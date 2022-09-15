The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) confirmed that a raccoon found near Smyrna Road and Barfield Road in Elgin, S.C., has tested positive for rabies. No people or pets are known to have been exposed at this time. The raccoon was submitted to DHEC’s laboratory for testing on September 14, 2022, and was confirmed to have rabies on September 15, 2022.

KERSHAW COUNTY, SC ・ 3 DAYS AGO