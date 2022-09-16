Read full article on original website
Related
NFL-Bills cornerback Jackson being evaluated for neck injury
Sept 19 (Reuters) - Buffalo cornerback Dane Jackson is being evaluated for a neck injury but has full movement in his extremities, the Bills said, after he left the field in an ambulance following a hit in Monday's game against Tennessee Titans.
Pickerington Central football's Rasheem Biles to miss several weeks with injury
In addition to falling to Gahanna Lincoln 22-20 on Sept. 16, Pickerington Central lost a player who rarely leaves the field. Senior Rasheem Biles, a Pittsburgh commit, went down in the fourth quarter with what was determined to be a torn right meniscus. He said he's expected to miss at least four to six weeks and could be out for the remainder of the season. ...
Comments / 0