Los Angeles, CA

Oregon State Football Depth Chart for the USC Trojans

The Oregon State Beavers return home to Corvallis to host the USC Trojans on Saturday night at Reser Stadium. Here is a look who the Beavers expect to have ready for Saturday's game per the official two deep depth chart released by Oregon State. NOT A MEMBER? JOIN NOW. Not...
CORVALLIS, OR
USC football: College Football Playoff path open for Trojans in 2022 under Lincoln Riley

The USC Trojans swung for the fences in the offseason and struck gold when the school hired Lincoln Riley as the new head coach. Since then, Riley rebuilt an entire roster through the transfer portal and in the future through recruiting. Now, USC is 3-0, ranked No. 7 in the country and the College Football Playoff is a realistic goal in Year 1 under Riley, according to USCFootball.com’s Ryan Abraham. He joined The College Football Daily to explain.
LOS ANGELES, CA
