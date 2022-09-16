BERLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- On 15 th & 16 th September, German time, a special programme on “Sino-German Economic Cooperation in Challenging Times” sponsored by SHEDE SPIRITS took place in Berlin. The programme was organised by the Chinese Chamber of Commerce in Germany (CHKD) and comprised three events: The CHKD Evening Reception 2022, which took place on the evening of 15 th September, where the new CSR Report of the CHKD was presented as a highlight; the Sino-German Business Conference “China Day 2022″ organised by the CHKD in cooperation with the Federation of German Industries (BDI) and the Association of...

CHINA ・ 18 MINUTES AGO