COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Coldwater Girls Varsity Swim and Dive team hosted a double dual meet Saturday, against St Joseph and Bridgman High Schools at the Browne Aquatic Center. The Lady Cards lost to Bridgman 126-59 and to St Joe 113-73. As it was a double dual meet, it is possible to get two wins in each event which is exactly what Randi Dudek and Charlotte Calhoun did. Calhoun took two wins in diving and Dudek took four wins, with two in the 50 freestyle and two in the 100 freestyle. Klara-Sofie Bollmann took a win in the 200 IM against St Joe. The relay of Klara-Sofie, Randi, Sienna Losinski, and Olivia Boland won the 400 freestyle relay against St Joe as well. The Cardinals have two meets next week, traveling to Portage Central on Tuesday and hosting their Drown Out Cancer meet on Saturday at the Browne Aquatic Center.

BRIDGMAN, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO