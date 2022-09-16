Read full article on original website
wtvbam.com
Big U of M win moves them to #4 in Coaches Poll, MSU takes big drop
ANN ARBOR, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – In college football action, the University of Michigan defeated UConn 59-0 at home Saturday. The Wolverines moved up to fourth in the Coaches Poll with the win. Michigan State University fell 39-28 at the University of Washington and fell to 21st in the...
Michigan football looks good, but is it real?
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Saturday afternoon saw more of the same from Michigan football’s team this season. A first-half shutout. A blowout victory. Fifty-plus points on offense. It’s been a start the program has never experienced before, even when you harken back to the early days of college football when Michigan dominated.
Detroit News
Michigan's brain drain: Which colleges lose the most graduates and why they leave
Four months after Neil Gurnani graduated from the University of Michigan's school of engineering with a degree in computer science, he moved in August to the San Francisco Bay area to work for Amazon. Gurnani said he listed San Francisco, Seattle and New York as his top three locations to...
Michigan jumps, Michigan State plummets in Week 4 USA Today Coaches Top 25 Poll
We’ve got the latest edition of the USA TODAY Sports Top 25 coaches poll, and not surprisingly, there was movement in the list when it came to the placing of the Michigan Wolverines and the Michigan State Spartans based on their most recent performances. Michigan continued their absolute dominance...
Michigan Daily
‘You never know’: An in-depth look into the Michigan students who stuck it out
Picture this: It’s over 80 degrees, it’s sweltering and the scoreboard reads 52-0, Michigan. Realistically, the game’s outcome has been decided for over two hours. Nearly the entire student section is cleared out — except for a select few. This is their story. ***. Pundits of...
Everything Mel Tucker said after Michigan State lost to Washington
SEATTLE — Michigan State’s regular-season West Coast woes continued Saturday night, as the 11th-ranked Spartans got bullied by Washington in a hostile Husky Stadium. Mel Tucker’s crew suffered breakdowns in all three phases, adding up to a 39-28 loss in the final non-conference game of the season.
Notre Dame commit visiting Michigan for UConn game
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Brandon Davis-Swain, a four-star defensive lineman in the 2024 class, is visiting Michigan for the UConn game, The Michigan Insider confirmed Saturday morning. Davis-Swain, a product of West Bloomfield (Mich.) High School, is a Notre Dame commit. He holds offers from Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska,...
wcsx.com
Michigan is Getting a New Restaurant All About Chicken
Here in Michigan, we adore our chicken. I mean, it would be difficult to head to any Michigan town and not find at least one chicken restaurant on every corner. Chicken is one of our favorite dishes. Now, Michigan is getting a new chicken restaurant, and it’s a first for...
saturdaytradition.com
Paul Finebaum explains why Jim Harbaugh, Michigan are different this season
No. 4 Michigan has started the 2022 season strong with dominating wins over Group of 5 teams, but ESPN College Football analyst Paul Finebaum is not yet impressed. After the outcome of Week 3, Finebaum had this say to about Michigan and the chances of the Wolverines going back to the College Football Playoff, “Michigan is very good. I’m still not convinced they’re going to the Playoff, though.”
MLive.com
Here is how the Top 50 did in Week 4 of the high school football season
Here is how the MLive Top 50 did in their Week 4 games around the state of Michigan. 1. Belleville - beat Wayne Memorial 71-0; will host Dearborn Fordson in Week 5.
ClickOnDetroit.com
University of Michigan to pay $490M to Anderson survivors
DETROIT – The terms were laid out in Jan. 2022 but only now have 98% of those with a claim against the University of Michigan signed off on the $490 million settlement slated for 1,000 victims of Dr. Robert Anderson. In a statement, Paul Brown, the Chairman of the...
Saginaw-area football scoreboard for Sept. 16, 2022
Saginaw-area high school football scores for Friday, Sept. 16, 2022:. St. Charles 22, Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 16. If you would like your local high school sports news delivered free to your inbox daily, click here and sign up for one of our local high school sports newsletters. Love reading...
Saginaw-area football highlights: Blocked kick lifts Seminary to win
Not much was normal in Michigan Lutheran Seminary’s 14-13 win Friday over Bullock Creek. The Seminary run game was shut down by the Bullock Creek defense, with 23 total yards rushing. But the Cardinals found a way to win, turning two passes into long touchdowns and then blocking an extra-point kick with 1:14 remaining to secure the non-conference win.
As climate change hits Michigan harder, more residents pay the price
The summer of 2021 brought an onslaught of heavy rain, flooding freeways, knocking out power and leaving standing water in basements in communities across metro Detroit. While those memories are fresh for many, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) warns an increase in extreme rainfall could be on the horizon. NOAA recently released its […] The post As climate change hits Michigan harder, more residents pay the price appeared first on Michigan Advance.
wtvbam.com
CHS Girls Swim and Dive team beaten by St. Joe and Bridgman
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Coldwater Girls Varsity Swim and Dive team hosted a double dual meet Saturday, against St Joseph and Bridgman High Schools at the Browne Aquatic Center. The Lady Cards lost to Bridgman 126-59 and to St Joe 113-73. As it was a double dual meet, it is possible to get two wins in each event which is exactly what Randi Dudek and Charlotte Calhoun did. Calhoun took two wins in diving and Dudek took four wins, with two in the 50 freestyle and two in the 100 freestyle. Klara-Sofie Bollmann took a win in the 200 IM against St Joe. The relay of Klara-Sofie, Randi, Sienna Losinski, and Olivia Boland won the 400 freestyle relay against St Joe as well. The Cardinals have two meets next week, traveling to Portage Central on Tuesday and hosting their Drown Out Cancer meet on Saturday at the Browne Aquatic Center.
MLive.com
Bay City Western has 70 reasons to dance for joy after homecoming triumph
AUBURN, MI – Bay City Western can get ready to boogaloo. If it’s dancing they want, it’s dancing they’ll get after the greatest offensive performance in Western football history. The Warriors unleashed a head-spinning attack, repeatedly twisting, turning, dipping and dashing to the end zone for...
wtvbam.com
Bronson volleyball competes at Portage Northern Invite
PORTAGE, MI (WTVB) – Bronson lost to Portage Northern in three games in the semi-finals of the silver bracket on Saturday at Portage Northern. The Vikings host Reading on Tuesday night. Aleah Brackett – 12 kills, 9 assists, 19 digs, 2 blocks. Aubree Calloway – 31 kills, 1...
Grand Rapids, Thornapple Kellogg cancel football game due to safety concerns, squaring off Sept. 17
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - The Friday night lights stayed off at Houseman Field in Grand Rapids after a high school football game was canceled due to safety concerns. Grand Rapids Public Schools’ Ottawa Hills High School varsity team was set to square off against Thornapple Kellogg on Friday, Sept. 16, but the game was called off and rescheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17 at Houseman Field, 162 Houseman Ave NE.
wtvbam.com
Coldwater’s Omar earns medal with top 30 finish at MSU Cross Country Invitational
EAST LANSING, MI (WTVB) – Coldwater’s Haroon Omar earned a medal on Friday as he finished 28th out of 260 runners at the Michigan State University Invitational. Omar finished in a time of 17:46.73. His teammate James DeWitt was 88th in the large field. Lainey Yearling was the...
wtvbam.com
Wells and Ava Hathaway pace Bronson X-Country teams at Holly Invitational
HOLLY, MI (WTVB) – The Bronson boys were sixth while the girls finished seventh on Saturday in the Division Four portion of the Holly Invitational on Saturday. Ashton Wells was the top finisher for the Vikings in the boys meet as he was fifth in a time of 17:42.3.
