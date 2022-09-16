ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan football looks good, but is it real?

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Saturday afternoon saw more of the same from Michigan football’s team this season. A first-half shutout. A blowout victory. Fifty-plus points on offense. It’s been a start the program has never experienced before, even when you harken back to the early days of college football when Michigan dominated.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Notre Dame commit visiting Michigan for UConn game

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Brandon Davis-Swain, a four-star defensive lineman in the 2024 class, is visiting Michigan for the UConn game, The Michigan Insider confirmed Saturday morning. Davis-Swain, a product of West Bloomfield (Mich.) High School, is a Notre Dame commit. He holds offers from Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska,...
wcsx.com

Michigan is Getting a New Restaurant All About Chicken

Here in Michigan, we adore our chicken. I mean, it would be difficult to head to any Michigan town and not find at least one chicken restaurant on every corner. Chicken is one of our favorite dishes. Now, Michigan is getting a new chicken restaurant, and it’s a first for...
saturdaytradition.com

Paul Finebaum explains why Jim Harbaugh, Michigan are different this season

No. 4 Michigan has started the 2022 season strong with dominating wins over Group of 5 teams, but ESPN College Football analyst Paul Finebaum is not yet impressed. After the outcome of Week 3, Finebaum had this say to about Michigan and the chances of the Wolverines going back to the College Football Playoff, “Michigan is very good. I’m still not convinced they’re going to the Playoff, though.”
ClickOnDetroit.com

University of Michigan to pay $490M to Anderson survivors

DETROIT – The terms were laid out in Jan. 2022 but only now have 98% of those with a claim against the University of Michigan signed off on the $490 million settlement slated for 1,000 victims of Dr. Robert Anderson. In a statement, Paul Brown, the Chairman of the...
The Saginaw News

Saginaw-area football scoreboard for Sept. 16, 2022

Saginaw-area high school football scores for Friday, Sept. 16, 2022:. St. Charles 22, Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 16. If you would like your local high school sports news delivered free to your inbox daily, click here and sign up for one of our local high school sports newsletters. Love reading...
The Saginaw News

Saginaw-area football highlights: Blocked kick lifts Seminary to win

Not much was normal in Michigan Lutheran Seminary’s 14-13 win Friday over Bullock Creek. The Seminary run game was shut down by the Bullock Creek defense, with 23 total yards rushing. But the Cardinals found a way to win, turning two passes into long touchdowns and then blocking an extra-point kick with 1:14 remaining to secure the non-conference win.
Michigan Advance

As climate change hits Michigan harder, more residents pay the price

The summer of 2021 brought an onslaught of heavy rain, flooding freeways, knocking out power and leaving standing water in basements in communities across metro Detroit. While those memories are fresh for many, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) warns an increase in extreme rainfall could be on the horizon. NOAA recently released its […] The post As climate change hits Michigan harder, more residents pay the price appeared first on Michigan Advance.
wtvbam.com

CHS Girls Swim and Dive team beaten by St. Joe and Bridgman

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Coldwater Girls Varsity Swim and Dive team hosted a double dual meet Saturday, against St Joseph and Bridgman High Schools at the Browne Aquatic Center. The Lady Cards lost to Bridgman 126-59 and to St Joe 113-73. As it was a double dual meet, it is possible to get two wins in each event which is exactly what Randi Dudek and Charlotte Calhoun did. Calhoun took two wins in diving and Dudek took four wins, with two in the 50 freestyle and two in the 100 freestyle. Klara-Sofie Bollmann took a win in the 200 IM against St Joe. The relay of Klara-Sofie, Randi, Sienna Losinski, and Olivia Boland won the 400 freestyle relay against St Joe as well. The Cardinals have two meets next week, traveling to Portage Central on Tuesday and hosting their Drown Out Cancer meet on Saturday at the Browne Aquatic Center.
MLive.com

Bay City Western has 70 reasons to dance for joy after homecoming triumph

AUBURN, MI – Bay City Western can get ready to boogaloo. If it’s dancing they want, it’s dancing they’ll get after the greatest offensive performance in Western football history. The Warriors unleashed a head-spinning attack, repeatedly twisting, turning, dipping and dashing to the end zone for...
wtvbam.com

Bronson volleyball competes at Portage Northern Invite

PORTAGE, MI (WTVB) – Bronson lost to Portage Northern in three games in the semi-finals of the silver bracket on Saturday at Portage Northern. The Vikings host Reading on Tuesday night. Aleah Brackett – 12 kills, 9 assists, 19 digs, 2 blocks. Aubree Calloway – 31 kills, 1...
The Grand Rapids Press

Grand Rapids, Thornapple Kellogg cancel football game due to safety concerns, squaring off Sept. 17

GRAND RAPIDS, MI - The Friday night lights stayed off at Houseman Field in Grand Rapids after a high school football game was canceled due to safety concerns. Grand Rapids Public Schools’ Ottawa Hills High School varsity team was set to square off against Thornapple Kellogg on Friday, Sept. 16, but the game was called off and rescheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17 at Houseman Field, 162 Houseman Ave NE.
