It's a Monday Night Football doubleheader as the Tennessee Titans take on the Buffalo Bills and the Minnesota Vikings face off against the Philadelphia Eagles. The AFC South divisional champion Titans will travel to the AFC East champion Bills for Buffalo's home opener in the first of two Monday Night Football games. This will be the fourth all-time meeting between the franchises on MNF. The Titans beat the Bills 34-31 in Tennessee in Week 6 on MNF last season, stopping Josh Allen on 4th and 1 in the final seconds, after the Titans scored 10 unanswered points in the 4th. The Titans are 4-1 in their previous five MNF appearances dating back to the 2017 season.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO