ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Post and Courier

Alex Murdaugh's jailhouse tapes have dried up. What did they tell us?

COLUMBIA — Alex Murdaugh seemed dumbfounded. His younger brother, John Marvin Murdaugh, was on the other end of the phone line, delivering the unwelcome news that the family’s storied law firm — founded by their great-grandfather in 1910 — had dissolved, ditched the Murdaugh moniker and regrouped under another name.
COLUMBIA, SC
WBTW News13

Former Horry County administrator announced as SCDOT chief of staff

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation announced its new Chief of Staff and Acting Deputy Secretary on Friday. Justin Powell, former Deputy Secretary for Finance and Administration, will now oversee and execute numerous strategic initiatives on behalf of the agency, according to a press release. “I’m pleased to appoint Mr. Powell […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Five SC Schools recognized as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Five schools across South Carolina were recognized by the U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools. Cardona announced Friday that 297 schools across the country were receiving the award. It recognizes a school’s academic performance and progress in closing achievement gaps in student subgroups.
WINNSBORO, SC
WBTW News13

South Carolina man to compete on Wheel of Fortune

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A Summerville man will appear Monday night on the popular TV game show ‘Wheel of Fortune.’  Lenny Larkin will compete on ‘Wheel of Fortune,’ according to the town of Summerville. He is the town’s IT director. Tune in Monday night to watch Larkin complete word puzzles for cash prizes.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Florence, SC
Florence, SC
Government
City
Lexington, SC
City
North Charleston, SC
Columbia, SC
Government
City
Greenville, SC
City
Columbia, SC
Columbia, SC
Society
State
South Carolina State
bloomberglaw.com

South Carolina Hospital Loses Bid for Medicare Status Change

Secretary reasonably interpreted hospital distance requirement. HHS properly denied a South Carolina hospital’s application for a classification change that would have increased its Medicare reimbursements, because the hospital didn’t qualify as a “sole community hospital,” a Washington, D.C. federal court said. The Secretary of Health and...
ANDERSON, SC
holycitysinner.com

2022 Study: South Carolina ranks #45 in Transportation and Infrastructure Safety

Top, a global marketing agency, released the Safest States in America, a study that identifies which states are the safest in transportation and infrastructure. According to that study, South Carolina ranks 45th in the country in Transportation and Infrastructure Safety. The study, which is based on the analysis of relevant...
TRAFFIC
WBTV

N. Carolina hospitals offer new Medicaid expansion proposal

(AP) - North Carolina’s hospitals and hospital systems have unveiled an offer that could shake up stalled negotiations on legislation potentially expanding Medicaid to cover hundreds of thousands of low-income adults. The North Carolina Healthcare Association said it sent an offer on Friday to Republican legislative leaders and Democratic...
HEALTH SERVICES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katrina Shealy
FOX Carolina

Experts weigh-in on swarms of recorded earthquakes in Midlands

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - There have been nearly 80 earthquakes recorded in the Midlands since December, but experts explain why they don’t expect these earthquakes to cause any damage. “This swarm of earthquakes has really kind of outlived its welcome,” said University of South Carolina seismologist Dr. Scott...
ENVIRONMENT
PJ@SCDDSN

SCEMD Hurricane Guide Available in Printed and Digital Formats

The South Carolina Hurricane Guide is updated annually by South Carolina Emergency Management Division (SCEMD) in collaboration with local and state partners of the South Carolina Emergency Response Team. All information contained in the South Carolina Hurricane Guide is valid at the time of publishing each year, but is subject to change depending on actual storm conditions.
kool1027.com

Rabid Raccoon in Kershaw County

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) confirmed that a raccoon found near Smyrna Road and Barfield Road in Elgin, S.C., has tested positive for rabies. No people or pets are known to have been exposed at this time. The raccoon was submitted to DHEC’s laboratory for testing on September 14, 2022, and was confirmed to have rabies on September 15, 2022.
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
kiddingaroundgreenville.com

Take Your Family to the 2022 South Carolina State Fair

Have you ever been to the South Carolina State Fair in Columbia, SC? This year, the fair will be in town from October 12th to October 23rd, 2022. The SC State Fair is an exciting fall tradition that dates back over 150 years ago!. Each year, the fair brings in...
COLUMBIA, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Carolinians#State Of South Carolina#Politics State#Politics Legislative#The Children S Committee#House Of Representatives#Senate#Department Of Education
wach.com

Local church robbed of A/C units

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH)- Sunday morning should have been a day of worship for Christ Fellowship Church, instead they spent the morning cleaning up after a crime. "Its shocking. I wasn’t ready for what I walked around the corner to see", said Tirrell Anderson. Anderson is the pastor at Christ...
COLUMBIA, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Kids
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
abccolumbia.com

RCSD plans to destroy homeless camp near Forest Acres

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — A large homeless camp identified by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department will soon be no more. Friday, the department will oversee cleanup of a private property where it believes many individuals were staying and committing crimes. “What you see behind me is a part...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Divers remove half-ton worth of trash from Lake Murray

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — A mission to keep Lake Murray clean moved underwater Saturday morning. Thirty divers gathered at Putnam's Landing to swim to the bottom of the lake to pick up trash. The volunteers who attended spent an hour strapping on their equipment, checking air tanks, and putting...
ENVIRONMENT
abccolumbia.com

West Columbia Police: Two killed in Sunday night accident

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Two people have died following a Sunday night accident in West Columbia. West Columbia Police say it happened at the intersection of 12th street and Augusta Road when an SUV struck a tractor trailer causing it to overturn. The coroner’s office has not yet identified the...
WEST COLUMBIA, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy