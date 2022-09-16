Forensic experts have so far exhumed 146 bodies, mostly civilians, at a mass burial site near the town of Izium in eastern Ukraine. Some bodies bear signs of a violent death, the regional governor said on Monday.Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said some 450 bodies are believed to have been buried at the site in a forest on the outskirts of Izium, which was recently recaptured by Ukrainian forces during a counter-offensive in the Kharkiv region.Oleh Synehubov, governor of Kharkiv region, said the exhumed bodies included two children.Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Monday rejected Ukraine‘s allegations as a “lie”.“Some of...

