ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Comments / 0

Related
golfmagic.com

Phil Mickelson declares PGA Tour will NEVER have world's best players again

LIV Golf player Phil Mickelson believes the best players in the world will never belong to the PGA Tour now that the LIV Golf Invitational Series is on the scene. Speaking after the first round of the Chicago Invitational, Mickelson expressed his desire for the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to work together with the professional game riddled with hostility.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Brooks Koepka jabs PGA Tour: LIV Golf caddies treated "like human beings"

Brooks Koepka has highlighted the fact that caddies are "treated like human beings" when asked what his biggest takeaways are since joining the LIV Golf Invitational Series. Koepka, 32, spoke to the media after the second round of LIV Golf Chicago where Cameron Smith is closing in on his maiden victory on the controversial series.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Bland
Person
Shaun Norris
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Brittney Griner "Losing It" News

Earlier this week, President Joe Biden met with Cherelle Griner, the wife of imprisoned WNBA star Brittney Griner. Griner has been in a Russian prison since February, when she was arrested for having cannabis oil in her bag at a Russian airport. She's reportedly not doing well right now. According...
SPORTS
The Spun

Look: Soccer Star's Top 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue has featured several prominent female athletes over the years. Few athletes, if any, have garnered more attention with their photoshoots than Alex Morgan. The legendary United States women's national team star has posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue three times. In fact, Morgan was...
SOCCER
The Spun

Throwback: Danica Patrick's Best SI Swim Photos

Danica Patrick is most famous for her time as a racecar driver, where she competed in the IndyCar Series and NASCAR Nationwide Series. But in addition to her driving career, Patrick has also done a variety of film and television work, as well as modeling. Back in 2008 and 2009,...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Talor Gooch#South Africans#Pga#Rich Harvest Farms
golfmagic.com

"Payback time" Seve's nephew says greed and abuse has led to LIV Golf

The nephew of Seve Ballesteros has hit out at the "greedy and abusive" management policies of the game's governing bodies that has ultimately led to the LIV Golf Invitational Series. Ivan Ballesteros has released a lengthy statement on LinkedIn. The news was first reported by Jamie Hall of Bunkered. His...
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
PGA Championship
NewsBreak
Golf
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Sports
golfmagic.com

Cameron Smith wins on LIV Golf Tour nine weeks after claiming The Open

Cameron Smith claimed his maiden win on the LIV Golf Invitational Series with a three-stroke victory in Chicago, taking his on-course earnings to north of $5million in just two events since making his debut. Playing in his second event since joining Greg Norman's league for a reported $140m fee, the...
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

LIV Golf players: Who is competing on rebel tour?

The LIV Golf series is preparing for its fifth event this week with Open champion Cameron Smith preparing to make his second appearance on the Saudi-backed series after a debut in Boston.The Aussie switched from the PGA Tour alongside Joaquin Niemann, Harold Varner III, Cameron Tringale, Marc Leishman and Anirban Lahiri, with the field shaping out ahead of the 2023 season too, despite rumours of more players primed to make the switch in the coming weeks or months.The top of the field is now more compelling than in any of the previous events, as Smith battles it out with...
GOLF
Golf Channel

Presidents Cup venue: Hole-by-hole look at re-routed Quail Hollow Club

Quail Hollow Club has a different look for this week’s Presidents Cup. The host venue, which is located just south of downtown Charlotte, will still play to par of 71 as it has done for the past three Wells Fargo Championships and 2017 PGA Championship, but the routing has been altered to ensure that the course’s most famous stretch of holes (Nos. 16-18), also known as the “Green Mile,” will factor in more matches.
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 Presidents Cup: TV info, format, who's playing at Quail Hollow Club

After a three-year hiatus, the Presidents Cup is back in action. Normally held biennially on odd-numbered years, the Presidents Cup schedule was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic after the Americans won the 2019 matches in thrilling fashion, 16-14, at Royal Melbourne Golf Club in Australia. The return of the matches between the United States and the Internationals has been largely impacted by LIV Golf after numerous players with a case for qualification joined the upstart circuit led by Greg Norman and backed by the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia.
CHARLOTTE, NC
SkySports

Phil Mickelson: LIV Golf 'here to stay', calls for PGA Tour to 'come together' with breakaway circuit

Phil Mickelson has vowed that LIV Golf is "here to stay" and that the PGA Tour will "never" return to having all the best players in the world competing. The six-time major champion was among the first players to join the breakaway circuit and has played in every event of the inaugural LIV Golf Invitational Series, having apologised earlier in the year for "reckless" comments about the rival league.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy