Criminal investigation opened into Gov. DeSantis' migrant flights to Martha's Vineyard
MIAMI - A criminal investigation is being launched into how a group of migrants was sent from Texas to Massachusetts with Florida taxpayer money on orders from Governor Ron DeSantis.The Bexar County Sheriff's office confirmed that to CBS4 News. Sheriff Javier Salazar says these migrants were "Lured, hoodwinked and exploited" for political purposes and that's why he's opening an investigation.Salazar said investigators had so far only spoken to attorneys representing some of the migrants and did not name any potential suspects who might face charges.He did not mention DeSantis in a news conference that appeared to mark the first time...
US court awards $73 million for Venezuelan opponent’s death
MIAMI (AP) — A federal judge in Miami has awarded $73 million in damages to the family of a prominent opponent of Venezuela’s socialist government who died while in custody in what he described as a “murder for hire” carried out by a criminal enterprise led by President Nicolás Maduro.
Former USC dean pleads guilty in political bribery case
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A former dean at the University of Southern California pleaded guilty Monday in a bribery case involving a powerful Los Angeles politician who promised to help steer a multi-million contract to the school if his son got a scholarship and a teaching job. Marilyn Flynn,...
Judge blocks upcoming lethal injection in Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A federal judge on Monday blocked Alabama from executing an inmate who says the state lost his paperwork requesting an alternative to lethal injection. U.S. District Judge R. Austin Huffaker, Jr. issued a preliminary injunction to block the state from executing Alan Miller on Thursday...
