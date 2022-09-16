ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mr. CFB's Pick Six: Week 3

By Tony Barnhart
Happy to report that your humble prognosticator went 5-1 against the spread last week by taking some underdogs and giving the points:

The lone miss was Alabama, who I thought would cover 20 points at Texas. The Crimson Tide almost lost the game (20-19).

Another favorite I took was Arkansas, which more than covered eight points in beating South Carolina 44-30.

I also took Tennessee and gave six points to Pitt at home. The Volunteers won 34-27.

I took Kentucky and six points but the Wildcats won straight up, 26-16 at Florida.

I took Appalachian State and 19 on the road at Texas A&M, but the Mountaineers won straight up 17-14.

I also took Wake Forest and gave 12 ½ against Vanderbilt. The Deacons won easily 45-25.

So that gives us a record of 8-4 against the spread.

Let’s see if we can do it again in Week 3:

Georgia giving 24 ½ vs. SOUTH CAROLINA

Over the years I’ve seen a number of good Georgia teams struggle at South Carolina. This won’t be one of them. The Bulldogs are too talented and too deep. Georgia wins and covers the 24 ½.

AUBURN getting 3 vs. Penn State

Auburn’s offense has been struggling but Saturday, I predict, is going to be a big day for Tiger running back Tank Bigsby. The atmosphere at Jordan-Hare Stadium will be electric. Auburn wins straight up.

TEXAS A&M giving 5 ½ vs. Miami

After losing to Appalachian State last week the Aggies have nowhere to go but up. I’ll take Texas A&M and give the points. Aggies win and cover.

LSU getting 2 ½ vs. Mississippi State

LSU is a rare underdog at home but the Tigers are facing an offense with the ability to explode. Logically the team with the best quarterback wins. And Mississippi State’s Will Rogers is the best quarterback. I still like LSU and the points.

GEORGIA TECH getting 16 ½ vs. Ole Miss

I just think that is a lot of points for a home underdog. And I’m just not sold on Ole Miss yet. But keep this stat in mind: In its last three games against ranked opponents, Georgia Tech has been outscored 141-10. Ouch. I’m taking Georgia Tech and the points.

NEBRASKA getting 11 ½ vs. Oklahoma

Nebraska Coach Scott Frost was fired after last week’s loss to Georgia Southern. The Cornhuskers will either rally around interim Coach Mickey Joseph or they’ll mail it in. I think Nebraska will rally, not enough to win the game, but enough to keep Oklahoma from covering. So I’m taking Nebraska and the points.

HOME TEAM IN CAPS

RECORD ATS:8-4.

