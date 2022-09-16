Read full article on original website
Golf.com
Why a reigning Masters champ was denied a round at an exclusive club
Billy Ray Brown made a name for himself as a pro with three PGA Tour wins in the ’90s. But these days, he might be better known as a broadcaster, covering the action on both the PGA Tour and PGA Tour Champions for Golf Channel and CBS. One of...
golfmagic.com
Phil Mickelson declares PGA Tour will NEVER have world's best players again
LIV Golf player Phil Mickelson believes the best players in the world will never belong to the PGA Tour now that the LIV Golf Invitational Series is on the scene. Speaking after the first round of the Chicago Invitational, Mickelson expressed his desire for the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to work together with the professional game riddled with hostility.
Where's Johnny? Phil Mickelson isn't the only World Golf Hall of Famer missing at the Fortinet Championship
NAPA, Calif. – Phil Mickelson isn’t the only World Golf Hall of Famer missing from this year’s Fortinet Championship. The event is also Miller lite – as in Johnny Miller. The two-time major winner and retired NBC Sports lead golf analyst has served as tournament ambassador...
golfmagic.com
Brooks Koepka jabs PGA Tour: LIV Golf caddies treated "like human beings"
Brooks Koepka has highlighted the fact that caddies are "treated like human beings" when asked what his biggest takeaways are since joining the LIV Golf Invitational Series. Koepka, 32, spoke to the media after the second round of LIV Golf Chicago where Cameron Smith is closing in on his maiden victory on the controversial series.
LIV Golf Chicago Final Prize Money, Payouts: Cameron Smith Wins $4 Million
World No. 3 Cameron Smith won his first LIV Golf event by three shots over Dustin Johnson and Peter Uihlein; 4 Aces GC won the team title again.
golfmagic.com
Danny Willett THREE PUTTS from THREE FEET on 18 to hand Max Homa PGA Tour title
Danny Willett sensationally three-putted from three feet at the par-5 18th to hand Max Homa a successful title defence at the Fortinet Championship. It was the first tournament of the new 2022/23 PGA Tour campaign, and there likely will not be a more dramatic finish for the rest of the season.
golfmagic.com
"Payback time" Seve's nephew says greed and abuse has led to LIV Golf
The nephew of Seve Ballesteros has hit out at the "greedy and abusive" management policies of the game's governing bodies that has ultimately led to the LIV Golf Invitational Series. Ivan Ballesteros has released a lengthy statement on LinkedIn. The news was first reported by Jamie Hall of Bunkered. His...
Meet the 12 players on the International 2022 Presidents Cup team
It’s time for the 2022 Presidents Cup. The competition will be held in Charlotte, North Carolina at Quail Hollow Club. The course is a regular stop on the PGA Tour, hosting the Wells Fargo Championship, as well as the 2017 PGA Championship. Now, some of the best players from...
Fortinet Championship Purse and Payouts: How Much Money Will the Winner Take Home?
How much money will the Fortinet Championship winner take home? The post Fortinet Championship Purse and Payouts: How Much Money Will the Winner Take Home? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
golfmagic.com
Cameron Smith wins on LIV Golf Tour nine weeks after claiming The Open
Cameron Smith claimed his maiden win on the LIV Golf Invitational Series with a three-stroke victory in Chicago, taking his on-course earnings to north of $5million in just two events since making his debut. Playing in his second event since joining Greg Norman's league for a reported $140m fee, the...
Autistic NASCAR driver speeding to success
NASCAR’s first driver to discuss his Autism diagnosis publicly is revving up awareness and acceptance on and off the track.
LIV Golf players: Who is competing on rebel tour?
The LIV Golf series is preparing for its fifth event this week with Open champion Cameron Smith preparing to make his second appearance on the Saudi-backed series after a debut in Boston.The Aussie switched from the PGA Tour alongside Joaquin Niemann, Harold Varner III, Cameron Tringale, Marc Leishman and Anirban Lahiri, with the field shaping out ahead of the 2023 season too, despite rumours of more players primed to make the switch in the coming weeks or months.The top of the field is now more compelling than in any of the previous events, as Smith battles it out with...
Forecaddie: A Ryder Cup Captain Fred Couples? Davis Love III thinks it could happen
The Man Out Front is still trying to wrap his head around Sweden’s Henrik Stenson joining LIV Golf then showing surprise that it cost the former British Open champ arguably the greatest honor of his career, the captaincy of the 2023 European Ryder Cup team. LIV Golf defections likely...
Golf Channel
Presidents Cup venue: Hole-by-hole look at re-routed Quail Hollow Club
Quail Hollow Club has a different look for this week’s Presidents Cup. The host venue, which is located just south of downtown Charlotte, will still play to par of 71 as it has done for the past three Wells Fargo Championships and 2017 PGA Championship, but the routing has been altered to ensure that the course’s most famous stretch of holes (Nos. 16-18), also known as the “Green Mile,” will factor in more matches.
2022 Presidents Cup: TV info, format, who's playing at Quail Hollow Club
After a three-year hiatus, the Presidents Cup is back in action. Normally held biennially on odd-numbered years, the Presidents Cup schedule was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic after the Americans won the 2019 matches in thrilling fashion, 16-14, at Royal Melbourne Golf Club in Australia. The return of the matches between the United States and the Internationals has been largely impacted by LIV Golf after numerous players with a case for qualification joined the upstart circuit led by Greg Norman and backed by the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia.
SkySports
Phil Mickelson: LIV Golf 'here to stay', calls for PGA Tour to 'come together' with breakaway circuit
Phil Mickelson has vowed that LIV Golf is "here to stay" and that the PGA Tour will "never" return to having all the best players in the world competing. The six-time major champion was among the first players to join the breakaway circuit and has played in every event of the inaugural LIV Golf Invitational Series, having apologised earlier in the year for "reckless" comments about the rival league.
