The footage (below) explores a 2.5-billion-pixel mosaic captured by Perseverance, the NASA rover that landed on the red planet in spectacular fashion in February 2021. It’s the most detailed view ever created of the distant planet and is comprised of 1,118 individual images captured by Perseverance’s two Mastcam-Z cameras. It should be noted that the color has been enhanced to improve the visual contrast and bring out any color differences. NASA said that doing this makes it easier for its science team to accurately interpret the landscape.
Phys.org
Did life ever exist on Mars? NASA's Perseverance rover finds organic matter in rock samples
NASA's Perseverance rover is investigating signs of ancient life on Mars, and has now collected some of the most promising samples from the Red Planet yet. According to NASA, several rock samples containing organic matter were found in Jezero Crater, a 28-mile wide crater home to what scientists believe was once a river delta that formed about 3.5 billion years ago.
A meteoroid crashed into Mars, and NASA recorded the odd sound it made. Have a listen
“It might not be what you expect,” NASA says.
How many meteorites hit Earth every year?
Earth is constantly showered by space rocks, but how many of these actually land on Earth's surface?
New images show intriguing Perseverance discovery on Mars
This week, explore new Martian discoveries made by the Perseverance rover, learn which pioneering breakthroughs snagged the Golden Goose Awards, see endangered species in a new light, marvel at the latest Webb telescope image, and more.
natureworldnews.com
Lonsdaleite: Evidence Shows Fallen Space Diamond May be from a Dead Planet Light Years Away
Lonsdaleite, also called as the "Hexagonal Diamond," likely originated within a long dead planet located light years away from Earth. According to a new study, scientists claimed to have figured out why the ultra-hard space diamond was found inside a rare type of meteorite several decades ago. If confirmed, the...
CBS News
Blinding light of Mars spotted by Webb telescope
(CNN) -- The James Webb Space Telescope's main goal is to detect faint light from distant galaxies, but it recently observed one of the brightest objects in the night sky: Mars. Multiple orbiters above Mars, and the land-bound rovers Curiosity and Perseverance, roam the surface, regularly send back insights. Webb's...
Italian satellite to bear witness to Nasa spacecraft’s terminal strike on asteroid
Nasa’s mission to change the course of an asteroid by hitting hard with a fast moving spacecraft drew nearer the moment of truth Monday, as the Double Asteroid Redirection Test (Dart) spacecraft released a small satellite that will witness Dart’s demise on 26 September. The Dart spacecraft released the Light Italian CubeSat for Imaging of Asteroids, or LiciaCube, early Monday morning, ensuring the small satellite which road into deep space with Dart will survive the former’s terminal run into an asteroid. The small, 31-pound cubesat contains two optical cameras that will record Darts mission from a distance. @LICIACube è stata...
Scientists Discover Wildly Rare ‘Folded Diamond’ That Arrived on Earth From Outer Space
Diamonds are the hardest naturally occurring stone on the planet. However, now, girls’ best friend might see some serious competition. A new variety of diamond from outer space is challenging the hardness of the diamond found on earth. Identified by a unique hexagonal pattern, the “folded diamond,” or lonsdaleite, has been discovered by scientists in a Northwest region of Africa.
New moon mineral discovered in China's lunar samples
The discovery means China is the third country to discover a new lunar mineral, following the United States and former Soviet Union. Chinese scientists have found a new lunar mineral in the form of a crystal lurking inside samples collected from the moon in 2020. Changesite–(Y), named for the mythological...
