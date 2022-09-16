ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diets

shefinds

4 Breakfast Foods No One Should Be Eating Anymore Because They Almost Always Lead To Weight Gain

If you’re trying to lose weight, one of the most important factors to consider is the food you put into your body every day. While you may spend a lot of time planning nutritious lunches and dinners, it’s crucial that you also start your day off on the right foot with a healthy, filling breakfast. Although it’s sometimes tempting to go the easy route with a highly processed meal first thing in the morning, this is typically a sure-fire way to slow your weight loss and possibly even put on a few extra pounds.
WEIGHT LOSS
shefinds

This Is The Best Fruit To Naturally Cleanse Your Body And Lose Weight Fast, According To Nutritionists

Losing weight healthily is all about having a well-balanced diet and exercise plan, experts say, and a fruit and vegetable-filled daily menu can provide energy needed for working out. With that said, we checked in with registered nutritionists and health experts to learn more about the benefits of one surprising fruit— dragon fruit— when it comes to weight loss. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet.
DIETS
Medical News Today

Foods for gaining weight quickly and safely

People can gain weight in several ways. The simplest method is to increase the overall calorie intake while focusing on eating a variety of food groups. Individuals who specifically want to gain muscle can combine this higher calorie intake with sufficient protein and exercise. A doctor may recommend that people...
DIETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gaining Weight#Weight Gain#Baby Food#Milk Solids#Cow Milk
msn.com

How to Reduce the Visceral Fat Around Your Middle

Slide 1 of 6: A new study from the University of Oxford suggests every extra inch around your middle increases the risk of heart failure by 10%. "A larger waist measurement is often a sign that you have too much visceral fat, which sits around our internal organs and impairs the way our heart and blood vessels function," says James Leiper, associate medical director at the British Heart Foundation. "Heart failure is a chronic and incurable condition that worsens over time, so these findings underline the importance of managing your weight now. People who carry more weight around their middle have an increased risk of higher cholesterol, high blood pressure and type 2 diabetes. These risk factors are all closely linked with heart and circulatory diseases, which can then increase the risk of heart failure." Worried about your belly fat? Here are five scientifically-proven ways to fight visceral fat. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
FITNESS
msn.com

What Is the Best Belly Fat Burner Over the Counter That Works Without Exercise?

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. Losing weight can be challenging, and doing so without exercising is even harder. But taking an over-the-counter fat burner like PhenQ can help you, even if you don’t work out.
FITNESS
shefinds

3 Sneaky Carbs You Should Stop Eating Immediately Because They Lead To Visceral Fat

While some weight gain is not all bad and even sometimes necessary for our health, visceral fat is another matter. This kind of fat, experts warn, is not seen with the naked eye, and wraps around the abdominal organs deep inside the body. To avoid this, it’s imperative to create a balanced diet, and to avoid eating certain foods and carbohydrates every day. We checked in with health and nutrition experts for more information.
WEIGHT LOSS
boxrox.com

How to Lose Weight with Fasting

Fasting involves constraining the times you consume your meals and is a widespread approach to lose weight. In most cases, by limiting when you eat, you naturally consume less calories than you otherwise would, thus entering a caloric deficit and losing weight. HOW TO LOSE WEIGHT. Before we dig into...
WEIGHT LOSS
artofhealthyliving.com

Is Keto Good for Diabetes?

Diabetes Mellitus is the impairment of your body’s ability to regulate blood sugar levels. Type 2 diabetes is the most common type of diabetes, which results in excessive glucose circulating in the bloodstream. It eventually results in various disorders such as the disorder of the nervous system, circulatory, and...
FITNESS
Healthline

Gout and Weight Loss: What to Know

Gout is an inflammatory form of arthritis that affects the joints, often the big toe. and 1–2% of women per year in Western countries experience gout. This condition occurs when a waste byproduct known as urea builds up in your body, leading to hyperuricemia. It’s caused by overproduction of urea or an inability to excrete it through urine.
WEIGHT LOSS
studyfinds.org

‘Game-changing’ obesity drug cuts risk of diabetes in half

STOCKHOLM, Sweden — An injection that prevents Type 2 diabetes by making obese people feel full has been developed by scientists. It more than halves risk of the disease in overweight individuals, according to new research. Researchers in the United States are hailing the new drug as a “game...
WEIGHT LOSS
diabetesselfmanagement.com

Eating Peanuts May Help With Weight Loss, Blood Pressure, and Glucose

Regular consumption of peanuts before meals may help support metabolic health — in the areas of body weight, blood pressure, and blood glucose — according to a new study published in the journal Nutrients. Peanuts aren’t widely thought of as a health food, but there is evidence that...
WEIGHT LOSS
Motherly

Yes, you CAN get pregnant with PCOS. A fertility expert shares how.

If you’ve been diagnosed with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), you may worry that you’ll have trouble getting pregnant or have health issues during pregnancy. Thankfully, that isn’t necessarily true. While the condition can sometimes make conceiving a little more difficult, not all women with PCOS experience fertility issues—and the majority go on to have perfectly healthy pregnancies and babies.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

Daily Avocados Can Help Lower Your Cholesterol

Five universities worked together to conduct the largest and longest avocado research study. According to recent research, eating one avocado every day for six months had no impact on waist circumference, belly fat, or liver fat in those who were overweight or obese. It did, however, cause unhealthy cholesterol levels to slightly decline.
NUTRITION

