CBS Sacramento

Criminal investigation opened into Gov. DeSantis' migrant flights to Martha's Vineyard

MIAMI - A criminal investigation is being launched into how a group of migrants was sent from Texas to Massachusetts with Florida taxpayer money on orders from Governor Ron DeSantis.The Bexar County Sheriff's office confirmed that to CBS4 News. Sheriff Javier Salazar says these migrants were "Lured, hoodwinked and exploited" for political purposes and that's why he's opening an investigation.Salazar said investigators had so far only spoken to attorneys representing some of the migrants and did not name any potential suspects who might face charges.He did not mention DeSantis in a news conference that appeared to mark the first time...
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

Judge blocks upcoming lethal injection in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A federal judge on Monday blocked Alabama from executing an inmate who says the state lost his paperwork requesting an alternative to lethal injection. U.S. District Judge R. Austin Huffaker, Jr. issued a preliminary injunction to block the state from executing Alan Miller on Thursday...
ALABAMA STATE

