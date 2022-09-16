Read full article on original website
Related
Oregon State Football Depth Chart for the USC Trojans
The Oregon State Beavers return home to Corvallis to host the USC Trojans on Saturday night at Reser Stadium. Here is a look who the Beavers expect to have ready for Saturday's game per the official two deep depth chart released by Oregon State. NOT A MEMBER? JOIN NOW. Not...
USC football: College Football Playoff path open for Trojans in 2022 under Lincoln Riley
The USC Trojans swung for the fences in the offseason and struck gold when the school hired Lincoln Riley as the new head coach. Since then, Riley rebuilt an entire roster through the transfer portal and in the future through recruiting. Now, USC is 3-0, ranked No. 7 in the country and the College Football Playoff is a realistic goal in Year 1 under Riley, according to USCFootball.com’s Ryan Abraham. He joined The College Football Daily to explain.
Lack of Attendance: It's Not on UCLA Fans, It's on the Losing Program
This article was originally published August 9th, but we've updated it here since it is now amazingly appropriate and timely. The new portions are in italics. We recently published a story about how a study determined that UCLA was one of the most popular football programs in the nation (GO HERE).
247Sports
RECRUITING: USC football offers fast-rising 2023 linebacker, Memphis commit Arion Carter
USC football jumped in on one of the fast-rising defensive prospects in the country with an offer to unranked Smyrna (TN) athlete Arion Carter on Sunday. Carter, a current Memphis commit, has seen his stock skyrocket with recent offers from USC, Auburn and Alabama in the last few days. He's also picked up interest from Duke, Virginia Tech and Tennessee.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
247Sports
USC football moves inside Top 5 of ESPN's latest college football power rankings
USC football might've had limited movement in the college football Top 25 polls, but it made a notable jump in the latest ESPN power rankings on Sunday, moving into the Top 5 at No. 4, up two spots from last week. The Trojans were moved ahead of No. 5 Michigan and No. 6 Oklahoma.
247Sports
50K+
Followers
373K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0