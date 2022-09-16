Read full article on original website
Insider Claims Camilla Parker Bowles Is the ‘Greatest Secret Weapon’ in the Royal Family
A royal insider claims that Queen Consort Camilla is the family's "greatest secret weapon" as the monarchy moves forward into the future.
The Celebration of the 50th Anniversary of Diplomatic Relations Between China and Germany Held in Berlin, With the Appearance of the Famous Chinese Liquor Company SHEDE SPIRITS
BERLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- On 15 th & 16 th September, German time, a special programme on “Sino-German Economic Cooperation in Challenging Times” sponsored by SHEDE SPIRITS took place in Berlin. The programme was organised by the Chinese Chamber of Commerce in Germany (CHKD) and comprised three events: The CHKD Evening Reception 2022, which took place on the evening of 15 th September, where the new CSR Report of the CHKD was presented as a highlight; the Sino-German Business Conference “China Day 2022″ organised by the CHKD in cooperation with the Federation of German Industries (BDI) and the Association of...
