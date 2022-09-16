The USC Trojans swung for the fences in the offseason and struck gold when the school hired Lincoln Riley as the new head coach. Since then, Riley rebuilt an entire roster through the transfer portal and in the future through recruiting. Now, USC is 3-0, ranked No. 7 in the country and the College Football Playoff is a realistic goal in Year 1 under Riley, according to USCFootball.com’s Ryan Abraham. He joined The College Football Daily to explain.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 6 HOURS AGO